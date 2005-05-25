I was at Ayresome Park that day...and I've got the stitches to prove it. It was Kevin who after that



It really was that quick.The whole city seemed to know it too. I forget which of the two - West Brom or the Geordies - was the night match where Kenny made his home debut. But he was sensational and I remember getting a bus back to Lime Street and the clippie, who couldn't possibly have been at the match, was giving it large about how Kenny was even greater than Kevin and how the latter wouldn't be missed at all by the Reds. Turned out he was right.With all respect to the magnificent Kevin Keegan of course. Who also hit the ground running.