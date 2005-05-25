« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Down

Author Topic: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara  (Read 83331 times)

Online irc65

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 402
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #960 on: October 20, 2020, 11:51:22 AM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October 19, 2020, 03:32:22 PM
Has anyone ever had as bright a start in their Liverpool career as this? Second half against Chelsea was best player on the park and after 1 full game in a derby versus fucking shithouses he would never have seen before, he looks the best MF in the league
Suarez maybe? Scored in his first game v Stoke. Was apparent to me fairly quickly during his first half season under Kenny that he was a cut above.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,783
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #961 on: October 20, 2020, 11:51:34 AM »
Quote from: Samie on October 20, 2020, 11:29:48 AM
Fernando Torres if you want go a bit more modern.  :D

Didnt do much away at Villa on the opening day! ;)

John Barnes?
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,687
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #962 on: October 20, 2020, 12:07:32 PM »
VVD? Goal in the derby wasn't it?
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #963 on: October 20, 2020, 12:11:15 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 20, 2020, 11:28:11 AM
Kenny.

The buzz around Thiago is now the same. I didn't see Kenny's league debut (where he scored at Middlesbrough) but there was an extraordinary atmosphere around the player in his next two matches, which I did see - against Newcastle and West Brom at Anfield. There was the same powerful realisation that we had a player in the team who was simply a cut above anything we'd seen before. Hope I'm not jumping the gun with Thiago, but he evokes similar feelings now.

I was at Ayresome Park that day...and I've got the stitches to prove it. It was Kevin who after that
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #964 on: October 20, 2020, 12:11:16 PM »
Collymore banged in a beauty on his debut too. I remember the fresh excitement surrounding us when adding him to our front line.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Stubbins

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,033
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #965 on: October 20, 2020, 12:16:49 PM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October 19, 2020, 03:32:22 PM
Has anyone ever had as bright a start in their Liverpool career as this? Second half against Chelsea was best player on the park and after 1 full game in a derby versus fucking shithouses he would never have seen before, he looks the best MF in the league

Well he was very much unheralded, but Kevin Keegan announced himself to us pretty damn quick.

Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #966 on: October 20, 2020, 12:31:22 PM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on October 20, 2020, 12:11:15 PM
I was at Ayresome Park that day...and I've got the stitches to prove it. It was Kevin who after that

It really was that quick.

The whole city seemed to know it too. I forget which of the two - West Brom or the Geordies - was the night match where Kenny made his home debut. But he was sensational and I remember getting a bus back to Lime Street and the clippie, who couldn't possibly have been at the match, was giving it large about how Kenny was even greater than Kevin and how the latter wouldn't be missed at all by the Reds. Turned out he was right.

With all respect to the magnificent Kevin Keegan of course. Who also hit the ground running.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #967 on: October 21, 2020, 01:10:35 AM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 20, 2020, 12:31:22 PM
It really was that quick.

The whole city seemed to know it too. I forget which of the two - West Brom or the Geordies - was the night match where Kenny made his home debut. But he was sensational and I remember getting a bus back to Lime Street and the clippie, who couldn't possibly have been at the match, was giving it large about how Kenny was even greater than Kevin and how the latter wouldn't be missed at all by the Reds. Turned out he was right.

With all respect to the magnificent Kevin Keegan of course. Who also hit the ground running.

No disrespect to KK - though he got a fair to middling welcome when he came back with Hamburg, There wasn't a broad consensus! - But we just knew with Kenny, I have a vague memory of a game against Ipswich I think, where he introduced us to the curler from the edge of the box from his repertoire. Can't remember his goal against Middlesbrough (probably concussed)....was it 2-2 and Souness played?  Going off piste. Sorry all
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #968 on: October 21, 2020, 01:16:28 AM »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on October 19, 2020, 03:32:22 PM
Has anyone ever had as bright a start in their Liverpool career as this? Second half against Chelsea was best player on the park and after 1 full game in a derby versus fucking shithouses he would never have seen before, he looks the best MF in the league

Didn't Mane score a brilliant brace against Arsenal in his first match. Salah was fantastic in his first game too if I remember,but we didn't win so the shine was off it a bit.

VVD too I would say scoring a winner against Everton and looking every bit the 70 million pound player within 10 minutes of the game
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,491
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #969 on: October 21, 2020, 01:22:34 AM »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on October 21, 2020, 01:16:28 AM
Didn't Mane score a brilliant brace against Arsenal in his first match. Salah was fantastic in his first game too if I remember,but we didn't win so the shine was off it a bit.

VVD too I would say scoring a winner against Everton and looking every bit the 70 million pound player within 10 minutes of the game

 Fair comment about VVD
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #970 on: October 21, 2020, 11:48:44 AM »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on October 21, 2020, 01:22:34 AM
Fair comment about VVD

I mean it is an odd one for me with Thiago, because he has come in and within 1 and a half games you can see how excellent he is. But by the same token, I didnt expect anything less.

By some odd measure the 3 I mentioned seemed more significant because I didnt expect them to be instantly world class, but I kinda did with Thiago and he has meant said expectations.

Other than maybe VVD he's probably the best instant success, but I think everyone new how good he was going to be, if that makes any sense
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,320
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #971 on: October 21, 2020, 01:13:12 PM »
Real shame he's not playing, as this type of game and opposition would have been absolutely tailor made for him.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 PM
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,121
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #972 on: October 21, 2020, 01:21:29 PM »
Quote from: rossipersempre on October 21, 2020, 01:13:12 PM
Real shame he's not playing, as this type of game and opposition would have been absolutely tailor made for him.

that is a shame dammit
Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,296
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #973 on: Today at 07:15:35 PM »
Will he grace us with his magnificent presence against Michelin?
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,848
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #974 on: Today at 07:28:12 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:15:35 PM
Will he grace us with his magnificent presence against Michelin?
He'll be the star
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,999
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #975 on: Today at 07:30:00 PM »
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,531
  • JFT96
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #976 on: Today at 08:05:47 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:15:35 PM
Will he grace us with his magnificent presence against Michelin?

I'd rather he missed it to be available for City to be honest
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,887
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #977 on: Today at 08:08:52 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:15:35 PM
Will he grace us with his magnificent presence against Michelin?

As long as he isn't too tyred I think he will play.
Logged

Offline Chivasino

  • educated whopper
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,789
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #978 on: Today at 08:28:43 PM »
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,999
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #979 on: Today at 08:30:24 PM »
Quote from: Chivasino on Today at 08:28:43 PM
treadful.

T(h)read has gone flat.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,671
  • BoRac
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #980 on: Today at 08:44:30 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 07:15:35 PM
Will he grace us with his magnificent presence against Michelin?

Regardless of when he's back, I'm sure he'll have a good year with us.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,564
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #981 on: Today at 08:49:25 PM »
He's the pneu-Matic.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,675
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #982 on: Today at 08:52:44 PM »
Stop taking the psi.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline keyop

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,131
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #983 on: Today at 08:55:47 PM »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 08:08:52 PM
As long as he isn't too tyred I think he will play.
Get a grip, he'll be fine.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,619
  • The first five yards........
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #984 on: Today at 09:00:00 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 08:55:47 PM
Get a grip, he'll be fine.

I never tyre of these jokes.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,783
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #985 on: Today at 09:19:18 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 09:00:00 PM
I never tyre of these jokes.

Makes me wanna puncture in the face.
Logged

Online farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,527
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #986 on: Today at 10:04:32 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:19:18 PM
Makes me wanna puncture in the face.
I'd turn my other cheek and make your tread look flat.
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Prof

  • fessor Yaffle. Full tosser.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,454
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • The Alternative Premier League Table
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #987 on: Today at 10:11:23 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:19:18 PM
Makes me wanna puncture in the face.
I knew you'd be in this thread ready with your rubbers
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,146
Re: Welcome to Liverpool Thiago Alcantara
« Reply #988 on: Today at 10:27:32 PM »
Thought he was a bit flat in the last game so wouldnt risk him against Midgetland, have him ready for Moysies boys.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali
Pages: 1 ... 20 21 22 23 24 [25]   Go Up
« previous next »
 