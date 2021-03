Should win the next four in order to be the covid champions if the season gets canceled. Although I think we Could afford a draw in there aswell.



I don't think I can handle the situation again where apart from a global pandemic going again, we also have to fear for the season to be canceled. Only this time it could be worse as united could be the team profiting from the cancelation.



Top after 19 would be a perfect scenario with all the shit that happened to us this season.