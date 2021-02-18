I don't really post here much, but I've been visiting the site for years now, through the ups and the downs. This is always the thread I look for first, as it's a fascinating read. It's definitely been easier reading some seasons than others, but I appreciate the effort you go through.It's strange thinking that this is the same team that has excited me so much for the past few years. The season has been quite the car wreck, for many reasons.I think that the injuries that have decimated the team show a big part of the tale, with a sad lack of confidence, and even quality in our remaining defensive players. I think the transfer window should have been the time to rectify the problem, but for one reason or another, the owners couldn't get in proper cover.A recent personal loss has really brought all of this into perspective. I think I am at peace with our total lack of luck with injuries. and our form, to boot. If there is one club, and one set of supporters who can brush themselves off, and build themselves up again, it's us fucking lot!Bring on the update, Prof. We all appreciate it even if we can't actually see ourselves anymore.