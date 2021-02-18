« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21  (Read 58877 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #360 on: February 18, 2021, 12:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Austin Powers on February 18, 2021, 12:05:01 pm
When's the next update for this, Prof?

Assuming it's not looking pretty!

There is no point now looking at how shit it is. We have 14 or so games left and we need to win around 9 of them.
Offline Penfold78

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #361 on: February 18, 2021, 06:32:13 pm »
I love the APLT.  Okay, this season its been grim viewing but its a bit churlish to shun it whenever we have a tough season. Its still a great insight into how other clubs are genuinely performing. Bring it on Prof, we are made of stern stuff  8).
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #362 on: February 19, 2021, 09:27:57 pm »
Sorry folks.  I've been hiding from this.  I'll do an update tomorrow  :-\
Offline drirfan

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #363 on: February 24, 2021, 01:24:01 pm »
Best to update next season now!
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #364 on: February 25, 2021, 07:00:03 am »
Quote from: Prof on February 19, 2021, 09:27:57 pm
Sorry folks.  I've been hiding from this.  I'll do an update tomorrow  :-\

Either i'm going mad or the update was added earlier in the week.

Granted, it was terrible viewing and i'm glad it's gone, but i've been left here kinda questioning whether my sanity has gone to shit in a similar fashion to The Reds form  ;D
Offline andytaylor47

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #365 on: February 25, 2021, 03:28:13 pm »
I don't really post here much, but I've been visiting the site for years now, through the ups and the downs. This is always the thread I look for first, as it's a fascinating read. It's definitely been easier reading some seasons than others, but I appreciate the effort you go through.

It's strange thinking that this is the same team that has excited me so much for the past few years. The season has been quite the car wreck, for many reasons.

I think that the injuries that have decimated the team show a big part of the tale, with a sad lack of confidence, and even quality in our remaining defensive players. I think the transfer window should have been the time to rectify the problem, but for one reason or another, the owners couldn't get in proper cover.

A recent personal loss has really brought all of this into perspective. I think I am at peace with our total lack of luck with injuries. and our form, to boot. If there is one club, and one set of supporters who can brush themselves off, and build themselves up again, it's us fucking lot!

Bring on the update, Prof. We all appreciate it even if we can't actually see ourselves anymore. ;)


Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #366 on: February 28, 2021, 07:58:49 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on February 25, 2021, 07:00:03 am
Either i'm going mad or the update was added earlier in the week.

Granted, it was terrible viewing and i'm glad it's gone, but i've been left here kinda questioning whether my sanity has gone to shit in a similar fashion to The Reds form  ;D
Sorry.  In my head I actually had done the update.  Clearly not!

I think burying my head in between matches has a lot to blame for that.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #367 on: February 28, 2021, 08:03:26 am »
My twitter has the update and a link to here which has gone.  So somehow the update was deleted I think.  I may have done that accidentally I guess.  Strange.

I'll post the tables again when I'm at the laptop.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #368 on: February 28, 2021, 10:20:27 pm »




Offline latortuga

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #369 on: March 2, 2021, 01:18:17 am »
Should we just go ahead and make us -25 now? 

We're not winning our next 2 home games.
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #370 on: March 16, 2021, 03:30:56 pm »
Did we just gain +2 APLT points :o  Is that allowed?
Offline farawayred

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #371 on: March 16, 2021, 07:44:48 pm »
Quote from: Lofty Ambitions on March 16, 2021, 03:30:56 pm
Did we just gain +2 APLT points :o  Is that allowed?
It's under VAR review.
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #372 on: March 16, 2021, 08:04:57 pm »
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #373 on: March 16, 2021, 09:09:35 pm »




Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #374 on: March 16, 2021, 09:18:00 pm »
With all the fixture changes, I've had to move things around in the spreadsheet, so if anyone spots any mistakes, please let me know.  There's always something when that happens  ;D
Online The Last Known Survivor

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #375 on: April 10, 2021, 10:45:39 pm »
Are ya still going with this Prof. Just want to see how slim our top 4 hopes are.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #376 on: April 10, 2021, 11:50:38 pm »
Quote from: The Last Known Survivor on April 10, 2021, 10:45:39 pm
Are ya still going with this Prof. Just want to see how slim our top 4 hopes are.
Yes. I'll update after this round of matches. Sorry, I missed last week's update.
Online The Last Known Survivor

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #377 on: April 11, 2021, 01:25:52 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 10, 2021, 11:50:38 pm
Yes. I'll update after this round of matches. Sorry, I missed last week's update.

👍🏼
Offline johnny74

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #378 on: April 11, 2021, 09:18:33 pm »
Time to swap Arsenal out and stick West Ham in.

Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #379 on: April 12, 2021, 10:06:49 pm »




Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #380 on: April 13, 2021, 10:56:33 am »
Thanks, Prof! Seems we've recovered from our nosedive a bit.

Too bad there's no way past Bielsa's on-form Leeds, next.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #381 on: April 13, 2021, 11:10:45 am »
Looks like a 3 horse race between Leicester, West Ham and Chelsea. Lets hope we can bet out Spurs to 6th place.
Offline RooiBefok

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #382 on: April 13, 2021, 02:52:41 pm »
Quote from: Prof on April 12, 2021, 10:06:49 pm


LFC are on -21 and not -23.

Arsenal Away was a Par 1.
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #383 on: April 13, 2021, 06:05:15 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on April 13, 2021, 02:52:41 pm
LFC are on -21 and not -23.

Arsenal Away was a Par 1.
It was overturned into a Par 3 given how shite Arsenal are?
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #384 on: April 13, 2021, 10:20:48 pm »
Quote from: RooiBefok on April 13, 2021, 02:52:41 pm
LFC are on -21 and not -23.

Arsenal Away was a Par 1.
Good spot, thanks.  The par score got messed up when the fixture order changed I think.

I've updated the post above.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #385 on: May 16, 2021, 08:45:56 pm »




Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #386 on: Yesterday at 08:17:21 pm »




Online Ray K

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #387 on: Yesterday at 10:20:32 pm »
Spurs the only team from the top 7 with more home points than away points (though W Ham still have a home game left).
More proof if ever needed that it's not a real season.
Offline Lofty Ambitions

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #388 on: Today at 09:19:57 am »
Quote from: Prof on Yesterday at 08:17:21 pm


Thanks Prof, game raising cnuts we are! One more! Althought its Palace and the international man of mystery Roy Owlez Hodgson next so no chance, unfortunately.

Oh well, this was nice while it lasted.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #389 on: Today at 11:57:26 am »
A few interesting points that I think the aplt highlights...

We were -13 at the half way point (we were top in the real table at Christmas, but this was arguably a 'false' position).

We've played to par for the last 12 rounds of matches.  No one else has.

We knew at the start of the season our first half of the season was easier on paper than the second half.  Lots of difficult away games scheduled in the second half.

Our away form over the second half of the season was brilliant.  The lack of fans has clearly affected the dynamics of home/away factors.
Offline Penfold78

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #390 on: Today at 01:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 11:57:26 am
A few interesting points that I think the aplt highlights...

We were -13 at the half way point (we were top in the real table at Christmas, but this was arguably a 'false' position).

We've played to par for the last 12 rounds of matches.  No one else has.

We knew at the start of the season our first half of the season was easier on paper than the second half.  Lots of difficult away games scheduled in the second half.

Our away form over the second half of the season was brilliant.  The lack of fans has clearly affected the dynamics of home/away factors.

Yep been saying for a while theres no such thing as home and away this season. In fact ever since Natalie Imbruglia left home and away has been dead to me.
Online drmick

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #391 on: Today at 08:49:14 pm »
Quote from: Penfold78 on Today at 01:03:54 pm
Yep been saying for a while theres no such thing as home and away this season. In fact ever since Natalie Imbruglia left home and away has been dead to me.

I've been torn on that issue.
