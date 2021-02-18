« previous next »
Author Topic: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21  (Read 53520 times)

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #360 on: February 18, 2021, 12:09:58 pm »
Quote from: Austin Powers on February 18, 2021, 12:05:01 pm
When's the next update for this, Prof?

Assuming it's not looking pretty!

There is no point now looking at how shit it is. We have 14 or so games left and we need to win around 9 of them.
Offline Penfold78

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #361 on: February 18, 2021, 06:32:13 pm »
I love the APLT.  Okay, this season its been grim viewing but its a bit churlish to shun it whenever we have a tough season. Its still a great insight into how other clubs are genuinely performing. Bring it on Prof, we are made of stern stuff  8).
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #362 on: February 19, 2021, 09:27:57 pm »
Sorry folks.  I've been hiding from this.  I'll do an update tomorrow  :-\
Online drirfan

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #363 on: February 24, 2021, 01:24:01 pm »
Best to update next season now!
Offline Grobbelrevell

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #364 on: February 25, 2021, 07:00:03 am »
Quote from: Prof on February 19, 2021, 09:27:57 pm
Sorry folks.  I've been hiding from this.  I'll do an update tomorrow  :-\

Either i'm going mad or the update was added earlier in the week.

Granted, it was terrible viewing and i'm glad it's gone, but i've been left here kinda questioning whether my sanity has gone to shit in a similar fashion to The Reds form  ;D
Offline andytaylor47

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #365 on: February 25, 2021, 03:28:13 pm »
I don't really post here much, but I've been visiting the site for years now, through the ups and the downs. This is always the thread I look for first, as it's a fascinating read. It's definitely been easier reading some seasons than others, but I appreciate the effort you go through.

It's strange thinking that this is the same team that has excited me so much for the past few years. The season has been quite the car wreck, for many reasons.

I think that the injuries that have decimated the team show a big part of the tale, with a sad lack of confidence, and even quality in our remaining defensive players. I think the transfer window should have been the time to rectify the problem, but for one reason or another, the owners couldn't get in proper cover.

A recent personal loss has really brought all of this into perspective. I think I am at peace with our total lack of luck with injuries. and our form, to boot. If there is one club, and one set of supporters who can brush themselves off, and build themselves up again, it's us fucking lot!

Bring on the update, Prof. We all appreciate it even if we can't actually see ourselves anymore. ;)


Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #366 on: February 28, 2021, 07:58:49 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on February 25, 2021, 07:00:03 am
Either i'm going mad or the update was added earlier in the week.

Granted, it was terrible viewing and i'm glad it's gone, but i've been left here kinda questioning whether my sanity has gone to shit in a similar fashion to The Reds form  ;D
Sorry.  In my head I actually had done the update.  Clearly not!

I think burying my head in between matches has a lot to blame for that.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #367 on: February 28, 2021, 08:03:26 am »
My twitter has the update and a link to here which has gone.  So somehow the update was deleted I think.  I may have done that accidentally I guess.  Strange.

I'll post the tables again when I'm at the laptop.
Offline Prof

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #368 on: February 28, 2021, 10:20:27 pm »




Online latortuga

Re: The Alternative Premier League Table 2020-21
« Reply #369 on: Today at 01:18:17 am »
Should we just go ahead and make us -25 now? 

We're not winning our next 2 home games.
