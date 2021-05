Round 32/33 will be a double round as there are games every day from Friday 16th to Monday 26th. They can be split posts if you want, but if you post the 2 rounds as one, do not edit after kick off on Friday as you will lose any points you accrue up to the time of your edit. I'm aware that someone has already fallen foul of this on one of the soon to be updated rounds.



European Cup competition will run from rounds 34 to 38, with qualifying to take place for Championship and League One players in the double round.

The 19 active Premier League players will be automatically in the last 32. The remaining 13 spots will be taken by the top 13 players over rounds 32 and 33.