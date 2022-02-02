« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March  (Read 19286 times)

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #400 on: February 2, 2022, 12:40:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  2, 2022, 12:38:37 am
Took nearly 5 minutes to rule out Brazil's goal

It took 3 minutes for the VAR to tell the ref to go look at the monitor! ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,667
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #401 on: February 2, 2022, 12:42:06 am »
Colombia suck.

Diaz is very unselfish - at least in that team.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #402 on: February 2, 2022, 12:59:53 am »

Uruguay 4 - 1 Venezuela; full-time.


'With his goal, Luis Suárez is the all-time top scorer in the South American Qualifiers with 28 goals, one more than Messi.'

^ https://twitter.com/sebaamaya/status/1488671088997371907



Brazil [1] - 0 Paraguay; Raphinha goal on 28' - https://streamff.com/v/3b4663 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488679481782853632

« Last Edit: February 2, 2022, 01:08:18 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,667
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #403 on: February 2, 2022, 01:08:48 am »
Arf - Davinson Sanchez is trash. Like Soyunchu levels of trash.
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #404 on: February 2, 2022, 01:10:41 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on February  2, 2022, 12:37:32 am
Davinson Sanchez is still shite.
Quote from: newterp on February  2, 2022, 01:08:48 am
Arf - Davinson Sanchez is trash. Like Soyunchu levels of trash.
You been reading my scouting report? ;D
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,667
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #405 on: February 2, 2022, 01:18:00 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on February  2, 2022, 01:10:41 am
You been reading my scouting report? ;D

haha. I gave some context and comparison though!!
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,465
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #406 on: February 2, 2022, 01:23:48 am »
Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.

FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #407 on: February 2, 2022, 01:45:58 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February  2, 2022, 01:23:48 am
Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.

FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia

Colombia have Bolivia at home and Venezuela away in their final two matches... wonder what the odds are on them not scoring in either - and making that a 9 match run...



Peru vs Ecuador (5th vs 3rd) : Wednesday 2am kick off - live on Premier Sports 2. Streams: http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv

Peru XI: Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Garcia; Ormeño. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru
Ecuador XI: Galíndez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Estrada, Preciado.. https://twitter.com/LaTri



Brazil [2] - 0 Paraguay; Coutinho goal on 63' - https://streamff.com/v/5780e1 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488693490510749700

« Last Edit: February 2, 2022, 02:11:56 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #408 on: February 2, 2022, 01:56:52 am »
Nice finish from Phil.
Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #409 on: February 2, 2022, 02:11:53 am »
Quote from: 4pool on February  2, 2022, 01:23:48 am
Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.

FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia
Wow....have got the right Luis?  :P
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #410 on: February 2, 2022, 02:15:55 am »
« Last Edit: February 2, 2022, 02:19:37 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #411 on: February 2, 2022, 02:18:54 am »
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #412 on: February 2, 2022, 02:20:26 am »
Logged

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #413 on: February 2, 2022, 02:22:29 am »
Lovely team goal for Brazil's fourth.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #414 on: February 2, 2022, 02:23:49 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on February  2, 2022, 02:18:54 am
Great first touch and finish.

Yeah, not much room or time for the forward at all - very cool take and finish.



Brazil [4] - 0 Paraguay; Rodrygo goal on 88' - https://streamff.com/v/74f367 & https://juststream.live/ThrewSimplificationsArrayed

4-0 to Brazil; full-time. Fabinho played all 90 minutes. Quality goals from Brazil tonight.

« Last Edit: February 2, 2022, 02:30:07 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 985
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #415 on: February 2, 2022, 02:27:42 am »
At least it looks like Fab got through it unscathed.
Logged

Offline Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,089
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #416 on: February 2, 2022, 02:27:45 am »
Quote from: oojason on February  2, 2022, 12:59:53 am
Brazil [1] - 0 Paraguay; Raphinha goal on 28' - https://streamff.com/v/3b4663 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488679481782853632

I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds.  Absolute baller.

Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,274
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #417 on: February 2, 2022, 02:41:17 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on February  2, 2022, 02:27:45 am
I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds.  Absolute baller.


Becoming a really good player.
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #418 on: February 2, 2022, 02:50:37 am »

Peru 0 - 1 Ecuador; half-time. IF Ecuador win this game tonight they'll have qualified for the World Cup with two matches still remaining ;D

www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup


Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on February  2, 2022, 02:27:45 am
I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds.  Absolute baller.

Same here mate - I'd still love him here (gotta have some options and possibilities) ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,465
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #419 on: February 2, 2022, 02:56:27 am »
Quote from: oojason on February  2, 2022, 01:45:58 am
Colombia have Bolivia at home and Venezuela away in their final two matches... wonder what the odds are on them not scoring in either - and making that a 9 match run...


Everyone scores against Venezuela... ;D  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #420 on: February 2, 2022, 03:12:49 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on February  2, 2022, 02:27:45 am
I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds.  Absolute baller.



Yes, not many having a better season than he is.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #421 on: February 2, 2022, 03:34:44 am »
« Last Edit: February 2, 2022, 03:57:11 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #422 on: February 2, 2022, 04:03:50 am »

.
Match Day 16


Bolivia 2 - 3 Chile; full-time.

Bolivia XI: Lampe; Enoumba, Jusino, José Sagredo; Saavedra, Saucedo, Villarroel, Ramallo; Arce; Miranda, Martins. https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf
Chile XI: Cortés; Paulo Díaz, Medel, Kuscevic; Isla, Aránguiz, Pulgar, Suazo; Marcelino Núñez, Brereton, Alexis. https://twitter.com/LaRoja

Bolivia 0 - [1] Chile; Alexis Sanchez goal on 14' (long range freekick) - https://streamja.com/w2dXb & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488615849220972546
Bolivia [1] - 1 Chile; Enoumba equaliser on 37' - https://streamja.com/rOjR2 & https://juststream.live/PenuriousLysineBlurb
Bolivia 1 - [2] Chile; Marcelino Nunez the scorer on 77' - https://streamja.com/WLmXQ & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488636881726173185
Bolivia 1 - [3] Chile; Sanchez goal on 85' - https://streamja.com/vqXn1  & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488638969654886403
Bolivia [2] - 3 Chile; Marcelo Moreno goal on '88 - https://streamja.com/Xq4G3 & https://juststream.live/StubbledJadedlyWrinkle

^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyWkQce1t9M



Uruguay 4 - 1 Venezuela; full-time.

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Araújo, Godín, Giménez, Olivera; De Arrascaeta, Fede Valverde, Bentancur, Pellistri; Cavani, Luis Suárez. https://twitter.com/Uruguay
Venezuela XI: Fariñez; Hernández, Chancellor, Ferraresi, González; Rincón, Brujo Martínez; Machis, Otero, Soteldo; Rondón. https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto

Uruguay [1] - 0 Venezuela; Bentancur goal on 1' - https://streamja.com/KLrX3 & https://twitter.com/AgustinBasso_/status/1488649796349054977
Uruguay [2] - 0 Venezuela; De Arrascaeta goal on 23' - https://streamja.com/O4gXo & https://juststream.live/PhonologicallyPushOptimisers
Uruguay [3] - 0 Venezuela; Cavani goal on 45+1' - https://streamja.com/0jwoG & https://juststream.live/StiflingStakeholderAscertainment
Uruguay [4] - 0 Venezuela; Luis Suarez goal (penalty) on 53' - https://streamff.com/v/bbdf5e & https://twitter.com/treceacero/status/1488668105312198658
Uruguay 4 - [1] Venezuela; Martinez J. goal on 65' - https://streamja.com/29MPr & https://v.redd.it/o0tc0vkodbf81

^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=6zz9EXlNqiU



Argentina 1 - 0 Colombia; full-time.

Argentina XI: Martinez; Montiel, Pezzella, Lisandro M, Acuna; Papu Gómez, Guido R, Lo Celso; Di Maria, Lautaro, Ocampos. https://twitter.com/Argentina
Colombia XI: Vargas; Medina, Sánchez, Tesillo, Mojica; Barrios, Uribe; Cuadrado, James, Luis Díaz; Borja. https://twitter.com/FCFSeleccionCol

Argentina [1] - 0 Colombia; Lautaro Martinez goal on 29' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f9c1fa1fe58 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488668781635203072

^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=SdXrE-3wPM8



Brazil 4 - 0 Paraguay; full-time.

Brazil XI: Ederson; Telles, Marquinhos, Silva, Dani Alves; Fabinho, Coutinho, Paquetá; Vinicius, Cunha, Raphinha. https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol (Alisson on the bench)
Paraguay XI: Silva; R. Rojas, Balbuena, Alonso, Arzamendia; Villasanti, Sánchez; Ojeda, Almirón, Samudio; González.. https://twitter.com/Albirroja

Brazil [1] - 0 Paraguay; Raphinha goal on 28' - https://streamff.com/v/3b4663 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488679481782853632
Brazil [2] - 0 Paraguay; Coutinho goal on 63' - https://streamff.com/v/5780e1 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488693490510749700
Brazil [3] - 0 Paraguay; Antony goal on 86' - https://streamff.com/v/ccc789 & https://juststream.live/DysfunctionalCarnivalWhiled
Brazil [4] - 0 Paraguay; Rodrygo goal on 88' - https://streamff.com/v/74f367 & https://juststream.live/ThrewSimplificationsArrayed

^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xps4RUum1Uw



Peru 1 - 1 Ecuador; full-time.

Peru XI: Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Garcia; Ormeño. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru
Ecuador XI: Galíndez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Estrada, Preciado.. https://twitter.com/LaTri

Peru 0 - [1] Ecuador; Estrada goal on 2' - https://twitter.com/Gol12Futbol/status/1488697028079239169 & https://twitter.com/Gol12Futbol/status/1488697028079239169
Peru [1] - 1 Ecuador; Flores goal on 69' - https://twitter.com/Gol12Futbol/status/1488717090357927937 & https://twitter.com/spaciolibre/status/1488717043826372612

^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=GMsPOZO2kvw



www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/qualifiers/conmebol : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup (inc tables) : www.premiersports.com


South American World Cup Qualifier matches shown live on UK TV: www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html

South American WCQ matches shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying

60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)
« Last Edit: February 2, 2022, 11:23:52 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,141
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #423 on: February 2, 2022, 07:08:23 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on February  2, 2022, 02:27:45 am
I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds.  Absolute baller.


According to the buzz we were looking at both him and Carvalho. Maybe things going on in the background we don't know? Like with Diaz and Carvalho?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,167
  • Never Forget
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #424 on: February 3, 2022, 01:28:57 am »
So much for Stoke on a Wednesday night.

USA playing Honduras In Minnesota. Its -15C and -21C wind chill. Pretty sure thats colder than Stoke ever gets.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #425 on: February 14, 2022, 04:14:29 pm »

'FIFA Disciplinary Committee decisions on Brazil v. Argentina match' (postponed game from 5th September - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/58431607):-

www.fifa.com/legal/media-releases/fifa-disciplinary-committee-decisions-on-brazil-v-argentina-match


What a load of shite. The match will be replayed at a later date, plus...


'1. to order the Brazilian Football Association to pay a fine of CHF 500,000 with respect to infringements related to order and security;

2. to order the Argentinian Football Association to pay a fine of CHF 200,000 with respect to its failure to comply with its obligations in relation to order and security, the preparation of and its participation in the match;

3. to order the Brazilian Football Association and the Argentinian Football Association to each pay a fine of CHF 50,000 as a result of the abandonment of the match;

4. to suspend the Argentinian players Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero for two (2) matches each for not complying with the FIFA Return to Football International Match Protocol.'

Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #426 on: March 23, 2022, 04:57:51 pm »
.
World Cup Qualification Tables after Match Day 16...



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(CONMEBOL) & www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup



Match Day 17 : Thursday 24th / Friday 25th March, 2022

Uruguay vs Peru : Thursday - 11.30pm ko : live on Premier Sports 2
Colombia vs Bolivia : Thursday - 11.30pm ko : live on FreeSports
Brazil vs Chile : Thursday - 11.30pm ko : live on Premier Sports 1
Paraguay vs Ecuador : Thursday - 11.30pm ko : not live on UK tv
Argentina vs Venezuela : Friday - 11.30pm ko : Premier Sports 1



Alisson and Fabinho are in the Brazil squad for the two WCQ matches vs Chile and Bolivia - but no Bobby:-

https://ge.globo.com/futebol/selecao-brasileira/ao-vivo/assista-a-convocacao-da-selecao-brasileira-para-as-eliminatorias.ghtml


Luis Diaz is in the Colombia squad for their two WCQ matches vs Bolivia and Venezuela.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:40:27 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,577
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #427 on: March 23, 2022, 04:59:04 pm »
Massive game for Colombia
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #428 on: Yesterday at 10:27:34 pm »
.
Match Day 17 : All four matches below are 11.30pm kick offs (Argentina vs Venezuela is on Friday - with an 11.30pm ko : live on Premier Sports 1)



Uruguay 1 - 0 Peru; full-time.

Uruguay XI: Rochet; Araújo, Giménez, Godín, Olivera; Pellistri, Bentancur, Fede Valverde, De Arrascaeta; Luis Suárez, Darwin Núñez.
Peru XI: Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Peña, Yotún; Carrillo, Lapadula, Cueva.

Uruguay [1] - 0 Peru; De Arrascaeta goal on 42' - https://streamja.com/EyrKK & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1507151679552061458
Federico Valverde (Uruguay) long shot hits the cross bar (35-40 yards out) - https://streamja.com/0j09a & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1507157613087129619

GK Rochet (Uruguay) 'save' against Peru [close call] on 90+2' - https://streamja.com/LylBv & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1507169332211580960 & https://v.redd.it/kqv4plxc2gp81



Colombia 3 - 0 Bolivia; full-time.

Colombia XI: Ospina; Muñoz, Cuesta, Tesillo, Fabra; Cuadrado, Cuellar, James; Sinisterra, Luis Díaz; Muriel.
Bolivia XI: Cordano; Sagredo, Haquin, Carrasco, Enoumba; García, Gonzales, Villarroel, Fernández; Menacho, Montenegro.

Colombia [1] - 0 Bolivia; Diaz goal on 39' - https://streamgg.com/v/k475xn6h & https://v.redd.it/6fqtyw069fp81 & https://twitter.com/FreeSports_TV/status/1507150114430746626
Colombia [2] - 0 Bolivia; Borja goal on 72' - https://twitter.com/Retweet1A/status/1507160703282683910 & https://twitter.com/FreeSports_TV/status/1507162461497032710
Luis Diaz subbed off at 84 mins.
Colombia [3] - 0 Bolivia; Uribe goal on 90' - https://twitter.com/Bau_Nickk/status/1507165334809235457 & https://twitter.com/Inggeomanuelq/status/1507168906800103441



Brazil 4 - 0 Chile; full-time.

Brazil XI: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Guilherme Arana; Fred, Casemiro, Paquetá; Antony, Neymar, Vinicius. (Fabinho on the bench)
Chile XI: Bravo; Paulo Díaz, Medel, Enzo Roco; Isla, Baeza, Vidal, Aránguiz, Suazo; Vargas, Alexis Sánchez.

Brazil [1] - 0 Chile; Neymar penalty 44' - https://streamff.com/v/04f2e4 & https://juststream.live/CarsRoutineDeclarer
Brazil [2] - 0 Chile; Vinicius Junior 45+1' - https://streamff.com/v/db3130 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1507151026700185602
Arturo Vidal disallowed goal for Chile on 47' (VAR - offside & handball in the build-up) - https://streamff.com/v/6c0c53
Brazil [3] - 0 Chile; Coutinho penalty 72' - https://streamff.com/v/f8ce19 & https://juststream.live/EpisodicBargainedUnderstands
Fabinho came on as a sub at 82 mins.
Brazil [4] - 0 Chile; Richarlison 90+1' - https://streamff.com/v/f7db12 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1507167209319137293



Paraguay 3 - 1 Ecuador; full-time.

Paraguay XI: Antony Silva; Rojas, Gómez, Balbuena, Riveros; Cubas, Ortiz, Richard Sánchez, Almirón; Enciso, Morales.
Ecuador XI: Galíndez; Ángelo Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Gruezo, Méndez; Castillo, Mena, Rojas; Enner Valencia.

Paraguay [1] - 0 Ecuador; Morales goal on 9' - https://streamja.com/bw3kv & https://twitter.com/FrancoMedici94/status/1507141787780935691
Paraguay [2] - 0 Ecuador; Hincapie OG 45'+6' - https://streamja.com/496Mz & https://twitter.com/gonza_mcmxii/status/1507152382496546825
Paraguay [3] - 0 Ecuador; Almiron goal on 54' - https://twitter.com/Bau_Nickk/status/1507158630352961540 & https://twitter.com/_SomosCERRO/status/1507160108559708161
Paraguay 3 - [1] Ecuador; Caicedo goal (penalty) on 84' - https://twitter.com/Telefuturo/status/1507166398900064262

« Last Edit: Today at 03:17:13 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #429 on: Today at 12:10:34 am »
« Last Edit: Today at 12:22:07 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,598
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #430 on: Today at 12:12:05 am »
Colombia's first goal in 8 games which is mad.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,598
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #431 on: Today at 12:16:43 am »
.
^ Crazy given the talent they have. Colombia hit the bar on 40' too.



Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador and Uruguay have now qualified for the World Cup.

5th position - an Intercontinental Play-Off - is still up for grabs. Peru, Colombia, & Chile can all finish 5th - with just one match each remaining...

The 5th place team will play a one legged tie vs an AFC side - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(CONMEBOL)#Inter-confederation_play-off






Match Day 18 : Wednesday 30 March, 2022 - all five matches have a 12.30am kick off...

Peru vs Paraguay : not live on UK tv
Venezuela vs Colombia : not live on UK tv
Bolivia vs Brazil : live on Premier Sports 1
Chile vs Uruguay : live on FreeSports
Ecuador vs Argentina : live on Premier Sports 2

^ it is possible the UK TV companies may now change their coverage of the matches given the qualification games at stake?



www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/qualifiers/conmebol : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup (inc tables) : www.premiersports.com


South American World Cup Qualifier matches shown live on UK TV: www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html

South American WCQ matches shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying

60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

« Last Edit: Today at 02:05:22 am by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,781
  • Orange and Red!
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #432 on: Today at 01:37:03 am »
even Richarlison scored against us, ffs :butt :wave


Logged

Offline TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,571
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #433 on: Today at 01:42:41 am »
That 2nd quick goal just before the half probably took the wind out of any momentum for Chile.
Logged

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,781
  • Orange and Red!
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #434 on: Today at 01:49:16 am »
Quote from: TipTopKop on Today at 01:42:41 am
That 2nd quick goal just before the half probably took the wind out of any momentum for Chile.

yes, absolutely. After the penalty we were fuuuuuuuucked.

On an unrelated note: holy shit they just robbed Perú blind. No goal.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:55:44 am by Desert Red Fox »
Logged

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,809
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 24th & 25th March
« Reply #435 on: Today at 02:33:42 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 01:49:16 am
yes, absolutely. After the penalty we were fuuuuuuuucked.

On an unrelated note: holy shit they just robbed Perú blind. No goal.



My god ! No chip in the ball I guess
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 