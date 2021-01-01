Took nearly 5 minutes to rule out Brazil's goal
Davinson Sanchez is still shite.
Arf - Davinson Sanchez is trash. Like Soyunchu levels of trash.
You been reading my scouting report?
Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia
Peru 0 - [1] Ecuador; Estrada goal on 2' - https://twitter.com/Gol12Futbol/status/1488697028079239169 & https://twitter.com/Gol12Futbol/status/1488697028079239169
Brazil [3] - 0 Paraguay; Antony goal on 86' - https://streamff.com/v/ccc789 & https://juststream.live/DysfunctionalCarnivalWhiled
Great first touch and finish.
Brazil [1] - 0 Paraguay; Raphinha goal on 28' - https://streamff.com/v/3b4663 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488679481782853632
I really hope he doesn't go to another top club in england when he leaves leeds. Absolute baller.
Colombia have Bolivia at home and Venezuela away in their final two matches... wonder what the odds are on them not scoring in either - and making that a 9 match run...
