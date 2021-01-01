« previous next »
Author Topic: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February  (Read 16638 times)

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #400 on: Today at 12:40:31 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:38:37 am
Took nearly 5 minutes to rule out Brazil's goal

It took 3 minutes for the VAR to tell the ref to go look at the monitor! ;D
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #401 on: Today at 12:42:06 am »
Colombia suck.

Diaz is very unselfish - at least in that team.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #402 on: Today at 12:59:53 am »

Uruguay 4 - 1 Venezuela; full-time.


'With his goal, Luis Suárez is the all-time top scorer in the South American Qualifiers with 28 goals, one more than Messi.'

^ https://twitter.com/sebaamaya/status/1488671088997371907



Brazil [1] - 0 Paraguay; Raphinha goal on 28' - https://streamff.com/v/3b4663 & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1488679481782853632

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #403 on: Today at 01:08:48 am »
Arf - Davinson Sanchez is trash. Like Soyunchu levels of trash.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #404 on: Today at 01:10:41 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:37:32 am
Davinson Sanchez is still shite.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:08:48 am
Arf - Davinson Sanchez is trash. Like Soyunchu levels of trash.
You been reading my scouting report? ;D
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #405 on: Today at 01:18:00 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 01:10:41 am
You been reading my scouting report? ;D

haha. I gave some context and comparison though!!
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #406 on: Today at 01:23:48 am »
Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.

FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #407 on: Today at 01:45:58 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:23:48 am
Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.

FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia

Colombia have Bolivia at home and Venezuela away in their final two matches... wonder what the odds are on them not scoring in either - and making that a 9 match run...



Peru vs Ecuador (5th vs 3rd) : Wednesday 2am kick off - live on Premier Sports 2. Streams: http://www.redditsoccerstreams.tv

Peru XI: Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Garcia; Ormeño. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru
Ecuador XI: Galíndez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Estrada, Preciado.. https://twitter.com/LaTri



Brazil [2] - 0 Paraguay; Coutinho goal on 63' - https://streamff.com/v/5780e1 & https://juststream.live/GeneraliseGrandeurCentralism

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next matches on 1st & 2nd February
« Reply #408 on: Today at 01:56:52 am »
Nice finish from Phil.
