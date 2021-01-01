Well 7 matches in a row in WC qualifying for Colombia without scoring a goal.
FT Argentina 1-0 Colombia
Colombia have Bolivia at home and Venezuela away in their final two matches... wonder what the odds are on them not scoring in either - and making that a 9 match run...
: Wednesday 2am kick off
Gallese; Advíncula, Zambrano, Callens, Trauco; Tapia, Yotún; Carrillo, Peña, Garcia; Ormeño. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeruEcuador XI:
Galíndez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Franco, Gruezo, Caicedo; Plata, Estrada, Preciado.. https://twitter.com/LaTriBrazil [2] - 0 Paraguay
