Match Day 15
: Thursday 27th / Friday 28th January, 2022 (UK dates & kick off times)
...Ecuador 1 - 1 Brazil
; full-time.Ecuador XI:
Domínguez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Plata, Gruezo, M. Caicedo, A. Franco; Estrada, E. Valencia.Brazil XI: Alisson
; Emerson, Militao, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred; Raphinha, Coutinho, Vinicius; Cunha. (Fabinho is suspended for this match)
.
Casemiro goal for Brazil on 6' - https://streamff.com/v/a1d83e
& https://juststream.live/BickeringsSqueezedTapir
GK Dominguez sent off for Ecuador - for a karate kick (straight red card)
on 15' - https://streamff.com/v/ae0718
& https://juststream.live/DisagreeingOversteppingNuke
Emerson Royal sent off for Brazil (2nd yellow card)
on 20' - https://streamff.com/v/a75102
& https://juststream.live/FrankfurterUnlamentedCanyon
GK Alisson initially given a straight red card on 26' - https://streamff.com/v/decaf0
& https://juststream.live/SumpsInclinedGratuitously
- ref has since overturned his decision and has given Alisson a yellow card instead (after viewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor - https://streamff.com/v/52f16e
).
Gonzalo Plata's run vs Brazil on 53' - https://v.redd.it/wttxt8kjzbe81
Ecuador penalty overturned by VAR (Ecuador v Brazil 59') - https://streamff.com/v/2ecde6
Felix Torres goal for Ecuador on 75' - https://streamff.com/v/4ddf0a
& https://juststream.live/JestsUnexactingDreads
Ecuador penalty overturned by VAR 90+7' (Alisson sent off again - yet overturned... again) - https://streamff.com/v/4d51f4
& https://juststream.live/PerambulatorBribersWeakling
Cracking, full of incident, and totally weird game... Ecuador deserved at least a point; & Alisson got sent off twice - yet remained on the pitch - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60164304
^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJX5CrTg0F4Paraguay 0 - 1 Uruguay
; full-time.Paraguay XI:
Silva; Escobar, Gómez, Junior Alonso, Arzamendia; Ojeda, Richard Sánchez, Rojas, Almirón; Sanabria, Carlos GonzálezUruguay XI:
Rochet; Araújo, Giménez, Godín, Olivera; Pellistri, Vecino, Bentancur, Fede Valverde; Luis Suárez, Darwin Núñez.
Paraguay 0 - [1] Uruguay; Luis Suárez goal on 50' - https://streamable.com/791nat
& https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1486856544171925505
^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=waMhmgDh9uQChile 1 - 2 Argentina
; full-time.Chile XI:
Bravo; Medel, Maripán, Díaz, Vegas; Pulgar, Aránguiz; Alexis Sánchez, Marcelino Núñez, Vargad; Brereton.Argentina XI:
Martínez; Molina, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Papu Gómez; Di María, Lautaro, Nico González.
Chile 0 - [1] Argentina; Di Maria goal on 9' - https://streamff.com/v/270fdb
& https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1486859562799951872
Chile [1] - 1 Argentina; Ben Brereton goal on 21' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f3393880948
& https://mixture.gg/v/61f3393880948
Chile 1 - [2] Argentina; Lautaro Martinez goal on 34' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f33c65b4078
& https://goalbackup.xyz/k7WtYvwv
^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH_fiZc_4hIColombia vs Peru
: Friday 9pm kick off
- live on FreeSportsColombia XI:
tba. https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncolPeru XI:
tba. https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeruVenezuela vs Bolivia
: Friday 10pm kick off
- live on Premier Sports 1Venezuela XI:
tba. https://twitter.com/SeleVinotintoBolivia XI:
