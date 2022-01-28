« previous next »
Author Topic: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th & 28th January

Desert Red Fox

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #240 on: Today at 12:37:21 am
YEEEEEEESSSS BIG BEEEEEEEEEEN
Logged

Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #241 on: Today at 12:38:55 am
Big Ben!
Logged

Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #242 on: Today at 12:39:57 am
Keeper has to do better there.
Logged

oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #243 on: Today at 12:41:18 am

Chile [1] - 1 Argentina; Ben Brereton goal on 21' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f3393880948 & https://mixture.gg/v/61f3393880948 ;D
Logged
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

deano2727

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #244 on: Today at 12:41:47 am
I'm hoping Colombia qualifies for the World Cup since I'll most likely be in Medellin when it's on.

Horrible side, though. I've watched a lot of their games during and since the Copa America. They would bore and frustrate you to tears. I used to go out to watch the games in bars in Medellin thinking "this time it will be different... They will score a goal, or get a win". Nope. 0-0 or 1-1 almost every time they play it feels like.

The game against Brazil in the Copa America just about sums them up.

Great country and people, though.  ;D


As an added edit: The standard over in LatAm is pretty poor these days in general.
Logged

Desert Red Fox

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #245 on: Today at 12:51:11 am
Bravo injured and gifting them a goal, ugh.

EDIT: Lasarte should've subbed him earlier ::)
Logged

Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #246 on: Today at 12:51:22 am
Bravo's coming off.

Edit: Damn.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:00 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

The North Bank

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #247 on: Today at 12:52:24 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:41:47 am
I'm hoping Colombia qualifies for the World Cup since I'll most likely be in Medellin when it's on.

Horrible side, though. I've watched a lot of their games during and since the Copa America. They would bore and frustrate you to tears. I used to go out to watch the games in bars in Medellin thinking "this time it will be different... They will score a goal, or get a win". Nope. 0-0 or 1-1 almost every time they play it feels like.

The game against Brazil in the Copa America just about sums them up.

Great country and people, though.  ;D


As an added edit: The standard over in LatAm is pretty poor these days in general.

Never mind Colombia, watching football in a bar in Medellin, thats some fascinating shit.

On another note, that Ben Bererton football manager story is incredible. 
Logged

oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #248 on: Today at 12:53:17 am

Chile 1 - [2] Argentina; Lautaro Martinez goal on 34' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f33c65b4078 & https://goalbackup.xyz/k7WtYvwv
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #249 on: Today at 12:56:48 am
Btw Desert Red Fox the pitch looks top quality and the crowd sounds good too.
Logged

Desert Red Fox

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #250 on: Today at 01:01:09 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:56:48 am
Btw Desert Red Fox the pitch looks top quality and the crowd sounds good too.

Yeah! I'd say, apart from Brereton's goal, it's been the best thing about the match hahaha

Nah, tbf Di María's goal was a beauty. Shame it was against us :P
Logged

Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #251 on: Today at 01:03:17 am
Great effort!
Logged

deano2727

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #252 on: Today at 01:14:23 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 12:52:24 am
Never mind Colombia, watching football in a bar in Medellin, thats some fascinating shit.

On another note, that Ben Bererton football manager story is incredible.


They are football fanatics. They will chat about it for hours with you if you give them the chance.

I went to watch a couple of Atletico Nacional games - including the Medellin derby. We were in with the barra bravas (ultras) in the Sur. Experience of a lifetime. Not sure I'd go in with that crowd again though. Rough as f*ck.  ;D
Logged

The North Bank

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
Reply #253 on: Today at 01:56:24 am
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 01:14:23 am

They are football fanatics. They will chat about it for hours with you if you give them the chance.

I went to watch a couple of Atletico Nacional games - including the Medellin derby. We were in with the barra bravas (ultras) in the Sur. Experience of a lifetime. Not sure I'd go in with that crowd again though. Rough as f*ck.  ;D

Ive seen enough Escobar documentaries to just agree with everything they say.
Logged

Desert Red Fox

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th & 28th January
Reply #254 on: Today at 02:13:14 am
Meh. This one's on Lasarte - late subs, shouldn't have played Bravo if -according to reports- he was feeling a slight injury during warmup.

We're basically out of the World Cup at this point. Not surprised.
Logged

PoetryInMotion

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th & 28th January
Reply #255 on: Today at 06:43:21 am
Whaaat? 2 Red Cards and 2 Penalties over-turned and 1 goal ruled out due to going out of play? That must've been rough for Ecuador.
Logged

DelTrotter

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th & 28th January
Reply #256 on: Today at 08:37:40 am
Hopefully our Luis comes through tonight ok  ;D
Logged

BoRed

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th & 28th January
Reply #257 on: Today at 09:29:41 am
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 08:37:40 am
Hopefully our Luis comes through tonight ok  ;D

Yeah, all of a sudden I'd prefer it if Colombia didn't qualify. ;D
Logged

redgriffin73

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th & 28th January
Reply #258 on: Today at 09:30:14 am
Can't believe we've got another player to worry about at internationals this week ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

oojason

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th & 28th January
Reply #259 on: Today at 01:03:39 pm
.
Match Day 15 : Thursday 27th / Friday 28th January, 2022 (UK dates & kick off times)...



Ecuador 1 - 1 Brazil; full-time.

Ecuador XI: Domínguez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapié, Estupiñán; Plata, Gruezo, M. Caicedo, A. Franco; Estrada, E. Valencia.
Brazil XI: Alisson; Emerson, Militao, Thiago Silva, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Fred; Raphinha, Coutinho, Vinicius; Cunha. (Fabinho is suspended for this match).

Casemiro goal for Brazil on 6' - https://streamff.com/v/a1d83e & https://juststream.live/BickeringsSqueezedTapir
GK Dominguez sent off for Ecuador - for a karate kick (straight red card) on 15' - https://streamff.com/v/ae0718 & https://juststream.live/DisagreeingOversteppingNuke
Emerson Royal sent off for Brazil (2nd yellow card) on 20' - https://streamff.com/v/a75102 & https://juststream.live/FrankfurterUnlamentedCanyon
GK Alisson initially given a straight red card on 26' - https://streamff.com/v/decaf0 & https://juststream.live/SumpsInclinedGratuitously - ref has since overturned his decision and has given Alisson a yellow card instead (after viewing the incident on the pitch-side monitor - https://streamff.com/v/52f16e).
Gonzalo Plata's run vs Brazil on 53' - https://v.redd.it/wttxt8kjzbe81
Ecuador penalty overturned by VAR (Ecuador v Brazil 59') - https://streamff.com/v/2ecde6
Felix Torres goal for Ecuador on 75' - https://streamff.com/v/4ddf0a & https://juststream.live/JestsUnexactingDreads
Ecuador penalty overturned by VAR 90+7' (Alisson sent off again - yet overturned... again) - https://streamff.com/v/4d51f4 & https://juststream.live/PerambulatorBribersWeakling

Cracking, full of incident, and totally weird game... Ecuador deserved at least a point; & Alisson got sent off twice - yet remained on the pitch - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/60164304

^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=jJX5CrTg0F4



Paraguay 0 - 1 Uruguay; full-time.

Paraguay XI: Silva; Escobar, Gómez, Junior Alonso, Arzamendia; Ojeda, Richard Sánchez, Rojas, Almirón; Sanabria, Carlos González
Uruguay XI: Rochet; Araújo, Giménez, Godín, Olivera; Pellistri, Vecino, Bentancur, Fede Valverde; Luis Suárez, Darwin Núñez.

Paraguay 0 - [1] Uruguay; Luis Suárez goal on 50' - https://streamable.com/791nat & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1486856544171925505

^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=waMhmgDh9uQ



Chile 1 - 2 Argentina; full-time.

Chile XI: Bravo; Medel, Maripán, Díaz, Vegas; Pulgar, Aránguiz; Alexis Sánchez, Marcelino Núñez, Vargad; Brereton.
Argentina XI: Martínez; Molina, Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Papu Gómez; Di María, Lautaro, Nico González.

Chile 0 - [1] Argentina; Di Maria goal on 9' - https://streamff.com/v/270fdb & https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1486859562799951872
Chile [1] - 1 Argentina; Ben Brereton goal on 21' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f3393880948 & https://mixture.gg/v/61f3393880948
Chile 1 - [2] Argentina; Lautaro Martinez goal on 34' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f33c65b4078 & https://goalbackup.xyz/k7WtYvwv

^ Official Match Highlights: www.youtube.com/watch?v=qH_fiZc_4hI



Colombia vs Peru : Friday 9pm kick off - live on FreeSports

Colombia XI: tba.  https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol
Peru XI: tba.  https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru



Venezuela vs Bolivia : Friday 10pm kick off - live on Premier Sports 1

Venezuela XI: tba.  https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto
Bolivia XI: tba.  https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf



www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/qualifiers/conmebol : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup (inc tables) : www.premiersports.com

South American World Cup Qualifier matches shown live on UK TV: www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html

South American WCQ matches shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc): www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying

60+ Stream sites: www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0 (the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread)

« Last Edit: Today at 05:45:09 pm by oojason »
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Boaty McBoatface

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th & 28th January
Reply #260 on: Today at 04:48:21 pm
Great, now we're gonna have to put up with all the daytrippers coming into this thread.  ;D
Logged

newterp

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th & 28th January
Reply #261 on: Today at 07:23:27 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:48:21 pm
Great, now we're gonna have to put up with all the daytrippers coming into this thread.  ;D
haha
Logged
