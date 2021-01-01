I'm hoping Colombia qualifies for the World Cup since I'll most likely be in Medellin when it's on.Horrible side, though. I've watched a lot of their games during and since the Copa America. They would bore and frustrate you to tears. I used to go out to watch the games in bars in Medellin thinking "this time it will be different... They will score a goal, or get a win". Nope. 0-0 or 1-1 almost every time they play it feels like.The game against Brazil in the Copa America just about sums them up.Great country and people, though.As an added edit: The standard over in LatAm is pretty poor these days in general.