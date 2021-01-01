« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan  (Read 12568 times)

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #240 on: Today at 12:31:08 am »
Btw, I thought Vargas should have got his head on the earlier Freekick.
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
  • Orange and Red!
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #241 on: Today at 12:37:21 am »
YEEEEEEESSSS BIG BEEEEEEEEEEN
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #242 on: Today at 12:38:55 am »
Big Ben!
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #243 on: Today at 12:39:57 am »
Keeper has to do better there.
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #244 on: Today at 12:41:18 am »

Chile [1] - 1 Argentina; Ben Brereton goal on 21' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f3393880948 & https://mixture.gg/v/61f3393880948 ;D
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online deano2727

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,903
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #245 on: Today at 12:41:47 am »
I'm hoping Colombia qualifies for the World Cup since I'll most likely be in Medellin when it's on.

Horrible side, though. I've watched a lot of their games during and since the Copa America. They would bore and frustrate you to tears. I used to go out to watch the games in bars in Medellin thinking "this time it will be different... They will score a goal, or get a win". Nope. 0-0 or 1-1 almost every time they play it feels like.

The game against Brazil in the Copa America just about sums them up.

Great country and people, though.  ;D


As an added edit: The standard over in LatAm is pretty poor these days in general.
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
  • Orange and Red!
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #246 on: Today at 12:51:11 am »
Bravo injured and gifting them a goal, ugh.

EDIT: Lasarte should've subbed him earlier ::)
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:51:22 am »
Bravo's coming off.

Edit: Damn.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:53:00 am by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,325
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:52:24 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 12:41:47 am
I'm hoping Colombia qualifies for the World Cup since I'll most likely be in Medellin when it's on.

Horrible side, though. I've watched a lot of their games during and since the Copa America. They would bore and frustrate you to tears. I used to go out to watch the games in bars in Medellin thinking "this time it will be different... They will score a goal, or get a win". Nope. 0-0 or 1-1 almost every time they play it feels like.

The game against Brazil in the Copa America just about sums them up.

Great country and people, though.  ;D


As an added edit: The standard over in LatAm is pretty poor these days in general.

Never mind Colombia, watching football in a bar in Medellin, thats some fascinating shit.

On another note, that Ben Bererton football manager story is incredible. 
Logged

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,918
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:53:17 am »

Chile 1 - [2] Argentina; Lautaro Martinez goal on 34' - https://mixture.gg/v/61f33c65b4078 & https://goalbackup.xyz/k7WtYvwv
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:56:48 am »
Btw Desert Red Fox the pitch looks top quality and the crowd sounds good too.
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,668
  • Orange and Red!
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #251 on: Today at 01:01:09 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:56:48 am
Btw Desert Red Fox the pitch looks top quality and the crowd sounds good too.

Yeah! I'd say, apart from Brereton's goal, it's been the best thing about the match hahaha

Nah, tbf Di María's goal was a beauty. Shame it was against us :P
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 27th Jan & 28th Jan
« Reply #252 on: Today at 01:03:17 am »
Great effort!
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 