Author Topic: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:42:26 pm
Exempt them and play them with deporting the Argentina players to give Brazil a  better chance to win of course.
Which is very messed up and should not be allowed

They'd have left it alone if the Brazil players had turned up from England. Obviously Brazil wants one of two things: the game played with the Argentina PL players unable to play, or kick the can down the road so when the game is played they can have their own PL players available.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 09:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm
They'd have left it alone if the Brazil players had turned up from England. Obviously Brazil wants one of two things: the game played with the Argentina PL players unable to play, or kick the can down the road so when the game is played they can have their own PL players available.
Fair but they really dont want to lose again to Argentina in Brazil again is basically what happened. Also it not sure thing by march that Brazil players will be allowed to come
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:45:03 pm
Agreed but 9 homes games/18 games is more tv money or stadium money so of course they going to do that

But they went ahead with the Copa America (7 games to the final). It's an either/or. If you go ahead with the Copa then the qualifying has to be scaled back. If you want the 18 game, home and away format then the Copa America (the 4th in 6 years) will have to make way.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 09:51:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:47:28 pm
But they went ahead with the Copa America (7 games to the final). It's an either/or. If you go ahead with the Copa then the qualifying has to be scaled back. If you want the 18 game, home and away format then the Copa America (the 4th in 6 years) will have to make way.
They clearly made it an and instead of either/or for more money .
I agree with you though.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:06:41 pm »
Has Gary Neville given his opinion about this yet that's all that matters.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 10:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 10:06:41 pm
Has Gary Neville given his opinion about this yet that's all that matters.

Early reports that hes enraged, someone should have thought about the game, but why didnt someone spend enough money to stop this from happening (tm)
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 10:11:55 pm »
What a farce
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 10:38:21 pm »
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm »
I assume the players tested negative ahead of the game too. FIFA should just call their bluff and make it a forfeit and 3-0 to Argentina to prevent any such stunts in the future. If they can't run immigration at the airport they shouldn't do it in a football stadium.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #129 on: Today at 12:45:47 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:45:11 pm
They'd have left it alone if the Brazil players had turned up from England. Obviously Brazil wants one of two things: the game played with the Argentina PL players unable to play, or kick the can down the road so when the game is played they can have their own PL players available.

Curiously I didn't realize that Brazil

A) Hasn't lost a WC qualifying match at home to Argentina
B) Has never been beaten by Argentina in two consecutive games played in Brazil
C) Hasn't lost three straight official matches to Argentina since 1945.

It's seem cynical as hell for the health authorities to engage in this stunt when the Brazilian authorities knew the Argentina team was in the country for three days and would have also known exactly where the team was located. If this was an issue, they could have easily flagged them at the hotel or at airport customs.

On the flipside, the UK government's website clearly states that travellers who have been in the UK 14 days prior to arriving in Brazil must quarantine for 14 days. That said given the Brazilian FA clearly know this, unless there are exemptions for footballers, it doesn't chime with their incessant bleating about their own PL-based players.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #130 on: Today at 12:57:08 am »
Is this the reason that our players weren't selected?
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #131 on: Today at 01:01:34 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 12:57:08 am
Is this the reason that our players weren't selected?

They weren't selected because we refused to make them available
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #132 on: Today at 01:03:01 am »
Didn't know we could do that
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #133 on: Today at 01:04:01 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 12:57:08 am
Is this the reason that our players weren't selected?
The Quarantine  coming back from traveling to Brazil is. You dont want high level football player to have go though Quarantine when your paying their wages and it is preventable.
Salah didn't get travel to Egypt for the game as a result of this either even though their FA was not happy about it
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #134 on: Today at 01:08:13 am »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 10:53:04 pm
I assume the players tested negative ahead of the game too. FIFA should just call their bluff and make it a forfeit and 3-0 to Argentina to prevent any such stunts in the future. If they can't run immigration at the airport they shouldn't do it in a football stadium.
Or the players are vaccinated too with negative test. I kinda hope Fifa calls their bluff, there was no reason for this be during the game.

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:45:47 am
Curiously I didn't realize that Brazil

A) Hasn't lost a WC qualifying match at home to Argentina
B) Has never been beaten by Argentina in two consecutive games played in Brazil
C) Hasn't lost three straight official matches to Argentina since 1945.

It's seem cynical as hell for the health authorities to engage in this stunt when the Brazilian authorities knew the Argentina team was in the country for three days and would have also known exactly where the team was located. If this was an issue, they could have easily flagged them at the hotel or at airport customs.

On the flipside, the UK government's website clearly states that travellers who have been in the UK 14 days prior to arriving in Brazil must quarantine for 14 days. That said given the Brazilian FA clearly know this, unless there are exemptions for footballers, it doesn't chime with their incessant bleating about their own PL-based players.
They thing is highly unlikely they don't qualify doing this is more to make sure of those 3 things which was possible with their weakened team or they could figured out the exemptions before this also. I know the Argentina players went against the wishes of the clubs
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #135 on: Today at 09:50:54 am »
Argentina deserve it for making their Prem players travel
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #136 on: Today at 09:54:53 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 09:50:54 am
Argentina deserve it for making their Prem players travel
Can't agree with this, if the game's going ahead they're going to want their best players available. The games shouldn't be going ahead at all, that's the big issue.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #137 on: Today at 12:09:54 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:54:53 am
Can't agree with this, if the game's going ahead they're going to want their best players available. The games shouldn't be going ahead at all, that's the big issue.
Well that's the same for every country and as far as I'm aware the Argentinian players are the only ones ignoring their clubs wanting them not to travel.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #138 on: Today at 01:10:25 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:09:54 pm
Well that's the same for every country and as far as I'm aware the Argentinian players are the only ones ignoring their clubs wanting them not to travel.

What will be your opinions on Argentina deserving to lose if Brazil enforce the 5 day club ban when their players couldnt have even played anyway?
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #139 on: Today at 05:16:45 pm »
.
Match Day 9 : Thursday 9th / Friday 10th September...

Paraguay vs Venezuela : Thursday, 11.30pm ko
Uruguay vs Ecuador : Thursday, 11.30pm ko : live on Premier Sports 2
Colombia vs Chile : Thursday 12 midnight ko
Argentina vs Bolivia : Friday 12.30am ko : live on Premier Sports 1
Brazil vs Peru : Friday 1.30am ko : live on Premier Sports 2


www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/qualifiers/conmebol : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup : www.premiersports.com


Live South American World Cup Qualifiers on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html (on Premier Sports - https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV)

Live South American World Cup Qualifiers on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more
