They'd have left it alone if the Brazil players had turned up from England. Obviously Brazil wants one of two things: the game played with the Argentina PL players unable to play, or kick the can down the road so when the game is played they can have their own PL players available.



Curiously I didn't realize that BrazilA) Hasn't lost a WC qualifying match at home to ArgentinaB) Has never been beaten by Argentina in two consecutive games played in BrazilC) Hasn't lost three straight official matches to Argentina since 1945.It's seem cynical as hell for the health authorities to engage in this stunt when the Brazilian authorities knew the Argentina team was in the country for three days and would have also known exactly where the team was located. If this was an issue, they could have easily flagged them at the hotel or at airport customs.On the flipside, the UK government's website clearly states that travellers who have been in the UK 14 days prior to arriving in Brazil must quarantine for 14 days. That said given the Brazilian FA clearly know this, unless there are exemptions for footballers, it doesn't chime with their incessant bleating about their own PL-based players.