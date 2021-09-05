« previous next »
Author Topic: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #80 on: Today at 12:45:26 pm »
Match Day 8 : Sunday 5th / Monday 6th September... (UK dates & kick off times)

Brazil vs Argentina : Sunday, 8pm ko : live on Premier Sports 1
Ecuador vs Chile : Sunday, 10pm ko : live on Premier Sports 1
Paraguay vs Colombia : Sunday, 11pm ko
Uruguay vs Bolivia : Sunday, 11pm ko
Peru vs Venezuela : Monday 2am, ko : live on Premier Sports 1


www.fifa.com/tournaments/mens/worldcup/qatar2022/qualifiers/conmebol : www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup : www.premiersports.com


South American World Cup Qualifiers live on UK TV - www.live-footballontv.com/live-world-cup-football-on-tv.html (on Premier Sports - https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV)

South American World Cup Qualifiers live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) - www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying


A list of 60+ stream sites, and also match highlights : www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ the 'Some useful info for following the football + TV, Streams, & Highlights etc' thread is updated once a month : 60+ stream sites for watching any football match.

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #81 on: Today at 07:05:58 pm »
Brazil XI: Weverton; Danilo, Militao, Veríssimo, Alex Sandro; Casemiro, Gerson, Everton Ribeiro, L. Paquetá; Gabigol, Neymar.  https://twitter.com/CBF_Futebol

Argentina XI: E. Martínez; Montiel, Romero, Otamendi, Acuña; Di María, De Paul, Paredes, Lo Celso; Messi, L. Martínez. https://twitter.com/Argentina



'Conmebol and Brazilian FA intervene to guarantee the presence of the four PL Argentinian players against Brazil' (published 1 hour before kick off):-

https://ge.globo.com/futebol/copa-do-mundo/eliminatorias-america-do-sul/noticia/conmebol-e-cbf-interferem-para-garantir-quatro-jogadores-argentinos-em-campo-contra-o-brasil.ghtml


'The four players from Argentina threatened by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) of deportation will go to the game. Conmebol and CBF contacted the Federal Government to manage the situation.

The Covid-19 protocol was accepted by all countries that participate in Conmebol competitions - such as Libertadores, Sudamericana and, of course, Qualifiers. Despite the failure to fill in the athletes' questionnaire - who did not report their visit to England -, the case was resolved. The president of Conmebol, Alejandro Dominguez, participated in the negotiations to guarantee the game.

In an official position, Anvisa reiterated that the four players will not comply with Brazilian health regulations if they play.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, midfielder Emiliano Buendia and Giovani Lo Celso and defender Cristian Romero, who play in England, went to the match and boarded the bus.

Despite this, the four Argentine players will be separated from the delegation to the airport as soon as the game is over to leave the country. Under the AFA agreement with the English teams, they would already have to return to the UK after the second game. Despite this, coach Lionel Scaloni said they would also play the third game.'
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #82 on: Today at 07:20:13 pm »
Cant imagine Argentina will get many better chances to win in Brazil.

Everton and Weverton?

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #83 on: Today at 07:21:39 pm »
Brazilian's aren't even trying no more with their one word names.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #84 on: Today at 08:08:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:21:39 pm
Brazilian's aren't even trying no more with their one word names.

Fred was the nadir.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #85 on: Today at 08:09:28 pm »
This has started nice and friendly.

Would be nice for them all to get a right good kicking.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #86 on: Today at 08:12:02 pm »
this match will not end without red cards.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #87 on: Today at 08:13:12 pm »
Commentator reckons these are public health authorities kicking off :lmao

Looks like its being abandoned :lmao
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #88 on: Today at 08:15:18 pm »
What a farce.

Theyre trying to deport the Argentine players while theyre playing.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #89 on: Today at 08:15:58 pm »
wtf, abandoned, why?
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #90 on: Today at 08:20:08 pm »

https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/pij95d/brazilian_health_officials_trying_to_remove

'7 minutes into the game Health officials have walked on to the pitch and are trying to remove the Argentina national team players that play in the Premier league after the game has already begun.

Edit: Romero, Martinez and Locelso are walked off and the rest of the team is following them.'



'Brazil vs Argentina suspended' - https://streamwo.com/pzI86FK (https://old.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/pij8d6/brazil_vs_argentina_suspended/)



'Just after kick-off, Brazilian health authorities have entered the pitch and brought a stop to the game between Brazil and Argentina 🚨

Reports before the game suggested local authorities had ordered Argentina's UK based players to be deported due to a failure to quarantine'

^ https://twitter.com/PremierSportsTV/status/1434597130639925254 (with video)



'Four Premier League stars face deportation from Brazil amid tense diplomatic wrangle over travel ban':-

Emi Buendia, Emi Martinez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero were ordered into isolation mere hours before a vital World Cup qualifier

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2021/09/05/four-premier-league-stars-face-deportation-brazil-amid-tense


'Four Premier League players are facing deportation from Brazil after being accused of providing "false" information around its UK travel ban before joining up with the Argentina national team.

The country's health regulator demanded the immediate isolation of Aston Villa's Emiliano Buendia and Emiliano Martinez as well as Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero just hours before they were due to play in a World Cup qualifier against Brazil in Sao Paulo.

Despite the warning from Brazilian health chiefs, Martínez, Romero and Lo Celso remained in Argentina's listed starting line-up for the match, which kicked off at 8pm UK time.

It comes just days after the two clubs inexplicably broke a Premier League pact to withhold all players from representing countries on the UK's coronavirus red list  a decision which had left the Brazil squad significantly weakened.

Now, in an apparent tit-for-tat diplomatic battle, Anvisa, the Brazilian health governing body, says the four Argentina players should have quarantined on arrival in Brazil because the UK is also on its red list.

"Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk and so has asked local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of the players, who are stopped from participating in any activity and should be prevented from remaining on Brazilian soil," Anvisa said in a statement.

The Argentina national team had flown into Brazil on Friday, the day after beating Venezuela 3-1 in a World Cup qualifier in Caracas, following a row involving the Premier League's refusal to release players. Unlike Spurs and Villa, Liverpool, Manchester City and other Premier League clubs held firm over their refusal to release players for World Cup qualifiers in countries deemed high risk.

That provoked fury in Brazil, who are without Alisson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ederson, Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Richarlison (Everton) and Raphinha (Leeds). Brazil, however, deems the UK just as risky a destination over its high Covid-19 rates.

Under Brazilian rules, visitors who have been in the UK in the 14 days before entering the country must quarantine for 14 days on arrival. Anvisa were tipped off the four players did not state that information on their immigration forms and on Sunday said they confirmed the details given were "false".

The confusion came just hours before the two arch-rivals were scheduled to face off at the Corinthians Arena in a World Cup qualifier. Spokespeople for both the Argentine team and CONMEBOL  the South American Football Confederation  did not respond to requests for comment.

However, Argentine TV channel Todo Noticias said the four travelled on the team bus to the stadium ahead of kick off. Anvisa reportedly added that the players  who were unnamed in its statement  had supplied "false information in an official form of the Brazilian sanitary authority".

"After a meeting with the health authorities, it was confirmed, after consulting the passports of the four players involved, that the athletes failed to comply with the rule for the entry of travellers on Brazilian soil, provided for in Interministerial Ordinance No. 655, of 2021 , which provides that foreign travellers who have passed through the United Kingdom, South Africa, Northern Ireland and India in the last 14 days, are prevented from entering Brazil.

"The players in question declared that they have not passed through any of the four countries with restrictions in the last 14 days. The travellers arrived in Brazil by flight from Caracas/Venezuela to Guarulhos. However, unofficial news reached Anvisa reporting alleged false statements made by such travellers... Anvisa considers the situation a serious health risk, and therefore advised the local health authorities to determine the immediate quarantine of players, who are prevented from participating in any activity and must be prevented from remaining in Brazilian territory, pursuant to art. 11, of Federal Law No. 6437/77."

Martinez and Lo Celso are key members of the Argentina team. The four are already facing quarantine and extra testing when they return to the UK. The Premier League declined to comment when contacted by Telegraph Sport.'

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #91 on: Today at 08:21:32 pm »
"Brazil vs Argentina has been stopped because the Brazilian Federal Police have walked onto the pitch to detain 4 Argentinian players (Romero, Lo Celso, Buendia and Emiliano Martinez) as they should have been quarantined since they came from the UK"
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #92 on: Today at 08:21:34 pm »
Great, an extra game to squeeze in somewhere for our lads.

Is this the same Brazil who kicked off about the PL not allowing an exemption for our players?
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #93 on: Today at 08:24:46 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:21:32 pm
"Brazil vs Argentina has been stopped because the Brazilian Federal Police have walked onto the pitch to detain 4 Argentinian players (Romero, Lo Celso, Buendia and Emiliano Martinez) as they should have been quarantined since they came from the UK"

So if the Brazilians from the PL had travelled, they wouldn't have been able to play either? We're getting players suspended for not travelling when they couldn't have played anyway? :lmao
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #94 on: Today at 08:26:39 pm »
Is that Juninho speaking on behalf of the Brazil team? What a little gem he was.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #95 on: Today at 08:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:21:34 pm
Great, an extra game to squeeze in somewhere for our lads.

Is this the same Brazil who kicked off about the PL not allowing an exemption for our players?

Fucking hell. In a country when that absolute twat of a president hasn't even taken Covid seriously, this is farcical.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #96 on: Today at 08:31:28 pm »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 08:26:48 pm
Fucking hell. In a country when that absolute twat of a president hasn't even taken Covid seriously, this is farcical.

2nd highest death toll in the world with next to nothing done to mitigate it. They took the Copa host off Argentina at the last minute, they wanted all of Brazil's PL players in England to play in this game.

Such a joke the way Brazil operates. The CBF have probably demanded it because they don't want a second defeat at home to Argentina in a couple of months, sore that Argentina have their strongest side and they don't.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #97 on: Today at 08:32:55 pm »

'Brazil v Argentina: World Cup qualifier delayed as authorities try to deport four players  live!':-

www.theguardian.com/football/live/2021/sep/05/brazil-v-argentina-world-cup-qualifier-live


The Telegraph article linked above also shines a light on what is going on...
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #98 on: Today at 08:34:20 pm »
@Tim_Vickery
This was never just European clubs versus South American national teams.
It was about the perils of trying to maintain a full calendar in the face of the pandemic.
The problems were obvious. The time spent on the extra Copa América should have been spent catching up with qualifiers
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #99 on: Today at 08:35:44 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:31:28 pm
2nd highest death toll in the world with next to nothing done to mitigate it. They took the Copa host off Argentina at the last minute, they wanted all of Brazil's PL players in England to play in this game.

Such a joke the way Brazil operates. The CBF have probably demanded it because they don't want a second defeat at home to Argentina in a couple of months, sore that Argentina have their strongest side and they don't.
Should the players be in quarantine or is that a falsehood? Seems like both parties really arent taking this whole global plague thing, seriously.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #100 on: Today at 08:35:59 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:21:34 pm
Great, an extra game to squeeze in somewhere for our lads.

Is this the same Brazil who kicked off about the PL not allowing an exemption for our players?

Yeah but guess what Brazil players dont need to quarantine !!

Basically wanting to take on a weaker Argentina side
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #101 on: Today at 08:36:59 pm »
so the players arrived, went to their hotels, stayed a few days and camped and Brazil authorities realize this 10 mins after kick off?
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #102 on: Today at 08:39:25 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:21:34 pm
Great, an extra game to squeeze in somewhere for our lads.

Is this the same Brazil who kicked off about the PL not allowing an exemption for our players?

That was Alan.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #103 on: Today at 08:40:41 pm »
Brazilians now claim they notified Argentina that those 4 players should not be able to play and Argentina ignored them.
Even so, why not letting Conmebol take care of it instead of rushing to the pitch?
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #104 on: Today at 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 08:35:44 pm
Should the players be in quarantine or is that a falsehood? Seems like both parties really arent taking this whole global plague thing, seriously.

Vickery also tweeted that an exemption has been in place for football (i.e. Copa America) and Brazil were lobbying the Premier League so they could have use of their players.

It's purely a riposte to Argentina's players traveling and theirs didn't.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #105 on: Today at 08:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:31:28 pm
2nd highest death toll in the world with next to nothing done to mitigate it. They took the Copa host off Argentina at the last minute, they wanted all of Brazil's PL players in England to play in this game.

Such a joke the way Brazil operates. The CBF have probably demanded it because they don't want a second defeat at home to Argentina in a couple of months, sore that Argentina have their strongest side and they don't.

Its fucking absurd.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #106 on: Today at 08:49:27 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:36:59 pm
so the players arrived, went to their hotels, stayed a few days and camped and Brazil authorities realize this 10 mins after kick off?

These games should be in Europe as I said a few weeks back as all BCD games anyway .

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #107 on: Today at 09:00:05 pm »
Brazil are having a training match :lmao
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #108 on: Today at 09:06:42 pm »

'By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended.'

'The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to follow. These procedures adhere strictly to current regulations.'

'The World Cup Qualifiers is a FIFA competition. All decisions concerning its organization and development are the exclusive power of that institution.'

^ https://twitter.com/CONMEBOL/status/1434606943772069889
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #109 on: Today at 09:18:42 pm »
Farcical, surely this could have been sorted out when the team sheets were submitted to the officials
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #110 on: Today at 09:19:01 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 09:06:42 pm
'By decision of the match referee, the match organized by FIFA between Brazil and Argentina for the World Cup Qualifiers is suspended.'

'The referee and the match commissioner will submit a report to the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which will determine the steps to follow. These procedures adhere strictly to current regulations.'

'The World Cup Qualifiers is a FIFA competition. All decisions concerning its organization and development are the exclusive power of that institution.'

^ https://twitter.com/CONMEBOL/status/1434606943772069889
What are fifa options here
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #111 on: Today at 09:25:19 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:19:01 pm
What are fifa options here

They'll likely wait until they receive both the ref and the FIFA match official reports (and study the events of the day themselves).

The match will probably be replayed - probably a fine and warning for Argentina (especially if they are found to have been at fault - which is likely... going on the facts known right now).
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... next games on 2nd, 5th & 9th Sept
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:25:51 pm »
.
Ecuador vs Chile : Sunday, 10pm ko : live on Premier Sports 1


Ecuador XI: Galíndez; Hurtado, Hincapié, Torres; Caicedo, Gruezo, Cifuentes, Estupiñán; Mena, Valencia, Sornoza. https://twitter.com/LaTri

Chile XI: Bravo; Díaz, Medel, Roco; Isla, Vidal, Baeza, Aránguiz, Vegas; Meneses, Vargas. https://twitter.com/LaRoja
