I was so confused watching the highlights of this... trying to figure out what I missed.



It seemed weird in all of those VAR decisions in this round that they took an eternity to see what was very obvious from the first replay.



Mad, isn't it? That match officials can be so inept... and yet fair play to CONMEBOL for providing these decisions post-match to the fans & public for scrutiny / information / show how VAR &officials arrive at a decision.Something the Premier League and other leagues around the world could learn from...(or at least put on the conversation between VAR & officials on the PA like they do in rugby - so the match-going fans / paying public watching on TV know what on earth is going on)