Nic one Jason, cheers for the updates



Can someone who's a bit more in the know tell me how that Argentina XI looks?



Because to someone that doesn't follow Argentina, it looks decidedly like they've gone from being a team of household names 10 years, to being still a very good, albeit somewhat ageing team by 2014, to being basically now Messi, Lautaro and a real grab bag of also rans. Is that a good assessment, or has something actually gone terribly wrong?



A pleasure mate - love some South American footy - you never quite what is going happen in any of these games... and some quality footy on show at timesYou're pretty much spot on in regards to the mentality or attitude of some players. No Mascherano = no idea (no tempo, no gameplan, no brain). The players are still decent, some are quality... though they are not a team - and haven't been for a long while... despite changes to players, managers and systems.Since Mascherano retired Messi seems isolated on the pitch when he plays - nobody seems to know how get him involved, to link-up with, to create, to use as a decoy, to press the opposition back, to be and play as a team...Yet weirdly, they'd probably play better as a team without Messi in the side (which is obviously a bizarre statement, I know). Argentina for too long a time have been a difficult side to watch or enjoy. Given the players on show there is something very wrong in that.