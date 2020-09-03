« previous next »
[World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... (started Thurs 8th October, 2020)
.




The South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers start on Thursday 8th October, 2020...

(originally the South American WC Qualifying matches were due to start in March 2020 - but were postponed due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic)


The ten teams in CONMEBOL - Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, & Venezuela - will play in a league of home-and-away round-robin matches - 18 games in total. The top 4 teams automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

The 5th place team will play a two legged tie in the Inter-Confederation Play-Offs - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification#CONMEBOL



FIFA Website for South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers: https://www.fifa.com/worldcup/preliminaries/#southamerica

Wikipedia Page: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification_(CONMEBOL) & https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup_qualification

FlashScores Website (for fixtures & results, tables, line-ups, live scores, live text commentaries, & more) : https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/south-america/world-cup

ESPN Website for the South American WC Qualifiers: https://www.espn.com/soccer/league/_/name/fifa.worldq.conmebol

BBC section for the South American WC Qualifiers: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/world-cup-qualifying-conmebol/scores-fixtures/2020-10

https://twitter.com/Tim_Vickery : https://twitter.com/AdamBrandon84 : https://twitter.com/tomrobbo89 : https://twitter.com/adowniebrazil : https://twitter.com/DanEdwardsGoal

^ I'll add some hopefully decent sites / journalists / sources of information or insight etc soon - any recommendations are welcome :wave



Fixtures & Results (dates & kick offs configured for your own local timezone) : https://www.fifa.com/worldcup/preliminaries/southamerica/matches/#282737

League Table : https://uk.soccerway.com/international/south-america/wc-qualifying-south-america/2022-qatar/1st-round/r44085



Match Day 1 - 8th / 9th / 10th October - UK dates & times...

Paraguay 2 - 2 Peru : https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/09/paraguay-vs-peru-highlights
Uruguay 2 - 1 Chile : https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/09/uruguay-vs-chile-highlights-full-match
Argentina 1 - 0 Ecuador : https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2020/10/09/argentina-vs-ecuador-highlights-full-match-2
Colombia vs Venezuela : Saturday 10th October - 00.30am ko
Brazil vs Bolivia : Saturday 10th October - 1.30am ko



Match Day 2 - 13th / 14th October - UK dates & times...

Bolivia vs Argentina : Tuesday 13th October - 9pm ko
Ecuador vs Uruguay : Tuesday 13th October - 10pm ko
Venezuela vs Paraguay : Tuesday 13th October - 11pm ko
Peru vs Brazil : Wednesday 14th October - 1am ko
Chile vs Colombia : Wednesday 14th October - 1.30am ko



Match Day Calendar...

MatchDay 3 : 12 November, 2020
MatchDay 4 : 17 November, 2020
MatchDay 5 : 25 March, 2021
MatchDay 6 : 30 March, 2021
MatchDay 7 : 3 June, 2021
MatchDay 8 : 8 June, 2021
MatchDay 9 : 2 September, 2021
MatchDay 10 : 7 September, 2021
MatchDay 11 : 7 October, 2021
MatchDay 12 : 12 October, 2021
MatchDay 13 : 11 November, 2021
MatchDay 14 : 16 November, 2021
MatchDay 15 : 27 January, 2022
MatchDay 16 : 1 February, 2022
MatchDay 17 : 24 March, 2022
MatchDay 18 : 29 March, 2022

^ and click here for more detailed info and fixtures etc - https://izzso.com/qatar-world-cup-2022-qualifiers-matches-schedule-for-south-american-teams



Team Twitter pages for news & info...

Argentina : https://twitter.com/argentina & https://twitter.com/afa
Bolivia : https://twitter.com/laverde_fbf & https://twitter.com/FBF_BO
Brazil : https://twitter.com/cbf_futebol & https://www.cbf.com.br/selecao-brasileira
Chile : https://twitter.com/LaRoja & https://twitter.com/ANFPChile
Colombia : https://twitter.com/fcfseleccioncol & https://fcf.com.co/index.php/seleccion-mayores
Ecuador : https://twitter.com/fefecuador & https://www.fef.ec/la-tri/seleccion-mayor
Paraguay : https://twitter.com/albirroja & https://twitter.com/APFOficial
Peru : https://twitter.com/SeleccionPeru & https://twitter.com/TuFPF
Uruguay : https://twitter.com/Uruguay & https://twitter.com/AUFOficial
Venezuela : https://twitter.com/SeleVinotinto & https://twitter.com/FVF_Oficial

https://twitter.com/CONMEBOL : https://twitter.com/FIFAcom : https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup : www.fifa.com/worldcup : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2022_FIFA_World_Cup



Liverpool players likely to be playing in the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers are...

Alisson - Brazil - https://twitter.com/Alissonbecker (injured - and will miss the first two WC Qualifying matches)
Bobby - Brazil - https://www.instagram.com/roberto_firmino
Fabinho - Brazil - https://twitter.com/_fabinhotavares & https://twitter.com/reebecatavares



Obligatory 'question and answer' about the other 3 South American countries not taking part in the South American World Cup Qualifiers...

Q: Why do Suriname, Guyana and French Guyana not play in the South American WC Qualifiers?
A: These 3 countries play in the CONCACAF WC Qualifiers instead - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Suriname_national_football_team#History & https://www.quora.com/Why-do-Guyana-Suriname-and-French-Guiana-play-in-CONCACAF



A few other South American footy threads on RAWK...

[World Cup 2018] South American qualifiers - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323382.0
[World Cup 2014] South American qualifiers - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294058
[World Cup 2010] South American qualifiers - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=248212 (final rounds of qualifying)
Copa America 2019 - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343127.0
Copa America 2016 - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=313718.msg12777495#msg12777495
Copa Amercia 2015 - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=321357.msg13851822#msg13851822
Copa America 2011 - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=275494.msg8684292#msg8684292
Copa America 2007 - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=181292.0
South American Football - Leagues, Copa Libertadores etc - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=294642.0





There is no confirmation as yet to any UK TV broadcasters showing the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifying matches live on UK TV.

SA 2022 WC Qualifying Matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : https://www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/international/world-cup-qualifying

Some streams and match highlights sites (and more info for following footy in general for 2020/21) : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ around 60+ stream sites - many sites with multiple streams for each match...

A top site for South American 2022 World Cup Qualifying match highlights : https://www.fullmatchesandshows.com/category/wc-qualification-south-america

a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... (starts Thursday 8th October)
'Why I love the South American World Cup Qualifiers and why this may be it's last stand':-

https://thesefootballtimes.co/2020/09/28/why-i-love-the-south-american-world-cup-qualifiers-and-why-this-may-be-its-last-stand

^ A quality read on the South American WCQ by Aiden Williams - like many other articles are on the https://thesefootballtimes.co & https://twitter.com/thesefootytimes



South American 'World Cup Qualifiers: 251 players face long trips during pandemic':-

https://fifpro.org/es/health/coronavirus-covid-19/south-america-s-world-cup-qualifiers-will-see-up-to-251-players-facing-long-distance-travel-research-shows



'State of CONMEBOL teams as 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers begin in South America' (a brief overview on each of the 10 teams in the SA 2022 WCQs):-

https://www.cbssports.com/soccer/news/state-of-conmebol-teams-as-2022-fifa-world-cup-qualifiers-begin-in-south-america/



'CONMEBOL's World Cup qualifying to begin with coronavirus, not football, the talking point':-

https://www.espn.com/soccer/fifa-world-cup-qualifying-conmebol/story/4202214/conmebols-world-cup-qualifying-to-begin-with-coronavirusnot-footballthe-talking-point

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... (starts Thursday 8th October)
Is there no international thread for this weeks games ?
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... (starts Thursday 8th October)
Is there no international thread for this weeks games ?

I think this may be the thread for you mate:-

'EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread' (Page 32 has today's matches) - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343037.0


-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Paraguay 2 - 2 Peru

Paraguay XI: Fernández, Espínola, Gómez, Alonso, Riveros, Giménez, Cubas, Almirón, Villasanti, Pérez, Lezcano
Peru XI: Gallese, Advíncula, Zambrano, Abram, Tapia, Trauco, Yotún, Cueva, Carrillo, Aquino, Ruidíaz


Carrillo goal for Peru on 52' vs Paraguay (a sweet volley) - https://streamja.com/5rwnz & https://streamable.com/jovaa7

Romero equalising goal for Paraguay on 66' - https://streamja.com/1jE5k & https://streamable.com/3gbbnl

Romero goal on 81' - https://streamja.com/oPQmN & https://streamable.com/uyvmz7

Carrillo equalising goal for Peru on 85' - https://streamja.com/P3Bjk & https://streamable.com/g5331l


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Uruguay 2 - 1 Chile

Uruguay XI: Campaña; Cáceres, Godín, Coates, Viña; Bentancur, Valverde, De La Cruz; De Arrascaeta, Rodríguez, Suárez
Chile XI: Arias; Nicolás Díaz, Paulo Díaz, Sierralta, Baeza; Fuenzalida, Vegas, Aránguiz; Vidal; Alexis Sánchez, Eduardo Vargas


Luis Suarez goal for Uruguay (penalty for handball after VAR review) on 38' vs Chile - https://streamja.com/4dG0V & https://streamable.com/mkgwv3

Sanchez equalising goal for Chile on 54' - https://streamja.com/0PKrk & https://streamable.com/vzb4np

Chile penalty claim against Uruguay on 90' for handball. VAR said no penalty - https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/j7pbx6/chiles_penalty_claim_against_uruguay_in_the_90

Gomez goal for Uruguay on 90+3 ' - https://streamja.com/noQgz & https://streamable.com/227i61


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Argentina 1 - 0 Ecuador

Argentina XI: Armani; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Acuña; Ocampos, Lautaro Martínez, Messi
Ecuador XI: Domínguez; Ferigra, Arreaga, Arboleda, Estupiñán; Gruezo, Franco, Renato Ibarra, Caicedo; Valencia, Mena


Messi goal for Argentina vs Ecuador on 13' (penalty - how not to 'go to ground' in the penalty area!) - https://streamable.com/5y3a65 & https://streamable.com/xfw6mv

Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... (starts Thursday 8th October)
Uruguay going with a 4-3-3 against Chile, with Nicolas De La Cruz getting his debut.
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... (started Thurs 8th October, 2020)
Nic one Jason, cheers for the updates 
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... (started Thurs 8th October, 2020)
Can someone who's a bit more in the know tell me how that Argentina XI looks?

Because to someone that doesn't follow Argentina, it looks decidedly like they've gone from being a team of household names 10 years, to being still a very good, albeit somewhat ageing team by 2014, to being basically now Messi, Lautaro and a real grab bag of also rans. Is that a good assessment, or has something actually gone terribly wrong?
Re: [World Cup 2022] South American Qualifiers... (started Thurs 8th October, 2020)
Nic one Jason, cheers for the updates 

A pleasure mate - love some South American footy - you never quite what is going happen in any of these games... and some quality footy on show at times :)


Can someone who's a bit more in the know tell me how that Argentina XI looks?

Because to someone that doesn't follow Argentina, it looks decidedly like they've gone from being a team of household names 10 years, to being still a very good, albeit somewhat ageing team by 2014, to being basically now Messi, Lautaro and a real grab bag of also rans. Is that a good assessment, or has something actually gone terribly wrong?

You're pretty much spot on in regards to the mentality or attitude of some players. No Mascherano = no idea (no tempo, no gameplan, no brain). The players are still decent, some are quality... though they are not a team - and haven't been for a long while... despite changes to players, managers and systems.

Since Mascherano retired Messi seems isolated on the pitch when he plays - nobody seems to know how get him involved, to link-up with, to create, to use as a decoy, to press the opposition back, to be and play as a team...

Yet weirdly, they'd probably play better as a team without Messi in the side (which is obviously a bizarre statement, I know). Argentina for too long a time have been a difficult side to watch or enjoy. Given the players on show there is something very wrong in that.
