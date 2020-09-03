Is there no international thread for this weeks games ?
I think this may be the thread for you mate:-
'EURO Qualifiers & UEFA Nations League Match Thread
' (Page 32 has today's matches)
- https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=343037.0
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Paraguay 2 - 2 PeruParaguay XI:
Fernández, Espínola, Gómez, Alonso, Riveros, Giménez, Cubas, Almirón, Villasanti, Pérez, LezcanoPeru XI:
Gallese, Advíncula, Zambrano, Abram, Tapia, Trauco, Yotún, Cueva, Carrillo, Aquino, Ruidíaz
Carrillo goal for Peru on 52' vs Paraguay (a sweet volley)
- https://streamja.com/5rwnz
& https://streamable.com/jovaa7
Romero equalising goal for Paraguay on 66' - https://streamja.com/1jE5k
& https://streamable.com/3gbbnl
Romero goal on 81' - https://streamja.com/oPQmN
& https://streamable.com/uyvmz7
Carrillo equalising goal for Peru on 85' - https://streamja.com/P3Bjk
& https://streamable.com/g5331l
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Uruguay 2 - 1 ChileUruguay XI:
Campaña; Cáceres, Godín, Coates, Viña; Bentancur, Valverde, De La Cruz; De Arrascaeta, Rodríguez, SuárezChile XI:
Arias; Nicolás Díaz, Paulo Díaz, Sierralta, Baeza; Fuenzalida, Vegas, Aránguiz; Vidal; Alexis Sánchez, Eduardo Vargas
Luis Suarez goal for Uruguay (penalty for handball after VAR review)
on 38' vs Chile - https://streamja.com/4dG0V
& https://streamable.com/mkgwv3
Sanchez equalising goal for Chile on 54' - https://streamja.com/0PKrk
& https://streamable.com/vzb4np
Chile penalty claim against Uruguay on 90' for handball. VAR said no penalty - https://www.reddit.com/r/soccer/comments/j7pbx6/chiles_penalty_claim_against_uruguay_in_the_90
Gomez goal for Uruguay on 90+3 ' - https://streamja.com/noQgz
& https://streamable.com/227i61
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Argentina 1 - 0 EcuadorArgentina XI:
Armani; Montiel, Martínez Quarta, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Acuña; Ocampos, Lautaro Martínez, MessiEcuador XI:
Domínguez; Ferigra, Arreaga, Arboleda, Estupiñán; Gruezo, Franco, Renato Ibarra, Caicedo; Valencia, Mena
Messi goal for Argentina vs Ecuador on 13' (penalty - how not to 'go to ground' in the penalty area!)
- https://streamable.com/5y3a65
& https://streamable.com/xfw6mv