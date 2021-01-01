Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
23
24
25
26
27
[
28
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season. (Read 23231 times)
chromed
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,885
Justice for the 96
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1080 on:
Yesterday
at 10:37:07 pm »
all on Villa please
Logged
YNWA
-
JFT96
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,722
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1081 on:
Yesterday
at 11:14:09 pm »
Wolves please. Ta
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,324
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1082 on:
Yesterday
at 11:29:33 pm »
50 on West Ham please.
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
smithy
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,913
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1083 on:
Yesterday
at 11:35:41 pm »
All on Chelsea ta
Logged
Black Bull Nova
emo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,819
The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1084 on:
Today
at 12:12:16 am »
All on Southampton ta
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Print
Pages:
1
...
23
24
25
26
27
[
28
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Page created in 0.013 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.46]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2