« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.  (Read 21847 times)

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1000 on: April 23, 2021, 06:16:13 pm »
All on the Ev please.
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,578
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1001 on: April 23, 2021, 07:54:58 pm »
50 on Arsenal draw
Logged

Offline bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,604
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1002 on: April 23, 2021, 08:28:43 pm »
50 leic
Logged
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active

- Leonardo Da Vinci

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1003 on: April 24, 2021, 09:33:12 am »
Leicester @ 4/9.

£50.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,498
  • Money for nothing....
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1004 on: April 24, 2021, 10:12:53 am »
All on West Ham Chelsea draw
Logged

Offline Son Of Skittle

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 647
  • Has 2 GoW's and a Gold Star :D
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1005 on: April 24, 2021, 02:05:36 pm »
50 on Leicester please
Logged

Offline Hitman007

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1006 on: April 24, 2021, 02:48:57 pm »
50vp west ham draw
Logged

Offline sameold

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,949
  • "Long live the King"
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1007 on: April 24, 2021, 07:33:53 pm »
All on Brighton.

Ta.
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1008 on: April 25, 2021, 01:11:26 pm »
Leicester   Win   4/9   50vp.
Logged

Offline SKITTLE

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,394
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 07:25:21 pm »
Week Five Fixtures.

                                                1          X          2


Friday 30 April.

Southampton v Leicester          12/5     27/10   21/10


Saturday 01 May.

Crystal Palace v Man City           9/1       4/1       1/3

Brighton v Leeds                       6/5      12/5     23/10

Chelsea v Fulham                      4/9      10/3     13/2

Everton v Aston Villa                 EVS      13/5     27/10


Sunday 02 May

Newcastle v Arsenal                29/10    27/10     10/11

Man Utd v Liverpool                  9/5        5/2       29/20

Tottenham v Sheffield Utd        3/10       9/2        10/1


Monday 03 May.

West Brom v Wolves               21/10     21/10     29/20

Burnley v West Ham               23/10       5/2       23/20
« Last Edit: Today at 08:00:02 pm by SKITTLE »
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 07:58:51 pm »
Week Four Tables

Gambler of the Week goes to Catterfeld who wins £242.50 for predicting an away win for Everton and a home win for Sheff Utd.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £375.00                £0.00 Smithy (2 GoW)
  2.( 3 )   £308.50              £58.50 Redforlife (1 GoW)
  3.( 2 )   £250.00                £0.00 Hitman007 (1 GoW)
  4.( 7 )   £218.89              £72.22 Youngest Son Of Skittle
  5.( 4 )   £183.00                £0.00 Joezydudek
  6.( 8 )   £169.72              £72.22 Bryanod
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 5 )   £165.00                £0.00 The G in Gerrard
  8.( 9 )   £152.22              £72.22 GMac1984
  9.( 6 )   £150.00                £0.00 Trendisnotdestiny (1 GoW)
10.( 10 )     £0.00                £0.00 Vishwa Atma



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 2 )   £460.00            £210.00 Buck Pete (1 GoW)
  2.( 5 )   £367.50            £210.00 Bradders1011
  3.( 1 )   £325.00                £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv
  4.( 6 )   £317.50            £210.00 Mickitez
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 3 )   £212.50                £0.00 Barneylfc
  6.( 4 )   £206.25                £0.00 Black Bull Nova
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 7 )   £105.00                £0.00 Gerry Attrick
  8.( 8 )     £77.30                £0.00 Sameold
  9.( 10 )   £72.22              £72.22 Skittle
10.( 9 )     £37.50                £0.00 Mivi



LEAGUE ONE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 2 )   £342.50            £242.50 Catterfeld (1 GoW)
  2.( 1 )   £317.50            £210.00 Chromed
  3.( 4 )     £72.22              £72.22 Son Of Skittle
  4.( 3 )       £1.57                £0.00 Dublin Red
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 5 )       £0.00                £0.00 Vivabobbygraham
  6.( 6 )    -£50.00                £0.00 AJ
  7.( 7 )    -£50.00                £0.00 JSteve
Logged

Offline Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 08:01:59 pm »
BBDL Cup Quarter-Finals

Ollyfrom.tv v Redforlife
Smithy v Buck Pete
Youngest Son Of Skittle v Barneylfc
Bradders1011 v Hitman007

These ties will run concurrent with this weekend's fixtures.

In the event of a further tie, whoever posts first will progress to the next round. If neither person posts the tie will be decided by a toss of a coin as has been done in the past.
Logged

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,247
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 08:07:41 pm »
50 on Man United please (sorry)
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline chromed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,883
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 09:49:28 pm »
all on Fulham please.
Logged
YNWA - JFT96

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,191
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 11:41:03 pm »
50 West Brom

Cheers
Logged

Online smithy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,910
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 11:46:43 pm »
All on Leeds ta
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,753
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 11:47:21 pm »
All on Newcastle ta
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 