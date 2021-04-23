BBDL Cup Quarter-Finals



Ollyfrom.tv v Redforlife

Smithy v Buck Pete

Youngest Son Of Skittle v Barneylfc

Bradders1011 v Hitman007



These ties will run concurrent with this weekend's fixtures.



In the event of a further tie, whoever posts first will progress to the next round. If neither person posts the tie will be decided by a toss of a coin as has been done in the past.