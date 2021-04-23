Please
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
chromed
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,883
Justice for the 96
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1000 on:
April 23, 2021, 06:16:13 pm
All on the Ev please.
YNWA
-
JFT96
The G in Gerrard
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 36,578
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1001 on:
April 23, 2021, 07:54:58 pm
50 on Arsenal draw
bryanod
Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 16,604
RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1002 on:
April 23, 2021, 08:28:43 pm
50 leic
Men of lofty genius when they are doing the least work are most active
- Leonardo Da Vinci
- Leonardo Da Vinci
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,394
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1003 on:
April 24, 2021, 09:33:12 am
Leicester @ 4/9.
£50.
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Vishwa Atma
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,498
Money for nothing....
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1004 on:
April 24, 2021, 10:12:53 am
All on West Ham Chelsea draw
Son Of Skittle
Kopite
Posts: 647
Has 2 GoW's and a Gold Star :D
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1005 on:
April 24, 2021, 02:05:36 pm
50 on Leicester please
Hitman007
Kopite
Posts: 608
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1006 on:
April 24, 2021, 02:48:57 pm
50vp west ham draw
sameold
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,949
"Long live the King"
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1007 on:
April 24, 2021, 07:33:53 pm
All on Brighton.
Ta.
Running the 2021 Belfast & London Marathons for Mencap
https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-display/showROFundraiserPage?userUrl=PaulLamb8&pageUrl=1
Charity Last Man Standing Competition
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347092.0
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,175
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1008 on:
April 25, 2021, 01:11:26 pm
Leicester Win 4/9 50vp.
SKITTLE
Legacy Fan
Posts: 3,394
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1009 on:
Today
at 07:25:21 pm »
Week Five Fixtures.
1 X 2
Friday 30 April.
Southampton v Leicester 12/5 27/10 21/10
Saturday 01 May.
Crystal Palace v Man City 9/1 4/1 1/3
Brighton v Leeds 6/5 12/5 23/10
Chelsea v Fulham 4/9 10/3 13/2
Everton v Aston Villa EVS 13/5 27/10
Sunday 02 May
Newcastle v Arsenal 29/10 27/10 10/11
Man Utd v Liverpool 9/5 5/2 29/20
Tottenham v Sheffield Utd 3/10 9/2 10/1
Monday 03 May.
West Brom v Wolves 21/10 21/10 29/20
Burnley v West Ham 23/10 5/2 23/20
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 08:00:02 pm by SKITTLE
»
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,175
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1010 on:
Today
at 07:58:51 pm »
Week Four Tables
Gambler of the Week goes to Catterfeld who wins £242.50 for predicting an away win for Everton and a home win for Sheff Utd.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 1 )
£375.00
£0.00
Smithy (2 GoW)
2.( 3 )
£308.50
£58.50
Redforlife (1 GoW)
3.( 2 )
£250.00
£0.00
Hitman007 (1 GoW)
4.( 7 )
£218.89
£72.22
Youngest Son Of Skittle
5.( 4 )
£183.00
£0.00
Joezydudek
6.( 8 )
£169.72
£72.22
Bryanod
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.( 5 )
£165.00
£0.00
The G in Gerrard
8.( 9 )
£152.22
£72.22
GMac1984
9.( 6 )
£150.00
£0.00
Trendisnotdestiny (1 GoW)
10.( 10 )
£0.00
£0.00
Vishwa Atma
CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 2 )
£460.00
£210.00
Buck Pete (1 GoW)
2.( 5 )
£367.50
£210.00
Bradders1011
3.( 1 )
£325.00
£0.00
Ollyfrom.tv
4.( 6 )
£317.50
£210.00
Mickitez
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.( 3 )
£212.50
£0.00
Barneylfc
6.( 4 )
£206.25
£0.00
Black Bull Nova
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.( 7 )
£105.00
£0.00
Gerry Attrick
8.( 8 )
£77.30
£0.00
Sameold
9.( 10 )
£72.22
£72.22
Skittle
10.( 9 )
£37.50
£0.00
Mivi
LEAGUE ONE
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 2 )
£342.50
£242.50
Catterfeld (1 GoW)
2.( 1 )
£317.50
£210.00
Chromed
3.( 4 )
£72.22
£72.22
Son Of Skittle
4.( 3 )
£1.57
£0.00
Dublin Red
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.( 5 )
£0.00
£0.00
Vivabobbygraham
6.( 6 )
-£50.00
£0.00
AJ
7.( 7 )
-£50.00
£0.00
JSteve
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,175
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1011 on:
Today
at 08:01:59 pm »
BBDL Cup Quarter-Finals
Ollyfrom.tv v Redforlife
Smithy v Buck Pete
Youngest Son Of Skittle v Barneylfc
Bradders1011 v Hitman007
These ties will run concurrent with this weekend's fixtures.
In the event of a further tie, whoever posts first will progress to the next round. If neither person posts the tie will be decided by a toss of a coin as has been done in the past.
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,247
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1012 on:
Today
at 08:07:41 pm »
50 on Man United please (sorry)
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
chromed
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,883
Justice for the 96
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1013 on:
Today
at 09:49:28 pm »
all on Fulham please.
YNWA
-
JFT96
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 26,191
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1014 on:
Today
at 11:41:03 pm »
50 West Brom
Cheers
Quote from: Linudden on August 29, 2017, 01:16:26 pm
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
smithy
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,910
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1015 on:
Today
at 11:46:43 pm »
All on Leeds ta
Black Bull Nova
emo
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,753
The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #1016 on:
Today
at 11:47:21 pm »
All on Newcastle ta
aarf, aarf, aarf.
