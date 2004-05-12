Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
15
16
17
18
19
[
20
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season. (Read 16129 times)
Barneylfc∗
Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 45,245
Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #760 on:
February 25, 2021, 11:37:42 pm »
All on Newcastle win please
Logged
Premier League Predictions 20/21 sign up thread -
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345833.0
LFC Predictions 20/21 -
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.0
GMac1984
Main Stander
Posts: 182
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #761 on:
Yesterday
at 08:28:09 am »
50 Spurs win please
Logged
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 664
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #762 on:
Yesterday
at 10:50:21 am »
50 on brighton
Logged
joezydudek
Believer
Posts: 3,655
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #763 on:
Yesterday
at 12:17:02 pm »
25 Newcastle
25 West Brom
Thanks
Logged
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Believer
Posts: 43,515
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #764 on:
Yesterday
at 12:20:39 pm »
All on Everton please
Logged
catterfeld
Believer
Posts: 2,896
BBDL Champion 2004/05/12/13/15
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #765 on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:47 pm »
£50 Man City
Logged
SKITTLE
Believer
Posts: 3,351
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #766 on:
Yesterday
at 04:14:54 pm »
Man City @ 1/4.
£50.
Logged
Been there,done that,getting older,bordering on part timer status. So sad but that's life.
Vishwa Atma
Believer
Posts: 2,474
Money for nothing....
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #767 on:
Yesterday
at 04:44:49 pm »
All on Sheffield United
Logged
redforlife
For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 7,240
We Are Liverpool
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #768 on:
Yesterday
at 07:10:34 pm »
50 Newcastle please
Logged
Didi Hamann
In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary. I know that I only met one genius. He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard. His name was Rafael Benitez.
Black Bull Nova
emo
Believer
Posts: 7,655
The cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #769 on:
Today
at 01:11:27 am »
£25 Villa, £25 Chelsea/United draw ta
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Hitman007
Kopite
Posts: 599
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #770 on:
Today
at 07:35:32 am »
25vp on leeds draw
25vp on west Brom draw
Logged
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 4,998
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #771 on:
Today
at 10:03:48 am »
50 on Leeds. Cheers
Logged
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Believer
Posts: 1,130
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #772 on:
Today
at 01:39:02 pm »
West Brom Draw 12/5 25vp
Palace Draw 21/10 25vp.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
15
16
17
18
19
[
20
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.4]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2013
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2