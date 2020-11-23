Please
Author
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season. (Read 6498 times)
Barneylfc
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 44,855
Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #360 on:
November 23, 2020, 05:33:36 PM »
All on Wolves please
Logged
SKITTLE
Believer
Posts: 3,297
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #361 on:
Yesterday
at 04:51:23 PM »
Week Two Fixtures.
1 X 2
Friday 27 November.
Crystal Palace v Newcastle 13/10 21/10 12/5
Saturday 28 November.
Brighton v Liverpool 9/2 3/1 8/13
Man City v Burnley 1/6 13/2 16/1
Everton v Leeds 19/20 27/10 27/10
West Brom v Sheffield Utd 8/5 11/5 9/5
Sunday 29 November.
Southampton v Man Utd 14/5 5/2 EVS
Chelsea v Tottenham 11/10 5/2 5/2
Arsenal v Wolves 21/20 9/4 29/10
Monday 30 November.
Leicester v Fulham 8/15 16/5 11/2
West Ham v Aston Villa 13/10 5/2 2/1
Logged
SKITTLE
Believer
Posts: 3,297
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #362 on:
Yesterday
at 04:51:51 PM »
Tables to follow later.
Logged
Trendisdestiny
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 13,124
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #363 on:
Yesterday
at 06:17:08 PM »
Please
25 Spurs
25 Villa
Thank you
Logged
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Believer
Posts: 1,084
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #364 on:
Yesterday
at 07:59:49 PM »
Week One Tables
Gambler of the Week is shared between 4 players who all predicted Tottenham to beat Man City and win £210 each.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pos Total Last Week
1.
£210.00
£210.00
Buck Pete (1 GoW)
2.
£210.00
£210.00
Redforlife (1 GoW)
3.
£97.50
£97.50
GMac1984
4.
£95.45
£95.45
Gerry Attrick
5.
£84.00
£84.00
Vishwa Atma
6.
£0.00
£0.00
Dublin Red
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.
£0.00
£0.00
Ollyfrom.tv
8.
£0.00
£0.00
Smithy
9.
£0.00
£0.00
Son Of Skittle
10.
£0.00
£0.00
Trendisdestiny
CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Total Last Week
1.
£210.00
£210.00
Mickitez (1 GoW)
2.
£97.50
£97.50
Joezydudek
3.
£92.50
£92.50
Hitman007
4.
£47.73
£47.73
Youngest Son Of Skittle
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.
£0.00
£0.00
Bradders1011
6.
£0.00
£0.00
Catterfeld
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.
£0.00
£0.00
The G in Gerrard
8.
£0.00
£0.00
Vivabobbygraham
9.
-£25.00
-£25.00
ReubenRedman
10.
-£25.00
-£25.00
RobbieRedman
LEAGUE ONE
Pos Total Last Week
1.
£210.00
£210.00
Chromed (1 GoW)
2.
£105.00
£105.00
AJ
3.
£84.00
£84.00
JSteve
4.
£75.00
£75.00
Skittle
--------------------------------------------------------------------
5.
£0.00
£0.00
Barneylfc
6.
£0.00
£0.00
Black Bull Nova
7.
£0.00
£0.00
Bryanod
8.
£0.00
£0.00
Mivi
9.
£0.00
£0.00
Sameold
10.
-£25.00
-£25.00
I am new
11.
-£25.00
-£25.00
Rushyman
12.
-£25.00
-£25.00
SGTBabbel
Logged
Buck Pete
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 25,578
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #365 on:
Yesterday
at 10:01:13 PM »
50 Southampton/Utd DRAW
Cheers
Logged
bryanod
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 16,452
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #366 on:
Today
at 10:14:26 AM »
50 voodoo draw please
Logged
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 3,805
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #367 on:
Today
at 10:34:38 AM »
25 WBA-Sheff U draw
25 Man United win
Logged
chromed
Believer
Posts: 1,750
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #368 on:
Today
at 01:57:43 PM »
All on Southampton V United to Draw please
Logged
smithy
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 1,887
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #369 on:
Today
at 07:53:22 PM »
All on Burnley ta
Logged
