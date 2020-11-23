« previous next »
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.

Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,855
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #360 on: November 23, 2020, 05:33:36 PM »
All on Wolves please
SKITTLE

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 04:51:23 PM »
Week Two Fixtures.


                                              1          X          2


Friday 27 November.

Crystal Palace v Newcastle    13/10    21/10    12/5


Saturday 28 November.

Brighton v Liverpool               9/2       3/1       8/13

Man City v Burnley                 1/6      13/2      16/1

Everton v Leeds                    19/20   27/10   27/10

West Brom v Sheffield Utd      8/5      11/5      9/5


Sunday 29 November.

Southampton v Man Utd        14/5      5/2       EVS

Chelsea v Tottenham            11/10      5/2      5/2

Arsenal v Wolves                  21/20     9/4      29/10


Monday 30 November.

Leicester v Fulham                8/15     16/5      11/2

West Ham v Aston Villa        13/10      5/2       2/1
SKITTLE

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,297
  • One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 04:51:51 PM »
Tables to follow later.
Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,124
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 06:17:08 PM »
Please

25 Spurs
25 Villa

Thank you
Youngest Son Of Skittle

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,084
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 07:59:49 PM »
Week One Tables

Gambler of the Week is shared between 4 players who all predicted Tottenham to beat Man City and win £210 each.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total              Last Week
  1.         £210.00             £210.00 Buck Pete (1 GoW)
  2.         £210.00             £210.00 Redforlife (1 GoW)
  3.           £97.50               £97.50 GMac1984
  4.           £95.45               £95.45 Gerry Attrick
  5.           £84.00               £84.00 Vishwa Atma
  6.             £0.00                 £0.00 Dublin Red
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.             £0.00                 £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv
  8.             £0.00                 £0.00 Smithy
  9.             £0.00                 £0.00 Son Of Skittle
10.             £0.00                 £0.00 Trendisdestiny



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total              Last Week
  1.         £210.00             £210.00 Mickitez (1 GoW)
  2.           £97.50               £97.50 Joezydudek
  3.           £92.50               £92.50 Hitman007
  4.           £47.73               £47.73 Youngest Son Of Skittle
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.             £0.00                 £0.00 Bradders1011
  6.             £0.00                 £0.00 Catterfeld
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.             £0.00                 £0.00 The G in Gerrard
  8.             £0.00                 £0.00 Vivabobbygraham
  9.          -£25.00              -£25.00 ReubenRedman
10.          -£25.00              -£25.00 RobbieRedman



LEAGUE ONE

Pos            Total              Last Week
  1.         £210.00             £210.00 Chromed (1 GoW)
  2.         £105.00             £105.00 AJ
  3.           £84.00               £84.00 JSteve
  4.           £75.00               £75.00 Skittle
--------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.             £0.00                 £0.00 Barneylfc
  6.             £0.00                 £0.00 Black Bull Nova
  7.             £0.00                 £0.00 Bryanod
  8.             £0.00                 £0.00 Mivi
  9.             £0.00                 £0.00 Sameold
10.          -£25.00              -£25.00 I am new
11.          -£25.00              -£25.00 Rushyman
12.          -£25.00              -£25.00 SGTBabbel
Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,578
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #365 on: Yesterday at 10:01:13 PM »
50 Southampton/Utd DRAW

Cheers
bryanod

  • Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,452
  • RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #366 on: Today at 10:14:26 AM »
50 voodoo draw please
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,805
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #367 on: Today at 10:34:38 AM »
25 WBA-Sheff U draw
25 Man United win
chromed

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,750
  • Justice for the 96
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #368 on: Today at 01:57:43 PM »
All on Southampton V United to Draw please
smithy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,887
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:53:22 PM »
All on Burnley ta
