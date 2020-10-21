Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Youngest Son Of Skittle
Believer
Posts: 1,065
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #200 on:
October 21, 2020, 07:37:58 PM
Week Six Tables
Gambler of the Week goes to Buck Pete for correctly predicting Aston Villa to win at Leicester and earns £216.67.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 1 )
£806.66
£83.33
Smithy (2 GoW)
2.( 2 )
£697.67
£86.67
Vishwa Atma (1 GoW)
3.( 4 )
£494.50
£97.50
Trendisdestiny (1 GoW)
4.( 3 )
£446.81
£0.00
Gerry Attrick
5.( 6 )
£427.07
£162.50
Youngest Son Of Skittle
6.( 8 )
£416.67
£216.67
Buck Pete (2 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.( 5 )
£380.30
£0.00
Hitman007
8.( 7 )
£253.33
£0.00
Dublin Red (1 GoW)
9.( 9 )
-£50.00
£0.00
ReubenRedman
10.( 10 )
-£50.00
£0.00
RobbieRedman
CHAMPIONSHIP
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 3 )
£364.86
£97.50
Redforlife
2.( 4 )
£359.51
£97.50
JSteve
3.( 6 )
£339.17
£162.50
Catterfeld
4.( 1 )
£334.38
£0.00
GMac1984
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.( 2 )
£297.50
£0.00
Ollyfrom.tv (1 GoW)
6.( 7 )
£250.57
£96.00
Skittle
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
7.( 8 )
£242.50
£97.50
Bryanod (1 GoW)
8.( 5 )
£202.50
£0.00
Mickitez
9.( 9 )
£125.00
£0.00
Son Of Skittle
10.( 10 )
-£50.00
£0.00
SGTBabbel
LEAGUE ONE
Pos Total Last Week
1.( 1 )
£315.00
£0.00
Vivabobbygraham (1 GoW)
2.( 7 )
£313.44
£143.75
Barneylfc
3.( 2 )
£216.36
£0.00
AJ
4.( 3 )
£205.00
£0.00
Mivi
------------------------------------------------------------------------
5.( 4 )
£201.50
£0.00
Sameold
6.( 6 )
£197.09
£0.00
Bradders1011
7.( 5 )
£173.33
-£25.00
Rushyman
8.( 8 )
£139.67
£0.00
Black Bull Nova
9.( 9 )
£57.50
£0.00
Joezydudek
10.( 10 )
£0.00
£0.00
Chromed
11.( 11 )
£0.00
£0.00
The G in Gerrard
12.( 12 )
-£50.00
£0.00
I am new
SKITTLE
Believer
Posts: 3,276
One of the "older" brigade.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #201 on:
October 21, 2020, 10:22:12 PM
Week Seven Fixtures.
1 X 2
Friday 23 October.
Aston Villa v Leeds 13/10 5/2 2/1
Saturday 24 October.
West Ham v Man City 13/2 4/1 2/5
Fulham v Crystal Palace 9/5 11/5 13/8
Man Utd v Chelsea 29/20 13/5 7/4
Liverpool v Sheffield Utd 1/4 24/5 11/1
Sunday 25 October.
Southampton v Everton 2/1 12/5 11/8
Wolves v Newcastle 3/4 12/5 9/2
Arsenal v Leicester 10/11 27/10 29/10
Monday 26 October.
Brighton v West Brom 4/5 11/4 17/5
Burnley v Tottenham 9/2 3/1 8/13
Barneylfc
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 44,672
Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #202 on:
October 21, 2020, 10:24:40 PM
All on Fulham draw please
vivabobbygraham
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 10,485
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #203 on:
October 21, 2020, 10:33:25 PM
Lump on Southampton please. Ta
Vishwa Atma
Believer
Posts: 2,404
Money for nothing....
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #204 on:
October 21, 2020, 10:43:46 PM
All on Burnley
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 3,652
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #205 on:
October 21, 2020, 10:53:29 PM
50 on United-Chelsea draw please
Logged
Trendisdestiny
Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 12,958
Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #206 on:
Yesterday
at 01:12:19 AM
Please
30 Soton
10 Leeds
10 Chelsea draw
Thank you
mickitez
Kopite
Posts: 574
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #207 on:
Yesterday
at 02:40:24 PM
50 on spurs
bryanod
Probably in Boyzone with a name like that...
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 16,410
RPLP Champion 2012/2013 & 2013/2014 Double Winner
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #208 on:
Yesterday
at 03:44:03 PM
50 man city
The G in Gerrard
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 35,657
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #209 on:
Yesterday
at 08:06:08 PM
50 on Man United draw
AJ
a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
Believer
Posts: 9,973
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #210 on:
Yesterday
at 08:59:11 PM
50 on Villa please mate
Ta
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 4,896
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #211 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:35 PM
50 on Brighton. Cheers
Black Bull Nova
emo
Believer
Posts: 7,399
In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #212 on:
Today
at 01:03:54 AM
All on Brighton please
