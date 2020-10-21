« previous next »
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.

Youngest Son Of Skittle

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
October 21, 2020, 07:37:58 PM
Week Six Tables

Gambler of the Week goes to Buck Pete for correctly predicting Aston Villa to win at Leicester and earns £216.67.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £806.66              £83.33 Smithy (2 GoW)
  2.( 2 )   £697.67              £86.67 Vishwa Atma (1 GoW)
  3.( 4 )   £494.50              £97.50 Trendisdestiny (1 GoW)
  4.( 3 )   £446.81                £0.00 Gerry Attrick
  5.( 6 )   £427.07            £162.50 Youngest Son Of Skittle
  6.( 8 )   £416.67            £216.67 Buck Pete (2 GoW)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 5 )   £380.30                £0.00 Hitman007
  8.( 7 )   £253.33                £0.00 Dublin Red (1 GoW)
  9.( 9 )   -£50.00                £0.00 ReubenRedman
10.( 10 )  -£50.00                £0.00 RobbieRedman



CHAMPIONSHIP

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 3 )   £364.86              £97.50 Redforlife
  2.( 4 )   £359.51              £97.50 JSteve
  3.( 6 )   £339.17            £162.50 Catterfeld
  4.( 1 )   £334.38                £0.00 GMac1984
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 2 )   £297.50                £0.00 Ollyfrom.tv (1 GoW)
  6.( 7 )   £250.57              £96.00 Skittle
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  7.( 8 )   £242.50              £97.50 Bryanod (1 GoW)
  8.( 5 )   £202.50                £0.00 Mickitez
  9.( 9 )   £125.00                £0.00 Son Of Skittle
10.( 10 )  -£50.00                £0.00 SGTBabbel



LEAGUE ONE

Pos            Total             Last Week
  1.( 1 )   £315.00                £0.00 Vivabobbygraham (1 GoW)
  2.( 7 )   £313.44            £143.75 Barneylfc
  3.( 2 )   £216.36                £0.00 AJ
  4.( 3 )   £205.00                £0.00 Mivi
------------------------------------------------------------------------
  5.( 4 )   £201.50                £0.00 Sameold
  6.( 6 )   £197.09                £0.00 Bradders1011
  7.( 5 )   £173.33             -£25.00 Rushyman
  8.( 8 )   £139.67                £0.00 Black Bull Nova
  9.( 9 )     £57.50                £0.00 Joezydudek
10.( 10 )     £0.00                £0.00 Chromed
11.( 11 )     £0.00                £0.00 The G in Gerrard
12.( 12 )  -£50.00                £0.00 I am new
SKITTLE

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
October 21, 2020, 10:22:12 PM
Week Seven Fixtures.

                                          1       X         2


Friday 23 October.

Aston Villa v Leeds           13/10   5/2      2/1


Saturday 24 October.


West Ham v Man City        13/2    4/1       2/5

Fulham v Crystal Palace     9/5     11/5     13/8

Man Utd v Chelsea           29/20   13/5      7/4

Liverpool v Sheffield Utd    1/4     24/5     11/1


Sunday 25 October.


Southampton v Everton     2/1      12/5    11/8

Wolves v Newcastle           3/4      12/5     9/2

Arsenal v Leicester           10/11   27/10   29/10


Monday 26 October.


Brighton v West Brom       4/5      11/4      17/5

Burnley v Tottenham         9/2       3/1       8/13
Barneylfc

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
October 21, 2020, 10:24:40 PM
All on Fulham draw please
vivabobbygraham

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
October 21, 2020, 10:33:25 PM
Lump on Southampton please. Ta
Vishwa Atma

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
October 21, 2020, 10:43:46 PM
All on Burnley
bradders1011

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
October 21, 2020, 10:53:29 PM
50 on United-Chelsea draw please
Trendisdestiny

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Yesterday at 01:12:19 AM
Please

30 Soton
10 Leeds
10 Chelsea draw

Thank you
mickitez

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Yesterday at 02:40:24 PM
50 on spurs
bryanod

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Yesterday at 03:44:03 PM
50 man city
The G in Gerrard

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Yesterday at 08:06:08 PM
50 on Man United draw
AJ

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Yesterday at 08:59:11 PM
50 on Villa please mate

Ta
ollyfrom.tv

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Yesterday at 09:37:35 PM
50 on Brighton. Cheers
Black Bull Nova

Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Today at 01:03:54 AM
All on Brighton please
