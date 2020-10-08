Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Topic: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Believer
Posts: 42,636
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #160 on:
October 8, 2020, 11:36:07 AM »
I'll have the lot on Croatia please.
Logged
GMac1984
Main Stander
Posts: 162
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #161 on:
October 8, 2020, 12:41:27 PM »
25 Norway Win
25 Croatia Win
Logged
AJ
a.k.a. Billy Two-Threads. Property of RAWK soon to be raffled - has as much chance of becoming a mod as David Moyes
Believer
Posts: 9,971
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #162 on:
October 9, 2020, 12:23:02 AM »
50 on Belgium please mate.
Ta
Logged
Dublin Red
Jehova, Jehova, Jehova
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 3,396
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #163 on:
October 9, 2020, 01:37:01 PM »
England to draw please
Logged
What we achieve in life, echoes in eternity
Hitman007
Kopite
Posts: 578
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #164 on:
October 9, 2020, 09:39:53 PM »
50vp on germany
Logged
sameold
RAWK Scribe
Believer
Posts: 1,848
"Long live the King"
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #165 on:
October 9, 2020, 11:04:12 PM »
All on Greece.
Ta.
Logged
Son Of Skittle
Kopite
Posts: 619
Has 2 GoW's and a Gold Star :D
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #166 on:
Yesterday
at 08:01:54 AM »
50 on Lithuania please
Logged
redforlife
For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 7,140
We Are Liverpool
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #167 on:
Yesterday
at 05:41:40 PM »
50 Italy please
Logged
Didi Hamann
In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary. I know that I only met one genius. He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard. His name was Rafael Benitez.
Barneylfc∗
Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 44,617
Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
«
Reply #168 on:
Today
at 12:08:22 AM »
Wales please
Logged
Premier League Predictions 20/21 sign up thread -
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345833.0
LFC Predictions 20/21 -
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345835.0
Pages:
1
2
3
4
[
5
]
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
Betcher Bottom Dollar League betting competition...2020-2021 Season.
