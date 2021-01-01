« previous next »
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4320 on: Today at 12:08:23 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on Today at 01:43:56 am
Yep, I have to agree with this pretty much 100%, they are the antithesis of Liverpool in what they stand for so cannot see how any Liverpool fan could support them

This is the sort of blind sighted bigotry that some so called Irish Socialists are suspectable to. They insinuate that their whole movement is about equal rights for everyone but in fact it is equal rights for everyone if you have the same political beliefs as us.

There's people on this forum alluding that you cannot support Liverpool football Club if you come from a background which involves Scottish immigration to Ireland post 1600 as their values don't match that of the club.

If you said that about any other ethnic or religious group it would be seen as what it is, pure racism.

Politics, Religion and Ethnicity should not be brought into football, and if it does, be respectful instead of hateful
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4321 on: Today at 12:13:34 pm »
Quote from: ScottishGoon on Today at 11:02:32 am
You know what must really blow their mind. That the founder of Liverpool was a Tory, Mason, Protestant in the Orange Order!

what blows my mind is a failure to see how things change over time  :D

Your fellow Rangers fan is right that a lot of that shit flag used to be on the kop - but that doesnt happen now, because guess what, things happen in life that makes people behave and think different. Sometimes football fans change for the worse, but this is a change for the better, the Kop looks great for it.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4322 on: Today at 12:16:53 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 11:36:31 am
These are shocking statistics to be fair.

Eintracht Frankfurt are one of only 3 teams to win he Europa league having gone through their campaign unbeaten. Shocking eh.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4323 on: Today at 12:17:09 pm »
Quote from: a little break on Today at 12:03:02 pm
Agreed, even more hilarious defining two teams in Scotland on Irish politics. Embarrassing actually. If Americans were at it we'd be skitting.
Got to love RAWK. In the last week I've seen skitting and gozzing in posts. 2 words from childhood that I haven't seen used for ages  :D
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4324 on: Today at 12:29:12 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 11:40:07 am
On the contrary to this idea that Liverpool is "Anti-British" (No idea where that´s come from?) - I consider Liverpool to be the most British city around, in terms of it historically being a straight mash up between English, Irish, Welsh and Scottish, with a few others chucked it. It represents that mix of all corners of Britain and Ireland more then probably any other city bar London.

For me I don´t see the Union Flag at LFC as being pro-establishment, or pro-Tory, or even necessarily pro-Union (as weird as that sounds) - more just a flag that represents the mashup that makes Liverpool distinctly Scouse (and not straight-English). I don´t see any contradiction with the Irish Tricolour being flown side-by-side the Union Jack.

Of course each to their own, and everyone has their own ideas. Mainly I´m just glad that sectarianism has been kept well away from this club, and that of our Blue neighbours - when given the sectarian history of this city it could easily have been different.

Indeed it can be argued that the success of the football teams help rid the city of sectarianism (someone wrote their thesis on this . I posted it earlier)
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4325 on: Today at 12:44:28 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:16:53 pm
Eintracht Frankfurt are one of only 3 teams to win he Europa league having gone through their campaign unbeaten. Shocking eh.
Kudos to them for that. It's their Bundesliga form that I was referring to. With that sort of win ratio in the Premier League I feel like you'd be bottom half of the table, far from any European football, which goes to show how much they invested in winning this cup.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4326 on: Today at 12:49:00 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:16:53 pm
Eintracht Frankfurt are one of only 3 teams to win he Europa league having gone through their campaign unbeaten. Shocking eh.


I was about to ask if we were one of them but we lost at home to Roma in 2001 didnt we. Or is that stat just since it changed from the UEFA Cup to the Europa League anyway?
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4327 on: Today at 12:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Today at 09:05:07 am
You must be one of our newer fans. I'm an old c*nt who started going as a kid in the early 70's when the Kop was awash with union jacks. The evidence is there. Have a look at photos from Rome 77 and in between all the red and white chequered flags you'll see loads of union flags.

Yes times have changed but to say Liverpool is 'historically anti British' is a massive error. Our city has a proud history and has lost countless thousands of men fighting under the flag (battle of Spion Kop ring a bell ?)

Don't confuse modern hatred of the tories (starting mainly in the Thatcher era) and the establishment in general which I also despise btw, with the romantic myth that we have always spat at our own flag.

It's a shame whenever a football game involving a team who's name you can't even bring yourself to say, continually gets dragged down the same ally by the same half dozen or so names on here.

How would they cope with the news that Sir Kenny is a Rangers fan.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4328 on: Today at 01:14:20 pm »
This graphic from DW Sports shows the prize money they won throughout the competition... It's not a lot, is it? Didn't Klopp mention in a presser a couple years ago that we couldn't afford to lose to that Danish team even though we had already qualified for the knock-outs, because victory was worth about 4 million euros?

https://twitter.com/dw_sports/status/1527234155884552195
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #4329 on: Today at 01:17:03 pm »
Quote from: cashmere pringle on Today at 12:29:12 pm
Indeed it can be argued that the success of the football teams help rid the city of sectarianism (someone wrote their thesis on this . I posted it earlier)

Actually I saw that last night and started reading, but had to go to bed. Will finish it though as it was interesting
