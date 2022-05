.

Frankfurt 1-1 Rangers (Frankfurt win 5-4 on penalties)

a round-up of some stuff from the Europa League Final tonight...: at Sevilla's 42,000 ground : Wednesday 18th May, an 8pm kick off...Trapp; Tourť, Tuta, N'Dicka; Knauff, Sow, Rode, Kostic; LindstrŲm, Kamada; Borrť. https://twitter.com/eintracht_eng Grahl, Jakic, Hrustic, Lammers, Hasebe, Ache, Chandler, Hauge, Da Costa, Lenz, Barkok, Paciencia..McGregor; Goldson, Lundstram, Bassey; Tavernier, Jack, Kamara, Barisic; Wright, Aribo, Kent. https://twitter.com/RangersFC McCrorie, McLaughlin, Diallo, Davis, Ramsey, Sands, Roofe, Balogun, Sakala, Arfield, King, Lowry.In Sevilla the pre-match temperature was 34C - so there'll be a drinks break. - https://wtvbam.com/2022/05/18/soccer-lindstrom-returns-for-eintracht-against-rangers-in-seville-heat ' (34C at kickoff):- https://twitter.com/LarsWienand/status/1527010233662464002 (German journalist; before kick off)'Frankfurt fans warming up in the stadium' pre-match: https://v.redd.it/yxkmetjq3a091 Lundstram high boot on opponent's head (much blood; no yellow card) on 5' https://streamja.com/lXvMe Rangers' McGregor save on 20' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527010478362353664 Rangers lucky to not give away a penalty on 53' (VAR check says 'no' - despite contact) - https://twitter.com/VMSportIE/status/1527021195111149569 for Rangers on 57' - https://streamff.com/v/05f1bb for Frankfurt on 69' - https://streamff.com/v/aed18d Waldstadion fans reaction to Frankfurt's equalising goal - www.youtube.com/v/VWPCqel-SRQ 'Frankfurt fans celebrating their equaliser back at the Deutsche Bank Park 👏' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527027957902069767 1-1 after 90 minutes.Frankfurt GK Trapp close-range save from Kent on 117' - https://www.clippituser.tv/c/vkxnrp Frankfurt GK Trapp free kick save from Tavernier on 120+1' - https://v.redd.it/9j2hgo4c1b091 1-1 after 120 minutes. Penalties it is...penalty shootout info : www.flashscore.co.uk/match/fwlJBFy5/#/match-summary/live-commentary/0 ' (90 second video):-'The reaction to Rafael Borreís winning penalty in the UEFA Europa League final live at the Estadio La Cartuja,' (20 second video):- https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527046752217464832 (2 minute video)'Heartbreak for Rangers! Tears flow as they lose the Europa League final on penalties to Frankfurt': www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Qedwjl0Fuw (3 minute video) https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1527050906247782401 or https://v.redd.it/qxcwdobs6b091 :- https://www.youtube.com/c/BTSport/videos has more content; post-match interview, celebration footage etc:-