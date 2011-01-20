« previous next »
Europa League 21/22

Ray K

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3760 on: Today at 08:13:40 pm
Fucking shoot when you're clear in on goals, rather than taking 2 touches and having to beat the defender.
sinnermichael

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3761 on: Today at 08:14:14 pm
Free kicks every 5 seconds.
A-Bomb

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3762 on: Today at 08:16:14 pm
Have to say its good to see that there are mostly actual supporters at the game, sponsors didn't fancy this one - lets hope they fuck off Paris too....be nice for a few more thousand tickets to circulate amongst the actual fans.
Sangria

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3763 on: Today at 08:16:29 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 08:13:22 pm
Thought the Rangers fans would dominate, can only hear Frankfurt so far.

Aren't the Frankfurt ultras notoriously loud, even by German standards?
S

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3764 on: Today at 08:18:10 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:16:29 pm
Aren't the Frankfurt ultras notoriously loud, even by German standards?
Didnt know that. That would make sense, it sounds like a home game for them.
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3765 on: Today at 08:18:13 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:16:29 pm
Aren't the Frankfurt ultras notoriously loud, even by German standards?

Frankfurt fans are generally loud and very numerous.

No doubt they snagged as many spare or corporate tickets as they could for vast sums! Rangers fans got a fair few too it seems!
Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3766 on: Today at 08:20:08 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:40:13 pm
Just seen that scruffy twat 'Boris' has given his well wishes to Rangers ahead of this.

Into these then, Eintracht.
he'll probably do the same before the European Cup Final, unsurprisingly he's a bandwagon jumping c*nt
thegoodfella

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3767 on: Today at 08:20:23 pm
Anyone has a stream for this?
ScubaSteve

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3768 on: Today at 08:20:50 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 08:13:22 pm
Thought the Rangers fans would dominate, can only hear Frankfurt so far.

Probably burnt out from drinking too much in the day and nerves

Frankfurt to win this
TheShanklyGates

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3769 on: Today at 08:21:14 pm
ScubaSteve

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3770 on: Today at 08:21:17 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 08:20:23 pm
Anyone has a stream for this?

Its on YouTube
gerrardisgod

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3771 on: Today at 08:21:20 pm
Quote from: thegoodfella on Today at 08:20:23 pm
Anyone has a stream for this?
Its available on YouTube for free.
FlashGordon

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3772 on: Today at 08:21:47 pm
Had time for a touch there, really should have used it.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3773 on: Today at 08:22:42 pm
Frankfurt turning the screw. Hope there's a goal to follow
Sangria

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3774 on: Today at 08:22:44 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:18:13 pm
Frankfurt fans are generally loud and very numerous.

No doubt they snagged as many spare or corporate tickets as they could for vast sums! Rangers fans got a fair few too it seems!

I remember watching videos of thousands of them pogoing to Pippi Longstocking. In one of them the concrete foundations of the stand were noticeably bouncing up and down; a quite terrifying sight.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3775 on: Today at 08:22:54 pm
Frankfurt starting to get more opportunities
Wabaloolah

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3776 on: Today at 08:23:39 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:18:13 pm
Frankfurt fans are generally loud and very numerous.

No doubt they snagged as many spare or corporate tickets as they could for vast sums! Rangers fans got a fair few too it seems!
it looks like there are more Rangers fans inside by quite a margin
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3777 on: Today at 08:24:08 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 08:22:44 pm
I remember watching videos of thousands of them pogoing to Pippi Longstocking. In one of them the concrete foundations of the stand were noticeably bouncing up and down; a quite terrifying sight.

:lmao

Frankfurt need to get their shooting boots on, dominating but nothing to show for it, just wayward attempts.
newterp

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3778 on: Today at 08:24:43 pm
Pretty poor game so far.
Morgana

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3779 on: Today at 08:25:51 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 08:20:08 pm
he'll probably do the same before the European Cup Final, unsurprisingly he's a bandwagon jumping c*nt
After the shite he spouted this week and in the past about Liverpudlians he'd best not bother. Likely to get slaughtered on Twitter at the very least, the c*nt.
Dim Glas

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3780 on: Today at 08:27:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:24:43 pm
Pretty poor game so far.

European finals often seem to be. (Lot of other finals too Im sure!).
Andar

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3781 on: Today at 08:28:08 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 08:24:43 pm
Pretty poor game so far.

Mid-table German side against a Scottish side.

What were you expecting? :D
deano2727

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3782 on: Today at 08:28:33 pm
Can someone share the link to the youtube stream? I'm in Mexico at the moment and cant find it. I doubt it will work, but worth a shot.

EDIT: Oops, see it above.  And yep, doesnt work.
newterp

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #3783 on: Today at 08:28:36 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 08:28:08 pm
Mid-table German side against a Scottish side.

What were you expecting? :D

Goals and chaos!!
