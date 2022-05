.

' - 6 minute highlights from BT Sport:-^ or 5 minute highlights here - https://sbfull.com/slo0i9nd4uu0.html Aaron Cresswell straight red card against Frankfurt on 18' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/m9t6h6 Rafael Santos Borré gaol for Frankfurt on 26' - https://v.fodder.gg/v/3bcr3w ' - https://streamable.com/0ny6x3 https://twitter.com/heggelund7/status/1522326840974659585 (best video angle of Moyes intentionally volleying a ball at a ball girl - with her back turned - walking down some steps)'Frankfurt fans celebrating on the pitch after reaching their first European final in 42 years' - https://v.redd.it/sapu5pd94qx81 'Moyes on his red card: "I have to apologise for kicking the ball but the ball boy left it short and it was nicely on the volley for me."' - https://twitter.com/RoshaneSport/status/1522332255477284869 Moyes post match interview - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1522335704923189248 ' - 9 minute highlights from BT Sport:-^ or 6 minute highlights here - https://sbfull.com/eji93g4raxj5.html James Tavernier goal on 18' - https://streamff.com/v/2bbc7e Glen Kamara goal on 24' - https://streamff.com/v/0c9801 Christopher Nkunku goal for Leipzig on 70' - https://streamff.com/v/d02a23 John Lundstram goal on 80’ - https://juststream.live/SmuttyMutateStadia 'Rangers fans celebrating after the whistle. Party in Ibrox.' - https://twitter.com/btsportfootball/status/1522323208086736896 '10 minutes of SPINE-TINGLING full time scenes as Rangers reach Europa League final!' - www.youtube.com/watch?v=XitegYosG8s (BT Sport)' - 4 minute highlights from BT Sport:-^ or 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/05-05-2022-as-roma-vs-leicester-city Tammy Abraham goal on 11' - https://streamff.com/v/50b64a ' - 4 minute highlights from BT Sport:-^ or 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/05-05-2022-marseille-vs-feyenoord