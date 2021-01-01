« previous next »
Online Raid

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3560 on: Today at 09:58:04 pm »
Fair play. Phenomenal achievement that
Online Pradan

  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3561 on: Today at 09:58:26 pm »
Van Bronkhurst is a manager to keep an eye on for a lot of the bigger clubs out there. Ended Feyenoord's long wait for a title and now an EL final with Rangers.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3562 on: Today at 09:59:13 pm »
It's awesome for Albania to get a European final but it's a shame the stadium is so small, Feyenoord could sell 100k tickets on their own.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3563 on: Today at 09:59:35 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 09:58:26 pm
Van Bronkhurst is a manager to keep an eye on for a lot of the bigger clubs out there. Ended Feyenoord's long wait for a title and now an EL final with Rangers.

Really sank their league campaign though. Theyve been about a dozen points worse than Celtic since hes been there but then theyve played more games I suppose.
Online S

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3564 on: Today at 09:59:55 pm »
Naive question. Is the final the biggest match in Rangers history? Theyve never won it right?
Online disgraced cake

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3565 on: Today at 10:00:24 pm »
Frankfurt vs Rangers feels like a proper UEFA Cup final. One you might have got in the 'old days' of the competition. I look forward to seeing the winner in the Super Cup final  :D. Never thought I'd see a Scottish side get to a European final again any time soon. Rangers look like they're on a run in that competition that may not be stopped, already beaten two of Germany's best sides. Could be one of the biggest wins in their history that if they get it.

Roma vs Feyenoord could be interesting. French sides' turgid records in Europe continues.
Online Morgana

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3566 on: Today at 10:00:40 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 09:43:37 pm
This English teams are the best vibe is really a load of shit...
...

Bar Liverpool and Man City - 3rd to 20th in the remier League looks pretty wank - even Chelsea are giving Everton 3 points
And when you see the choke jobs City pulls in the CL season after season you realise they have such poor mental resilience because the PL teams just don't put up any kind of fight against them (and don't get me started on the favours they get from English refs). City are simply not used to adversity. In contrast every team plays out of their skin when LFC shows up. We're the ultimate scalp. This used to piss me off but it's for the best, really. Proper character-building aggro.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3567 on: Today at 10:01:21 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:59:55 pm
Naive question. Is the final the biggest match in Rangers history? Theyve never won it right?

Biggest since 2008 when they last got the final. They did win the old Cup Winners Cup in 1972 although I'm not sure whether that was considered as bigger than the UEFA Cup then or not.
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3568 on: Today at 10:01:21 pm »
fair play to rangers. Difficult for me to stomach but that's some performance
Online Dim Glas

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3569 on: Today at 10:01:56 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:59:55 pm
Naive question. Is the final the biggest match in Rangers history? Theyve never won it right?

this version of the Rangers - first final  ;)
 
The old version of the Rangers won the Cup Winners cup I think.  They also lost the 2008 Europa final.
Offline QC

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3570 on: Today at 10:01:56 pm »
Disappointed for west ham - wouldve liked to see them go through
Online mbyx6cg2

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3571 on: Today at 10:02:03 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:59:55 pm
Naive question. Is the final the biggest match in Rangers history? Theyve never won it right?

I think they won the cup winners cup? This would arguably be bigger though
Online lamad

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3572 on: Today at 10:02:04 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 09:55:48 pm
Frankfurt vs Rangers is a really weak EL final. Weakest i've ever known it. The Conference final will somehow be the stronger event.

The introduction of the Conference league has widened the pool between the both competitions. Might be a good thing and give an opportunity for the smaller clubs to win the Europa League and get a CL spot.
Roma or Feyenoord could win or lose against either Rangers or Frankfurt. Not sure they are the stronger final. They all are where they are for a reason. You can think about Frankfurt and Rangers what you want, but they got some good wins and sometimes teams just grow into a competition.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3573 on: Today at 10:02:33 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 09:59:55 pm
Naive question. Is the final the biggest match in Rangers history? Theyve never won it right?

Rangers were in the Europa League final in 2008 but lost to Zenit this is certainly there biggest match since then, think Rangers have won the Cup Winners Cup but not sure if they've won the UEFA Cup
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3574 on: Today at 10:02:36 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:01:56 pm
Disappointed for west ham - wouldve liked to see them go through
Would have been the biggest Brexit final
Online Iska

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3575 on: Today at 10:03:15 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 10:00:24 pm
Frankfurt vs Rangers feels like a proper UEFA Cup final. One you might have got in the 'old days' of the competition.
It was the European Cup semi in 1960.  Eintracht, uh, put six past them in each leg.
Offline Pistolero

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3576 on: Today at 10:03:24 pm »
Fantastic achievement by Rangers....cracking game of footy that...played in a tremendous atmosphere.....can understand why Ally's gone off his cake! 😁
Online fredfrop

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3577 on: Today at 10:04:07 pm »
Feels right that we're the only English team in a European final.
Offline JohnSullie

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3578 on: Today at 10:05:02 pm »
Moyes sent off?, well done Rangers.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3579 on: Today at 10:05:09 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 10:01:56 pm
Disappointed for west ham - wouldve liked to see them go through

Not me, West Ham would have played the reserves against City.
Online lamad

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3580 on: Today at 10:05:22 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:55:32 pm
Could do without a mass invasion.
Same. It's often talked about in a positive way unfortunately when it actually can get really dangerous. Frankfurt police are always on mega alert during these sort of games.
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3581 on: Today at 10:05:47 pm »
Quote from: JohnSullie on Today at 10:05:02 pm
Moyes sent off?

Apparently he lost his rag with a ball boy and twatted a football at him :lmao
Online Dave McCoy

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3582 on: Today at 10:06:18 pm »
Pretty pathetic performances from both West Ham and Leicester you'd have to say and certainly not a good day for the PL. I think Roma does make more money than Leicester but it's close, West Ham it's not vis-a-vis Frankfurt and in both ties it really wasn't close.
Online OOS

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3583 on: Today at 10:06:18 pm »
Quote from: mbyx6cg2 on Today at 10:02:03 pm
I think they won the cup winners cup? This would arguably be bigger though

If they win the EL, we could have Rangers and Celtic in the CL group stages?
Online Morgana

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3584 on: Today at 10:06:26 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:47:24 pm
Not even the Leechester fans?
Leicester has no fans on Rawk, although some of us still have a soft spot for Brendan. He never really stood a chance against wily old Jose.

By the way how good was Ryan Kent tonight? He has to be part of a lasting legacy for Gerrard at Ibrox.
Online Kekule

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3585 on: Today at 10:07:22 pm »
Moyes was saying before the game that his Dad was going to be there tonight, and that he was hoping he could do him proud.

I bet his Dad was brimming with pride to see his 59 year old son lash a ball at a young lad about 1/4 of his age out of sheer frustration and spite.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3586 on: Today at 10:08:15 pm »
Rangers and Frankfurt is a weird game that actually helps rekindle the tournament I suppose. A final of teams from the Champions League dropouts can feel a bit underwhelming to them but its massive for them both.
