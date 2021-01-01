Frankfurt vs Rangers feels like a proper UEFA Cup final. One you might have got in the 'old days' of the competition. I look forward to seeing the winner in the Super Cup final. Never thought I'd see a Scottish side get to a European final again any time soon. Rangers look like they're on a run in that competition that may not be stopped, already beaten two of Germany's best sides. Could be one of the biggest wins in their history that if they get it.Roma vs Feyenoord could be interesting. French sides' turgid records in Europe continues.