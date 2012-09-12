« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 21/22  (Read 103805 times)

Online FiSh77

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3400 on: Today at 08:30:57 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:29:22 pm
Why do our fans hate any English team doing well in Europe and laugh at them when they lose?

I'm not arsed unless it's mancs or plastic clubs, just don't want West Ham in the final 3 days or so after they play Abu Dhabi
Offline McSquared

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3401 on: Today at 08:31:09 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:29:22 pm
Why do our fans hate any English team doing well in Europe and laugh at them when they lose?

Eh? So they dont rest players against city?
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3402 on: Today at 08:31:19 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:30:56 pm
Aribo has to score.
That'll be the turning point.
Online Brain Potter

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3403 on: Today at 08:31:32 pm »
Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans in Seville in huge numbers. All police leave cancelled.
Online Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3404 on: Today at 08:31:51 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:29:22 pm
Why do our fans hate any English team doing well in Europe and laugh at them when they lose?

Nothing against West Ham personally, it's just that if they go to the EL final they'll play their U9 against City the previous weekend.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3405 on: Today at 08:32:18 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 08:31:19 pm
That'll be the turning point.

Do often look back at those kind of things in a tie.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3406 on: Today at 08:32:42 pm »
Goldson booked for err winning a header
Online Hazell

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3407 on: Today at 08:32:46 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:30:56 pm
Aribo has to score.

If Rangers lose this, it certainly won't be the happy world of Aribo this evening.
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3408 on: Today at 08:32:52 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 08:29:22 pm
Why do our fans hate any English team doing well in Europe and laugh at them when they lose?
We could re-open the Scouse / English discussion but I was stopped from posting after the Euros final because of that  :D
Online 67CherryRed

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3409 on: Today at 08:33:19 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:32:46 pm
If Rangers lose this, it certainly won't be the happy world of Aribo this evening.
That's tangfastic
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3410 on: Today at 08:33:43 pm »
Rangers winning it would be poetic justice for the heavy lifting they did for Scotland. Celtic dont deserve an automatic spot in the Champions League. They wouldnt even beat Hapoel Beer Sheva in a play off.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3411 on: Today at 08:34:42 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Today at 08:31:32 pm
Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans in Seville in huge numbers. All police leave cancelled.


At least Frankfurt fans can hold their beer a bit better, Rangers fans will miss the final.
Online jillc

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3412 on: Today at 08:35:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:24:46 pm
Frankfurt fans have disgraced the club in this tie.

It didn't sound too good.
Online KevLFC

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3413 on: Today at 08:35:41 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:30:57 pm
I'm not arsed unless it's mancs or plastic clubs, just don't want West Ham in the final 3 days or so after they play Abu Dhabi

Fair enough but I kind of hoping any team can stop City but I hope this defeat won't hurt West Ham too hard mentally especially a heavy one.
Online Hazell

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3414 on: Today at 08:36:51 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:29:15 pm
He doesn't need trophies to be a winner but he is a winner

Touche :D
Online DelTrotter

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3415 on: Today at 08:37:14 pm »
This ref could cost Rangers, dreadful so far
