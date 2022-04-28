Wheres the Europa final?Im sure the prospect of a West Ham vs Rangers one isnt overly attractive to whereover is hosting it
Feel bad for the Hammers if they go out of this next week, but part of me would be relieved as it would mean they are are likely to give City a good game on the 15th.
Think it's just as likely their morale will be through the floor and City would batter them. It's a toss up which West Ham turns up.
I want them out and aiming for Europe next season against City. That and the fact their owner wanted the league null and voided the year we won it.
Don't know if anyone's watching but Leipzig-Rangers sounds like the borefest from Hades.
True. Plus they've had loads of decent chances tonight and even their good players like Soucek don't seem to be at the races. They've been very wasteful and you just can't afford to be profligate with City.
Wow Bowen , so unlucky
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
If Rangers take a 0-0 to Ibrox its huge. Id honestly like to see them win the whole thing.Edit - 1-0 Leipzig, glad to see Rangers knocked out.
the two German commentators on ARD Radio got attacked during the game Apparently when the where calling the first goal for Eintracht, West Ham fans attacked them, and then when they equalized too, they where both very shaken up. They where in close proximity to the fans in the stands (to their surprise), but no security around. They got moved then to seats more in the middle of the media zone after that.
Pathetic, that.
