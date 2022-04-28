« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 21/22  (Read 101747 times)

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3280 on: Yesterday at 09:08:50 pm »
Rangers doing well to keep it 0-0 here.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,644
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3281 on: Yesterday at 09:08:53 pm »
How many chances does Lookman need?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,578
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3282 on: Yesterday at 09:11:57 pm »
Wheres the Europa final?

Im sure the prospect of a West Ham vs Rangers one isnt overly attractive to whereover is hosting it  ;D
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,578
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3283 on: Yesterday at 09:12:32 pm »
Kamada scores, Franfurt lead.  It was another good move from Eintracht.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3284 on: Yesterday at 09:13:02 pm »
Gerrin!
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,228
  • Kloppite
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3285 on: Yesterday at 09:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:11:57 pm
Wheres the Europa final?

Im sure the prospect of a West Ham vs Rangers one isnt overly attractive to whereover is hosting it  ;D

Seville.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3286 on: Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm »
Feel bad for the Hammers if they go out of this next week, but part of me would be relieved as it would mean they are are likely to give City a good game on the 15th.
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,683
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3287 on: Yesterday at 09:21:18 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm
Feel bad for the Hammers if they go out of this next week, but part of me would be relieved as it would mean they are are likely to give City a good game on the 15th.

Think it's just as likely their morale will be through the floor and City would batter them. It's a toss up which West Ham turns up.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,644
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3288 on: Yesterday at 09:23:57 pm »
Leicester equalise.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3289 on: Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:21:18 pm
Think it's just as likely their morale will be through the floor and City would batter them. It's a toss up which West Ham turns up.
True. Plus they've had loads of decent chances tonight and even their good players like Soucek don't seem to be at the races. They've been very wasteful and you just can't afford to be profligate with City.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3290 on: Yesterday at 09:25:16 pm »
I'd give that Benrama dive an 8.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,006
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3291 on: Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:19:09 pm
Feel bad for the Hammers if they go out of this next week, but part of me would be relieved as it would mean they are are likely to give City a good game on the 15th.

I want them out and aiming for Europe next season against City. That and the fact their owner wanted the league null and voided the year we won it.
Logged

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,265
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3292 on: Yesterday at 09:26:29 pm »
He is absolutely shite, Benrahma. Even Dawson there knew not to follow the shot.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3293 on: Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm »
Don't know if anyone's watching but Leipzig-Rangers sounds like the borefest from Hades.
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3294 on: Yesterday at 09:30:38 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 09:26:10 pm
I want them out and aiming for Europe next season against City. That and the fact their owner wanted the league null and voided the year we won it.
You're right. How could I forget that? Fuck them.  ;D
Logged

Online Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,624
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3295 on: Yesterday at 09:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:27:32 pm
Don't know if anyone's watching but Leipzig-Rangers sounds like the borefest from Hades.

Yeah Rangers deploying Villareal tactics, but to be fair you can't blame them as Leipzig are big favourites here. They are starting to get forward a bit now though.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,578
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3296 on: Yesterday at 09:37:12 pm »
dammmmmn!! How close, Kamadas shot off the post.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,683
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3297 on: Yesterday at 09:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm
True. Plus they've had loads of decent chances tonight and even their good players like Soucek don't seem to be at the races. They've been very wasteful and you just can't afford to be profligate with City.

They turn up against us because they're managed by Moyes. We'll see if they have any fight against City.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,447
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3298 on: Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm »
If Rangers take a 0-0 to Ibrox its huge. Id honestly like to see them win the whole thing.

Edit - 1-0 Leipzig, glad to see Rangers knocked out.
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3299 on: Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm »
Wow

Bowen , so unlucky
Logged

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3300 on: Yesterday at 09:49:48 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 09:49:21 pm
Wow

Bowen , so unlucky
So close. Damn. Would've been Divock-esque.
Logged

Offline TALBERT

  • Shite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,531
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3301 on: Yesterday at 09:49:52 pm »
Bowen is quality
Logged
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,578
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3302 on: Yesterday at 09:50:08 pm »
Whew.

Thank fuck that didnt go in, never hear the end of it!
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,014
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3303 on: Yesterday at 09:51:36 pm »
West ham need to give their entire squad a week off before the massive return leg
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3304 on: Yesterday at 09:52:15 pm »
Unbelievable connection on that overhead kick. Deserved a goal that
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,578
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3305 on: Yesterday at 09:52:24 pm »
Well played Frankfurt.

Took their chances, and defended really well, and without their best defender in Evan Ndicka too.

Good game over all, 2nd leg should be a good one too.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

  • Not fussed on Krispy Kremes
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,265
  • Taylor Swift is fucking awesome. #FreeAdnan
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3306 on: Yesterday at 09:54:50 pm »
9th in the German league these guys are?

Looked really, really good. Off the back of other good results too.
Logged
JFT96.

Offline Morgana

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,036
  • Sanity is overrated.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3307 on: Yesterday at 09:55:54 pm »
Eintracht have some beautiful fans there.  ;D
Logged

Online ScubaSteve

  • Sworn enemy of SnorkelStephanie
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,850
  • Every other Saturday's me half day off......
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3308 on: Yesterday at 09:56:02 pm »
What is it with this younger generation and holding up signs asking to have a players T-shirt. Proper American.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3309 on: Yesterday at 09:59:45 pm »
Hopefully Frankfurt do the job in the 2nd leg want West Ham fully focussed against City
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,397
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3310 on: Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm »
Selfishly hoping Frankfurt can finish the job next week so theres more chance theyll play a stronger team against Man City
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,182
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3311 on: Yesterday at 10:00:56 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 09:42:08 pm
If Rangers take a 0-0 to Ibrox its huge. Id honestly like to see them win the whole thing.

Edit - 1-0 Leipzig, glad to see Rangers knocked out.
hedging your bets?
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,691
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3312 on: Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm »
Someone need to watch over Zouma so he wouldnt kick a cat on the way out.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,578
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3313 on: Yesterday at 10:24:14 pm »
the two German commentators on ARD Radio got attacked during the game  :o

Apparently when the where calling the first goal for Eintracht, West Ham fans attacked them, and then when they equalized too, they where both very shaken up. They where in close proximity to the fans in the stands (to their surprise), but no security around. They got moved then to seats more in the middle of the media zone after that.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,932
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3314 on: Yesterday at 10:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:24:14 pm
the two German commentators on ARD Radio got attacked during the game  :o

Apparently when the where calling the first goal for Eintracht, West Ham fans attacked them, and then when they equalized too, they where both very shaken up. They where in close proximity to the fans in the stands (to their surprise), but no security around. They got moved then to seats more in the middle of the media zone after that.

Thats pretty Evertonish of them
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,057
  • The Awkward Squad
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3315 on: Yesterday at 10:31:59 pm »

Leicester vs Roma; 10 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/28-04-2022-leicester-city-vs-as-roma

Feyenoord vs Marseille; 7 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/28-04-2022-feyenoord-vs-marseille


West Ham vs Eintracht Frankfurt; 13 minute highlights - https://ourmatch.me/28-04-2022-west-ham-united-vs-eintracht-frankfurt

RB Leipzig vs Rangers; 12 minute highlights - https://www.yoursoccerdose.com/18509796-rb-leipzig-vs-rangers-europa-league/#3


Goal videos from each match are on the previous page :)
Logged
.
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,805
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3316 on: Yesterday at 10:53:44 pm »
All the ties pretty well setup for next week at least.
Logged

Offline ...

  • Better than "Wall's Viennetta". Fact.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,271
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3317 on: Today at 01:17:50 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:24:14 pm
the two German commentators on ARD Radio got attacked during the game  :o

Apparently when the where calling the first goal for Eintracht, West Ham fans attacked them, and then when they equalized too, they where both very shaken up. They where in close proximity to the fans in the stands (to their surprise), but no security around. They got moved then to seats more in the middle of the media zone after that.

Pathetic, that.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,406
  • Dutch Class
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #3318 on: Today at 11:26:18 am »
Quote from: ... on Today at 01:17:50 am
Pathetic, that.

West Ham should be fined and the fans involved receive a lifetime ban. Awful
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 78 79 80 81 82 [83]   Go Up
« previous next »
 