Europa League 21/22

Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 10:51:00 pm
Sorry just saw the result. Can't help but want to ask. Shocking.

Do Barcelona just don't give a damn about this competition?

Or they care, putting a huge effort but just shit and lost it?
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 10:56:20 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on April 14, 2022, 10:51:00 pm
Sorry just saw the result. Can't help but want to ask. Shocking.

Do Barcelona just don't give a damn about this competition?

Or they care, putting a huge effort but just shit and lost it?

For sure they cared, it was a chance at an European trophy, they where favourites.  They had strong teams out both games.

But they where just outplayed both games and Frankfurt where deserved winners.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 10:57:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on April 14, 2022, 10:20:03 pm
Europa Conference actually has some really good semis; Leicester-Roma and Feyenoord-Marseille. Maybe not great football but interesting none the less.

Are they all Europa League teams that dropped down to the conference?

Edit: Leicester and Marseille are dropouts from EL

Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 10:58:53 pm
Quote from: NarutoReds on April 14, 2022, 10:51:00 pm
Sorry just saw the result. Can't help but want to ask. Shocking.

Do Barcelona just don't give a damn about this competition?

Or they care, putting a huge effort but just shit and lost it?

Watched it

Showed Frankfurt zero respect and paid for it

Barca Defenders came out with cigars ready to be lit. Was a joke

Tbf though you cant legislate for 2 of the strikes they scored
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 10:59:09 pm
Quote from: Peabee on April 14, 2022, 10:57:04 pm
Are they all Europa League teams that dropped down to the conference?

Roma and Feyenoord where in the conference league from the start.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:01:11 pm
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 10:58:53 pm
Watched it

Showed Frankfurt zero respect and paid for it

Barca Defenders came out with cigars ready to be lit. Was a joke

Tbf though you cant legislate for 2 of the strikes they scored

Cant agree with that.

Considering they where outplayed by Frankfurt in the first game, itd be absolutely the most brainless thing to go into that game not respecting them.  And I dont think that happened.

They where just poor, and Frankfurt played almost the perfect away European game, fast start, then played them brilliantly on the break and defended well until late in the game. 
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:03:48 pm
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 10:25:27 pm
Its bizarre Ronnie is still the go to

Kanu at West Brom is impossible to be beaten

This one managed to miss from the goalline. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QIa8UZ1S7yM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QIa8UZ1S7yM</a>
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:06:52 pm
Quote from: BoRed on April 14, 2022, 11:03:48 pm
This one managed to miss from the goalline. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QIa8UZ1S7yM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QIa8UZ1S7yM</a>


Ok that wins 😂

Its actually going in 😂
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:09:55 pm
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 10:43:22 pm
I shouldve qualified if they win it 😂

I remember them in semis etc just dont know if theyve ever won anything
Won the Cup Winners Cup in 1972.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:11:01 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 14, 2022, 11:01:11 pm
Cant agree with that.

Considering they where outplayed by Frankfurt in the first game, itd be absolutely the most brainless thing to go into that game not respecting them.  And I dont think that happened.

They where just poor, and Frankfurt played almost the perfect away European game, fast start, then played them brilliantly on the break and defended well until late in the game. 

Yeah thats fair

But I still think they were extremely casual in link up play. As soon as you get your pocket picked 2/3 times surely you snap into gear
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:11:15 pm
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 10:43:22 pm
I shouldve qualified if they win it 😂

I remember them in semis etc just dont know if theyve ever won anything

Theyve won the CWC, which was the second tier European trophy while it existed.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:14:35 pm
Quote from: Peabee on April 14, 2022, 11:11:15 pm
Theyve won the CWC, which was the second tier European trophy while it existed.

It was always the third tier wasnt it? It was by far the easiest to win, which makes it weirder that we never did. The old UEFA was incredibly tough given you had the 2nd-4th best teams from all the big leagues in.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:14:40 pm
Quote from: Rhi on April 14, 2022, 08:32:18 pm
When we played Munich at the Allianz, we'd found this bar just out of the way in Munich, but it was busy, and the Germans don't understand the idea of standing at the bar. Anyway, we were told if we wanted a beer we'd have to share a table, and we said that was fine. Got pointed to this table of Germans... turns out they were a car full of Frankfurt fans just stopping off on the way to Milan, where they were playing the next day. Their mate was at work in Munich and they were just waiting for him to finish before picking him up on the way to Milan.

Several hours later, when I was roughly about the most drunk I have ever been, the Liverpool contingent stumbled to the Allianz and just about made it in time for kick off. The Frankfurters all GOT IN THE CAR AND DROVE TO FUCKING MILAN. We stayed in touch with the Frankfurt lot, and later had another mad night out when they came to London for the Arsenal match while also serving a stadium ban for pyro ;D. This also ended up being one of my most drunk ever nights.

THEN, over the summer, one of them ended up working with Jurgen Klopp, and she got him to record a personal video for us.

Eintracht, needless to say, are now my favourite German (or any other non-Liverpool) team. Auffff jeeettzzzzzzztttt!
:thumbup Wow!
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:16:18 pm
Quote from: Peabee on April 14, 2022, 11:11:15 pm
Theyve won the CWC, which was the second tier European trophy while it existed.

I do recall Ive not hit senility yet ;D

Gone all this time not knowing Rangers won CWC ! Probably because Celtic never stop telling everyone about the european cup
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:21:03 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2022, 11:14:35 pm
It was always the third tier wasnt it? It was by far the easiest to win, which makes it weirder that we never did. The old UEFA was incredibly tough given you had the 2nd-4th best teams from all the big leagues in.

No, I looked it up. UEFA classed the UEFA Cup as tier 3 until 1999 when the CWC was discontinued.

Id say the same as you though.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:23:33 pm
Quote from: Peabee on April 14, 2022, 11:21:03 pm
No, I looked it up. UEFA classed the UEFA Cup as tier 3 until 1999 when the CWC was discontinued.

Whatever they classed them as, the UEFA was a tougher competition. Just look at Uniteds run to the CWC final in 91.

And sorry, didnt mean to sound arsey. It still annoys me though! Stuffy bastards.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:24:19 pm
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 11:16:18 pm
I do recall Ive not hit senility yet ;D

Gone all this time not knowing Rangers won CWC ! Probably because Celtic never stop telling everyone about the european cup


Haha, I only just learned that uefa classed CWC as second tier, so I was just trying to appear knowledgeable.

I agree with Nick though. 
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:25:46 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on April 14, 2022, 11:23:33 pm
Whatever they classed them as, the UEFA was a tougher competition. Just look at Uniteds run to the CWC final in 91.

And sorry, didnt mean to sound arsey. It still annoys me though! Stuffy bastards.

Yeah, see my edit. I agree, Im just relaying what I read about UEFAs classification. More luck involved winning domestic cup.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:29:46 pm
Quote from: Peabee on April 14, 2022, 11:24:19 pm

Haha, I only just learned that uefa classed CWC as second tier, so I was just trying to appear knowledgeable.

I agree with Nick though. 

Yeah

End of the day you were playing v possible Wigans/Swanseas

The UEFA cup was pretty much the champions league just without the league winners.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:47:27 pm
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 11:29:46 pm
Yeah

End of the day you were playing v possible Wigans/Swanseas

The UEFA cup was pretty much the champions league just without the league winners.

Winning the national cups was pretty big back then. The Wigans had very little chance of actually winning it, even though it happened from time to time. I remember back in the days of former Yugoslavia, it was always one of the Big 4 winning the league and the cup. Usually, the 2nd best team in the country was playing in the CWC, and the UEFA Cup was for the rest ...
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 14, 2022, 11:50:12 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 14, 2022, 11:47:27 pm
Winning the national cups was pretty big back then. The Wigans had very little chance of actually winning it, even though it happened from time to time. I remember back in the days of former Yugoslavia, it was always one of the Big 4 winning the league and the cup. Usually, the 2nd best team in the country was playing in the CWC, and the UEFA Cup was for the rest ...

And ours I suppose

But as I say you had 2 of those types of teams per country in the UEFA cup. Later 3 in some cases
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 12:03:25 am
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 11:29:46 pm
Yeah

End of the day you were playing v possible Wigans/Swanseas

The UEFA cup was pretty much the champions league just without the league winners.

The tier thing was probably just because if a club qualified for both the uefa cup and CWC, they would play in the CWC.

Everton played a University team didnt they when they won the cup? Haha.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 12:06:49 am
Come on guys, bring it back to today.


What a result for the Hammers and what an opportunity.

The Preston North End Legend deserves credit for achieving success so far and even Barca fell on their sword rather than being stroked by his team of Happy Hammers.

The Frankfurt Special's are a decent team this last couple of years but maybe the Hammers are getting used to being in Europe.



Wel as Elsie always said


"I thought we was in Europe. I mean, I thought we always have been."
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 12:07:37 am
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on April 14, 2022, 10:19:10 pm
Surprised that Leicester are through. I guess Brendan started to learn a bit how to play in Europe.
Guess he had to learn at some point.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 12:09:42 am
Quote from: rushyman on April 14, 2022, 11:50:12 pm
And ours I suppose

But as I say you had 2 of those types of teams per country in the UEFA cup. Later 3 in some cases

Well, we did play in the CWC on several occasions. I remember when we've got beaten by PSG. Didn't we play in a CWC final back in the 60's?
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 12:47:25 am
Quote from: Peabee on April 14, 2022, 11:21:03 pm
No, I looked it up. UEFA classed the UEFA Cup as tier 3 until 1999 when the CWC was discontinued.

Id say the same as you though.

I remember that being the official classification from UEFA, I think, although I'm not certain, that the rationale was that you won your country's cup to qualify for the CWC, whereas you did not win anything to qualify for the UEFA Cup.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 01:12:22 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on April 15, 2022, 12:09:42 am
Well, we did play in the CWC on several occasions. I remember when we've got beaten by PSG. Didn't we play in a CWC final back in the 60's?
'66 since we would have qualified for it after winning the cup in '65
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 07:28:20 am
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on April 15, 2022, 01:12:22 am
'66 since we would have qualified for it after winning the cup in '65

Yes 66 our first european final played Dortmund at Hampden park and got beat 2-1 , my first Euro away was PSG in 97 cup winners cup semi final which we got beat 3-1 ( I think )

Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 09:01:12 am
Quote from: afc turkish on April 15, 2022, 12:47:25 am
I remember that being the official classification from UEFA, I think, although I'm not certain, that the rationale was that you won your country's cup to qualify for the CWC, whereas you did not win anything to qualify for the UEFA Cup.

Not really true, we entered the cwc in 96 despite losing to Man utd. We hardly entered it ourselves due to winning the league a few times
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 09:20:56 am
Kostic has always been so important to that Frankfurt side. Surprised he never got or sought a move to a bigger club. Always been an absolute assist machine with a goal in him too. At 29 he probably doesnt have a big move available now, but hes been class for about 4 years now.
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 15, 2022, 09:35:34 am
Locked for the day
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 16, 2022, 10:08:30 am
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 14, 2022, 10:38:05 pm
Europa League:

West Ham v Frankfurt
Leipzig v Rangers

Europa Conference League:

Leicester v Roma
Feyenoord v Marseille

Some good looking match ups there. Probably bigger names in the Conference League semis than the Europa!

Fingers crossed these games will be at full capacity!
Re: Europa League 21/22
April 18, 2022, 10:57:57 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on April 14, 2022, 10:38:05 pm
Leicester v Roma
Feyenoord v Marseille

Some good looking match ups there. Probably bigger names in the Conference League semis than the Europa!
Quote from: vegas line on April 16, 2022, 10:08:30 am
Fingers crossed these games will be at full capacity!
The final is in Albania, with a capacity of 22,500.  Feel like it deserves better than that.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Today at 10:15:58 am
Hopefully Frankfurt flatten the Hammers tonight. They've one of the best fan bases in Germany, can create an intimidating atmosphere when they're up for it and man for man are a better team I'd say. The Deutsche Bank can fit over 50k in it when full.

Realistically it helps if West Ham have something to play for v Man City in the league, so a couple of defeats in the Europa is the best way to ensure that.

Rangers won't cope with RB Leipzig I feel. Might be chasing a score line when they go back to Scotland.

Feyenoord v Marseille in the Conference League is like a European Cup throwback. I've a feeling Leicester might beat Roma over two legs though, Jose is tricky as always mind.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Today at 10:23:51 am
Cannot agree theyre a better team on paper. If I was making a combined eleven Id only pick Kostic as a certain starter. Trapp and Sow are coin flips.

Its next week by the way ;D
Re: Europa League 21/22
Today at 10:27:31 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 10:15:58 am
Hopefully Frankfurt flatten the Hammers tonight. They've one of the best fan bases in Germany, can create an intimidating atmosphere when they're up for it and man for man are a better team I'd say. The Deutsche Bank can fit over 50k in it when full.

Realistically it helps if West Ham have something to play for v Man City in the league, so a couple of defeats in the Europa is the best way to ensure that.

Rangers won't cope with RB Leipzig I feel. Might be chasing a score line when they go back to Scotland.

Feyenoord v Marseille in the Conference League is like a European Cup throwback. I've a feeling Leicester might beat Roma over two legs though, Jose is tricky as always mind.

It's next Thursday mate.  Return leg in Franfurt the following Thursday
