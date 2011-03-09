Hopefully Frankfurt flatten the Hammers tonight. They've one of the best fan bases in Germany, can create an intimidating atmosphere when they're up for it and man for man are a better team I'd say. The Deutsche Bank can fit over 50k in it when full.



Realistically it helps if West Ham have something to play for v Man City in the league, so a couple of defeats in the Europa is the best way to ensure that.



Rangers won't cope with RB Leipzig I feel. Might be chasing a score line when they go back to Scotland.



Feyenoord v Marseille in the Conference League is like a European Cup throwback. I've a feeling Leicester might beat Roma over two legs though, Jose is tricky as always mind.