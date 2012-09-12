



They are an amazing fanbase, the work they put in as fans to their home European games is amazing too, the mosaics and choreos, spectacular.



Being a Mainz fan I shouldnt like them, but I cant help but love their European adventures



I hear they are have got approval for a stadiun expansion too, adding a further 10,000 standing places. They have an incredible following for sure.



Yeah, they're a great bunch. My mate went over for the last round of the EL and said it was brilliant. I haven't made it over yet, but I will go at some point soon. Once I know I've got a few months of detox time planned out for once I get back. I swear I don't know how their livers copeThis is a brilliant game. Really enjoyable stuff. I don't know how Barca haven't scored there!