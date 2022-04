Frankfurt could have won that, oh well. Still reckon Barca will go through, but as long as Frankfurt can again bring a fight next week then no complaints. Today was the day for Europa one ones it seems.



yeah they could have won for sure, more composure would have got them another goal or two, but they played very well. Always going to be very tough, and of course Barcelona are favourites for the whole competition. Frankurt gave a very good account of themselves, and their fans where amazing as usual in these games.