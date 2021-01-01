Fuck Sevilla. Hope Betis get through and win the final at their stadium.West Ham got a chance. First time Moyes has done well in Europe, they'll fancy their chances. Barca probably favourites now.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I think Joe Cole may be getting a bit carried away with the emotion and indulging in a bit of exaggeration.
Great win for West Ham, good luck to them.
people like big dick nick.
Yeah.I find myself getting a bit smug at times, seeing how theyre reacting to a decent last 16 win in the Europa but we are absolutely spoilt! I guess this is their biggest European night since it said they won the Cup Winners Cup (in the 60s)? Probably shouldnt begrudge them a bit of happiness.
"If the Hollywood scriptwriters came up with this they'd be laughed out of town!"Joe, it's a 2-0 home win in a Uefa Cup round of 16 game, it's hardly Tron.
As long as theyre out by the time they play city 😂
Wheres it at?
I got two turntables and a microphone...
Tuned in to the end of the West Ham game, I thought it was a last 16 Europa League tie, but it would appear that no, it was the Champions League Final West Ham have just won
Oh well
just the treble left for us guys
Fair play to West Ham, thats a really big result and night for them. Hope their fans have a great night. You wouldnt rule them out going all the way
Those West Ham fans just refused to let go of the Ukraine flag for yarmalenkoIm not sure I can believe that
Its a big deal for them and rightly so. Whats with the hate?
