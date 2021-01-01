That was brilliant from West Ham.



They are running on very little at the moment but have managed to raise themselves to get a great result against Wolves and now this tonight. This might be the shot in the arm they need to reignite their season, but I wouldnt be surprised if they put all their eggs in this basket tonight when it comes to it, as not sure they have the squad to keep going at this rate without breaking.



But they were brilliant tonight and deserved to go through. Massive, massive result. They should have backed Moyes more in January - he is getting so much from these players.