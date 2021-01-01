« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 21/22  (Read 84421 times)

Online Chris~

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2800 on: Today at 10:30:58 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:25:52 pm
Fuck Sevilla. Hope Betis get through and win the final at their stadium.

West Ham got a chance. First time Moyes has done well in Europe, they'll fancy their chances. Barca probably favourites now.
One of only 2 managers to take Manchester United to a Champions League quarter final in over a decade, takes some serious ability that
Online RedG13

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2801 on: Today at 10:31:03 pm »
Frankfurt scores at the end of stoppage time wow
Online Fromola

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2802 on: Today at 10:31:21 pm »
Looks like Sevilla and Betis both out then. Would have liked to have seen Betis through.
Online Chris~

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2803 on: Today at 10:32:57 pm »
Moyes Vs Xavi please
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2804 on: Today at 10:33:19 pm »
What a result for West Ham against *the* Europa League specialists. Extraordinary. 
Online Elzar

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2805 on: Today at 10:34:19 pm »
Frankfurt go through!

Both Andalusian teams out in extra time. No home turf win this year
Online tubby

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2806 on: Today at 10:34:55 pm »
Great win for West Ham, good luck to them.
Offline b_joseph

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2807 on: Today at 10:35:24 pm »
West Ham could win thisjust need to get lucky with no more injuries after losing Bowen
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2808 on: Today at 10:36:22 pm »
West Ham have a right shot at this. Sevilla are second in La Liga and they just got tickled. La Liga and Bundesliga are a mess, we all know that. If you go off reputations and names they wouldn't have a chance but I reckon they're the best team in it. Just a question of whether Pedri or Nkunku can dump them out.
Online Kekule

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2809 on: Today at 10:36:23 pm »
I think Joe Cole may be getting a bit carried away with the emotion and indulging in a bit of exaggeration.
Online rushyman

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2810 on: Today at 10:36:49 pm »
Those West Ham fans just refused to let go of the Ukraine flag for yarmalenko

Im not sure I can believe that
Online OOS

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2811 on: Today at 10:36:58 pm »
Moyes to win the Europa League with Ev and United winning fuck all.   :D
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2812 on: Today at 10:37:01 pm »
Europa League: Rangers, Barcelona, Atalanta, Braga, Frankfurt, Lyon, Leipzig, West Ham

Conference League: Bodo/Glimt, Marseille, PSV, Leicester, Roma, Feyenoord, PAOK, Slavia Prague

Could be some cracking ties from that lot.
Online bradders1011

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2813 on: Today at 10:37:29 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:36:23 pm
I think Joe Cole may be getting a bit carried away with the emotion and indulging in a bit of exaggeration.

"If the Hollywood scriptwriters came up with this they'd be laughed out of town!"

Joe, it's a 2-0 home win in a Uefa Cup round of 16 game, it's hardly Tron.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2814 on: Today at 10:38:20 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:34:55 pm
Great win for West Ham, good luck to them.

Yeah.

I find myself getting a bit smug at times, seeing how theyre reacting to a decent last 16 win in the Europa but we are absolutely spoilt! I guess this is their biggest European night since it said they won the Cup Winners Cup (in the 60s)? Probably shouldnt begrudge them a bit of happiness.
Online OOS

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2815 on: Today at 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 10:36:23 pm
I think Joe Cole may be getting a bit carried away with the emotion and indulging in a bit of exaggeration.

They aren't a big club, so this is a massive night/ win. Probably biggest European win since the 70s.
Online Desert Red Fox

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2816 on: Today at 10:39:25 pm »
JFC that Betis keeper :duh :duh :duh :duh
Online rushyman

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2817 on: Today at 10:39:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:38:20 pm
Yeah.

I find myself getting a bit smug at times, seeing how theyre reacting to a decent last 16 win in the Europa but we are absolutely spoilt! I guess this is their biggest European night since it said they won the Cup Winners Cup (in the 60s)? Probably shouldnt begrudge them a bit of happiness.

As long as theyre out by the time they play city 😂
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2818 on: Today at 10:41:02 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:37:29 pm
"If the Hollywood scriptwriters came up with this they'd be laughed out of town!"

Joe, it's a 2-0 home win in a Uefa Cup round of 16 game, it's hardly Tron.

But it's West Ham against the record 6 time champions, it's a huge deal for them. Fair play to them.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2819 on: Today at 10:41:29 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:39:44 pm
As long as theyre out by the time they play city 😂

Wheres it at?
Online Kekule

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2820 on: Today at 10:41:43 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:37:29 pm
"If the Hollywood scriptwriters came up with this they'd be laughed out of town!"

Joe, it's a 2-0 home win in a Uefa Cup round of 16 game, it's hardly Tron.

Hes never seen a ground bouncing and rocking more than the London Stadium has tonight.

Mmm. Okay.  Look, Im not taking it away from them. Good for them, I hope they really enjoy it, its what its all about after all. Better than booing the whole time anyway. But seriously, really Joe? Never?
Online BobPaisley3

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2821 on: Today at 10:41:45 pm »
Carlton and Joe Cole are like the Driscoll brothers from Only Fools and Horses.
Online rushyman

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2822 on: Today at 10:42:56 pm »
Online Dazzer23

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2823 on: Today at 10:42:59 pm »
Tuned in to the end of the West Ham game, I thought it was a last 16 Europa League tie, but it would appear that no, it was the Champions League Final West Ham have just won

Oh well just the treble left for us guys
Online afc turkish

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2824 on: Today at 10:43:09 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:41:29 pm
Wheres it at?

I got two turntables and a microphone...
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2825 on: Today at 10:43:41 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 10:43:09 pm
I got two turntables and a microphone...

Haha, lovely stuff.
Online Raid

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2826 on: Today at 10:44:38 pm »
Fair play to West Ham, thats a really big result and night for them. Hope their fans have a great night.

You wouldnt rule them out going all the way
Offline johnybarnes

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2827 on: Today at 10:44:50 pm »
Some miserable out of touch c*nts on here ;D

Congrats West Ham - enjoy it.
Online bird_lfc

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2828 on: Today at 10:45:49 pm »
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Today at 10:42:59 pm
Tuned in to the end of the West Ham game, I thought it was a last 16 Europa League tie, but it would appear that no, it was the Champions League Final West Ham have just won

Oh well just the treble left for us guys

Its a big deal for them and rightly so. Whats with the hate?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2829 on: Today at 10:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Today at 10:44:38 pm
Fair play to West Ham, thats a really big result and night for them. Hope their fans have a great night.

You wouldnt rule them out going all the way

They've already beat better sides this season than every team left in it.
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2830 on: Today at 10:49:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:36:49 pm
Those West Ham fans just refused to let go of the Ukraine flag for yarmalenko

Im not sure I can believe that

He wanted to give his shirt to the person with the Ukraine flag and some dickhead infront wouldnt let him, it seems - he wanted the shirt for himself, the prick! Surprised they didnt give him the Ukraine flag though in exchange.
Online Kekule

Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2831 on: Today at 10:50:05 pm »
I get the feeling that West Hams best chance is to carry on enjoying the ride, see it as a bonus and it might carry them all the way.  The last thing they need is Moyes getting serious, thinking about it and fucking it up like he does every time he starts trying too hard.
