« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 21/22  (Read 80715 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,397
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2720 on: February 25, 2022, 05:54:38 pm »
Quote from: Lad on February 25, 2022, 02:48:53 pm
For someone not in the slightest bit interested in Scottish football you can't wait to jump in when someone slags off only one of their clubs in particular. Strange.

Never said I wasn't the slightest bit interested. I said I couldnt care less about who is flying the flag for Scottish football in Europe.
I've already spent a few hours last night taking the piss out of mates that support Celtic. They hardly got mentioned on here yesterday.
Feel free to go through my post history. There will be plenty of posts from me having a dig at them too.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  2, 2021, 02:38:51 pm
Game over. Congratulations Steve  :wellin

I assume this was after a Glasgow derby. Not really fitting of someone that prefers one club over another would you say?

Couple of WhatsApp comments from me last night, and last week condemning Celtic fans chanting
« Last Edit: February 25, 2022, 06:11:26 pm by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2721 on: February 25, 2022, 06:07:57 pm »
Quote from: cheesyleps on February 24, 2022, 10:17:36 pm
I got jumped on for asking the same questions a week ago. The Bundesliga (apart from Bayern) is shite.

Werner,  Havertz, Sancho, Joelinton, Haller etc. etc. What big money signings from Germany have proven worth the hype/fees?

Part of me hopes City spunk £300m on Haaland and he turns out to be shite.

Definitely applied specifically to that mid-era Dortmund side Klopp managed. Kagawa and Gotze couldn't hack it a "higher level." Lewandowski, Hummels and Reus have all done well but have stuck in Germany so obviously tough to say. Gundogan the only super obvious one to make it elsewhere that I can think of. Maybe says more about Klopp's ability to get the best out of so-so players because his 2013 Champions League Final squad also had the likes of Großkreutz and Schmelzer in it.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2722 on: February 25, 2022, 06:12:14 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 25, 2022, 05:54:38 pm


I assume this was after a Glasgow derby. Not really fitting of someone that prefers one club over another would you say?

Few of the comments after yours haven't aged well from that day.
Logged
YNWA

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,835
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2723 on: February 25, 2022, 07:04:07 pm »
Fenerbahcw fans singing against Putin yesterday

https://twitter.com/troiisports/status/1496950485093257221?s=21
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,437
  • BoRac
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2724 on: February 25, 2022, 09:11:39 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on February 24, 2022, 06:20:56 pm
Stunning handball goal from Qarabaq.

EDIT: Disallowed, despite none of the officials seeing it initially and there being no VAR.
Quote from: oojason on February 24, 2022, 06:38:29 pm

Weird situation that...

'Ibrahima Wadji (Qarabag) disallowed goal for handball against Marseille on 34 mins' - https://streamja.com/vqdXq


Seems the forward didn't even get booked for that handball?

Quote
Qarabag player's handball goal vs. Marseille disallowed after coach orders scorer to admit it to referee

FK Qarabag's display of sportsmanship in their Europa Conference League playoff against Marseille on Thursday, when they had a goal disallowed after Ibrahima Wadji admitted that he used his hand to score, was hailed as a "special moment" by UEFA.

French club Marseille, already 3-0 up on aggregate after the first leg at their Stade Velodrome, went further ahead in the tie when Pape Gueye opened the scoring after 12 minutes at Qarabag's Azersun Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Qarabag then appeared to make the scoreline 1-1 on the night when Wadji rose high at the near post to beat Marseille goalkeeper Steven Mandanda with 34 minutes on the clock. However, replays soon revealed the Senegalese striker had actually used his hand to steer the ball into the Marseille goal, rather than his head. The incident was missed by officials and, with no VAR (video assistant referee) system in place at this stage of the competition, the goal was allowed to stand.

Marseille players quickly flocked around referee Bartosz Frankowski to protest against the goal for several minutes, indicating that Wadji's goal had not been scored legitimately, but to no avail.

Eventually, Qarabag coach Gurban Gurbanov took steps to resolve the situation by calling Wadji and team captain Maksim Medvedev over to the touchline. After a brief consultation, Gurbanov instructed his striker to confess to officials that he had handled the ball as he scored. After Wadji returned to the pitch and owned up to the referee Frankowski, the Polish official chalked off the goal and awarded a free kick to Marseille to restart play with the score reset to 1-0.

Marseille, who dropped into the playoff after finishing third in their Europa League, went on to win 3-0 on the night and 6-1 on aggregate.

"It was difficult because I had to speak to my captain," Wadji told French broadcaster RMC Sport after the match. "I knew that the ball had touched my hand. But it was not an action that I wanted to do. My hand accompanied my head. I spoke to [Medvedev]. I told him that I touched the ball with my hand. When all my teammates asked me, I told them that I touched the ball with my hand.

"Afterwards we spoke with the coach. The coach asked me what I thought, I told him that I touched the ball with my hand. He said to me 'it's not good, you have to take responsibility, you have to discuss with the referee.' The referee cancelled the goal. But it was difficult for my teammates because we wanted at least win the game. It's difficult for them because they wanted the win, and I told the truth.

"Marseille thanked me afterwards. We exchanged jerseys with my Senegalese brothers, Papa [Gueye] and Bamba [Dieng]."

Qarabag coach Gurbanov said in his postmatch news conference: "Answering questions about the cancelled goal will now be the hardest for me, I don't want this to be discussed a lot.

"I wanted to act like a real Azerbaijani. I asked the player and he said he scored with his hand. Making fair decisions is easy."

Gurbanov's counterpart at Marseille, Jorge Sampaoli, spoke of his admiration when asked about the disallowed goal while also confessing that he might not have made the same call were the situation reversed.

"I have never seen such a thing in my life," he said. "Such a humane decision in a tournament of this level.

"To be honest, if this happened to me, I would not ask the referee to change the decision, but would simply be happy with the goal. This case became an experience for me."

Speaking before Friday's draw for the Europa Conference League round of 16, during which Marseille were pitted against FC Basel, UEFA's deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said that Qarabag's gesture deserved praise, and described it as "a really special moment."

https://www.espn.com/soccer/uefa-europa-conference-league/story/4602321/qarabag-players-handball-goal-vs-marseille-disallowed-after-coach-orders-scorer-to-admit-it-to-referee
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,271
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2725 on: February 25, 2022, 09:18:18 pm »
Quote from: Keita Success on February 25, 2022, 05:41:55 pm
Werner's a weird one. He flourished in a counter-attacking team. Convinced he's a good player, but isn't great in tight spaces. Sancho is 21 (?), he'll come good. Havertz scored in the CL final for Chelsea & in the CWC. Haller's doing amazingly for Ajax in the CL, and Joelinton looks like he might end up alright.

Havertz has flattered to deceive, he's scored some goals - but would have expected a lot more dominace.
Sancho is 21 - and doesn't look at all like the rock star he was meant to be in Germany. He's not as quick as expected either. He may be a decent player eventually. Don't see him being a star.
Haller failed badly in the prem. Scoring loads for Ajax isn't always a great indicator for success elsewhere.
Joelinton is not good - not sure what alright means. He's been trash in the PL to date.
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,153
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2726 on: February 25, 2022, 09:21:14 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2022, 09:18:18 pm
Havertz has flattered to deceive, he's scored some goals - but would have expected a lot more dominace.
Sancho is 21 - and doesn't look at all like the rock star he was meant to be in Germany. He's not as quick as expected either. He may be a decent player eventually. Don't see him being a star.
Haller failed badly in the prem. Scoring loads for Ajax isn't always a great indicator for success elsewhere.
Joelinton is not good - not sure what alright means. He's been trash in the PL to date.

Newterp is in one of his pleasant, expansive moods today... :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,117
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2727 on: February 25, 2022, 09:21:51 pm »
Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2022, 09:18:18 pm
Havertz has flattered to deceive, he's scored some goals - but would have expected a lot more dominace.
Sancho is 21 - and doesn't look at all like the rock star he was meant to be in Germany. He's not as quick as expected either. He may be a decent player eventually. Don't see him being a star.
Haller failed badly in the prem. Scoring loads for Ajax isn't always a great indicator for success elsewhere.
Joelinton is not good - not sure what alright means. He's been trash in the PL to date.
Could tentatively add Keita for us. He hasn't been bad but nowhere near the price tag we have paid for him when he's been fit
Logged
YNWA

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,596
  • Scousers Rule OK
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2728 on: February 25, 2022, 10:15:12 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February 25, 2022, 05:54:38 pm
Never said I wasn't the slightest bit interested. I said I couldnt care less about who is flying the flag for Scottish football in Europe.
I've already spent a few hours last night taking the piss out of mates that support Celtic. They hardly got mentioned on here yesterday.
Feel free to go through my post history. There will be plenty of posts from me having a dig at them too.

I assume this was after a Glasgow derby. Not really fitting of someone that prefers one club over another would you say?

Couple of WhatsApp comments from me last night, and last week condemning Celtic fans chanting

OK let's have a truce. Still thought it was pretty disgusting calling Morelos a vile c*nt but whatever.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthian and caricature.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,948
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2729 on: Today at 05:31:59 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on February 25, 2022, 06:07:57 pm
Definitely applied specifically to that mid-era Dortmund side Klopp managed. Kagawa and Gotze couldn't hack it a "higher level." Lewandowski, Hummels and Reus have all done well but have stuck in Germany so obviously tough to say. Gundogan the only super obvious one to make it elsewhere that I can think of. Maybe says more about Klopp's ability to get the best out of so-so players because his 2013 Champions League Final squad also had the likes of Großkreutz and Schmelzer in it.

These guys have shown it at European and international level mind, to say its tough to say about Lewa is hilarious though, so thanks for the laugh  ;D.

As for other players who made it from Bundesliga to the prem apart from Gundogan and are totally at ease in the league (or where), and not just ex BVB - De Bruyne, Firminio, Son, Matip, Aubameyang, Sane, Havertz, Thiago, Pulisic, Konate to name some of the more recent or current imports.

Those Dortmund teams where very much greater than the sums of their parts. But Kagawa wasnt helped going to Man Utd as a bit part that got played in the wrong position.   

Bundesliga is shit this season for sure, even Bayern arent looking great. A lot to do with coaches merry-go-round I think too.

Quote from: newterp on February 25, 2022, 09:18:18 pm
Havertz has flattered to deceive, he's scored some goals - but would have expected a lot more dominace.
Sancho is 21 - and doesn't look at all like the rock star he was meant to be in Germany. He's not as quick as expected either. He may be a decent player eventually. Don't see him being a star.
Haller failed badly in the prem. Scoring loads for Ajax isn't always a great indicator for success elsewhere.
Joelinton is not good - not sure what alright means. He's been trash in the PL to date.

Sorry but you are doing the dismissing of players after a few months thing there, and maybe havent seen him recently.  Havertz is looking very good, he after Mendy was Chelseas best yesterday, hes quality in that role he now plays there.

Anyway, looks like RB Leipzig are getting a bye into the next round with Spartak Moscow getting chucked out.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp
Pages: 1 ... 64 65 66 67 68 [69]   Go Up
« previous next »
 