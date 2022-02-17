« previous next »
Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,042
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2600 on: Yesterday at 02:11:20 am »
I still can't believe Rangers have beaten Dortmund 4-2 in Dortmund. Looked a strong side from Dortmund as well, was Haaland just rested or is he injured?
Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,406
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2601 on: Yesterday at 02:33:04 am »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 02:07:23 am
Overall feels like only PL is strong overall. Serie A looks to be on the up. La Liga has both of two biggest clubs rebuilding

Yes, the PL is quite clearly the best now and the new TV deals give no reason to think that will end in the short to medium term.

I was going to respond to BBNs other post as I think any PL team pointing their nose up at the Europa League or Conference are crazy. I know there is a UK specific fan/pundit dislike of these but I honestly dont get it. Teams that qualify for these generally have no chance to win anything big but PL teams will be heavily favored because of their large money advantage. They only have themselves to blame for any failures in either the league or Europe.
Offline Kalito

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 178
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2602 on: Yesterday at 02:36:31 am »
Quote from: scatman on February 17, 2022, 11:45:47 pm
Rangers have to win the league, that champions league spot is basically because of them and Stevie, Celtic have done everything they can to destroy the coefficient.
This. 100%.

Thank fuck for Rangers performances in Europe these past 4 years, as Celtic have been nothing short of disgraceful.

That Norwegian team played brilliant football. Very comfortable.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2603 on: Yesterday at 07:51:21 am »
What an embarrassment Dortmund and by extension the Bundesliga are these days. This is the same team that got drilled by Sporting who in turn got slapped about, so its obvious theyre crap. Germany have a lot of work to do.
Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,403
  • BoRac
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2604 on: Yesterday at 08:57:00 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on February 17, 2022, 11:55:25 pm
That said, I can see Everton lifting this trophy in 2024, just pipping their 30th anniversary and all of a sudden it will be 'worthy'

They'd have to qualify first, which isn't happening any time soon.
Online cheesyleps

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2605 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 07:51:21 am
What an embarrassment Dortmund and by extension the Bundesliga are these days. This is the same team that got drilled by Sporting who in turn got slapped about, so its obvious theyre crap. Germany have a lot of work to do.

For me, there is mounting evidence that the Bundesliga (with the exception of Bayern) is nowhere near the standard that people believe it to be.

There have been some major signings from there in recent years that have looked average or out of their depth in the Premier League, despite performing brilliantly in the Bundesliga. The most prominent:

Havertz
Werner
Sancho

It makes me very wary of the figures touted about for Bellingham.

Then there is competition evidence from the last few years in European competition. Last year, Liverpool were bang in the middle of their worst run of form in 60 years, and still comfortably despatched Leipzig (the 2nd/3rd best in Germany at the time) by four goals to nil over two legs.
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,171
  • The first five yards........
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2606 on: Yesterday at 12:08:53 pm »
Quote from: cheesyleps on Yesterday at 11:27:48 am
For me, there is mounting evidence that the Bundesliga (with the exception of Bayern) is nowhere near the standard that people believe it to be.

There have been some major signings from there in recent years that have looked average or out of their depth in the Premier League, despite performing brilliantly in the Bundesliga. The most prominent:

Havertz
Werner
Sancho

It makes me very wary of the figures touted about for Bellingham.

Then there is competition evidence from the last few years in European competition. Last year, Liverpool were bang in the middle of their worst run of form in 60 years, and still comfortably despatched Leipzig (the 2nd/3rd best in Germany at the time) by four goals to nil over two legs.

The same thought occurred to me. But it isn't just the Bundesliga. All European leagues have been falling behind the Premier League for some time now - even La Liga I suspect. The two best Portuguese teams were both pumped for 5 goals at home by English opposition this season. English football might soon become as dominant as it was between '77 and '85.

Bellingham's was a fine goal though. With his weaker foot too I think.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,834
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2607 on: Yesterday at 03:44:23 pm »
Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc on last nights europa game: I am still dismayed, I am at a loss for words. It was an embarrassing, disgraceful performance.

 :o  Imagine a sporting director saying that in the prem  ;D 
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online cheesyleps

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2608 on: Yesterday at 05:59:51 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 12:08:53 pm
The same thought occurred to me. But it isn't just the Bundesliga. All European leagues have been falling behind the Premier League for some time now - even La Liga I suspect. The two best Portuguese teams were both pumped for 5 goals at home by English opposition this season. English football might soon become as dominant as it was between '77 and '85.

Bellingham's was a fine goal though. With his weaker foot too I think.

The Premier league is like a supermassive black hole sucking up every bit of talent within its event horizon. The financial disparity between the prem and every other European league is absolutely unreal. There doesn't appear to be any sign of that changing any time soon, but I think the biggest danger is if nobody is able to properly compete with City over the next five years. City dominating the league in the way that Celtic have in Scotland or Juve did in Italy will eventually damage the 'product' and make it much less saleable worldwide.

The World Rally Championship had a similar problem with Seb Loeb's dominance and then Seb Ogier taking up the mantle. Almost every other manufacturer pulled out of the competition at one point as they simply couldn't compete with them. Putting my conspiracy hat on, I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't also a factor in the Hamilton/Verstappen stuff in F1 last season.

I do think Bellingham is very talented, but I keep a keen eye on him with England to try and get a bit more of a sense of his level. One of the red flags with Sancho is how little game-time he gets with England. Southgate has been more willing to play Lingard in recent years than Sancho. If Bellingham is as good as we think he is, he surely has to work his way into England's midfield consistently?

My read is that the Bundesliga is analogous to the Championship in terms of general standard; which partially explains how he settled so quickly at BVB.
Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,811
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2609 on: Yesterday at 06:15:28 pm »
I agree that the financial disparity is massive. Midtable PL sides have revenues that can rival some CL level clubs in other leagues.  Teams like Arsenal and Spurs, who arent CL regulars, can rival the likes of Juve in revenue. Palace, Wolves, and West Ham had revenues that rivaled AC Milans when Milan werent making the CL.  The PL isnt as dependent on CL revenues due to the nature of the TV deal.

That being said, calling the Bundesliga Championship standard is too far.  Its an easier league for attackers but its not Championship standard.  Also, the England point is mostly irrelevant.  The team is managed by Gareth Southgate, who cant figure out how to get Trent into the team.  National teams are all about the chemistry and the manager not wanting to take risks. Deschamps loves picking Giroud, Sissoko, and the like but it doesnt mean that theyre better at club level than other players.  Konate hasnt been picked by France but Upamecano and Zouma have in the last year.
King Kenny.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,834
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2610 on: Yesterday at 06:27:40 pm »
The Bundesliga is going through an absolute downphase this season for many many reasons. Even boring Bayern are pretty shit and Nagelsmann isnt exactly setting things alight there. But to compare to the Championship is laughable and suggests you dont actually watch the bundesliga Cheesy!
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline PoetryInMotion

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
  • YNWA
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2611 on: Yesterday at 06:31:02 pm »
Yeah, I mean using National Team selections to gauge players and leagues is ridiculous.

Some great legendary players were not selected for NTs that often due to various reasons. To put it all in the hands of Gareth Southgate - I don't even know what to say..
Online cheesyleps

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 08:42:28 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 06:27:40 pm
The Bundesliga is going through an absolute downphase this season for many many reasons. Even boring Bayern are pretty shit and Nagelsmann isnt exactly setting things alight there. But to compare to the Championship is laughable and suggests you dont actually watch the bundesliga Cheesy!

I would suggest that you don't watch enough Championship football...

I watch enough of it to know that Blackpool would be defensively organised enough to avoid relegation in that league, and I suspect Fulham wouldn't be particularly far off a European spot.
Online cheesyleps

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2613 on: Today at 08:53:24 am »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Yesterday at 06:31:02 pm
Yeah, I mean using National Team selections to gauge players and leagues is ridiculous.

Some great legendary players were not selected for NTs that often due to various reasons. To put it all in the hands of Gareth Southgate - I don't even know what to say..

Yes and no. There are always examples of players who inexplicably don't get the gametime they deserve at international level. Robbie Fowler and Matt Le Tissier spring immediately to mind from my childhood, but it isn't the norm.

Southgate is an idiot for not finding a way to use Trent, but that is a slightly different situation. The issue with Trent is that he plays his position in such an unorthodox manner that he can't replicate what he does with his club in any way, shape or form. The way Southgate wants to play, Tripper is actually a better choice (whilst being nowhere even close to the player Trent is).

Bellingham is in the squad, and getting some gametime, whilst also playing a position that is much more orthodox. Using his England performances to add data to what is seen in his domestic league is a valid assessment method.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,834
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2614 on: Today at 08:59:34 am »
Quote from: cheesyleps on Today at 08:42:28 am
I would suggest that you don't watch enough Championship football...

I watch enough of it to know that Blackpool would be defensively organised enough to avoid relegation in that league, and I suspect Fulham wouldn't be particularly far off a European spot.

We shall agree to very much disagree.

"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online cheesyleps

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 6
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 21/22
« Reply #2615 on: Today at 10:30:07 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:59:34 am
We shall agree to very much disagree.

Where do you think VfL Bochum or Arminia Bielefeld would finish in the Premier League?
