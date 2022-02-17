The same thought occurred to me. But it isn't just the Bundesliga. All European leagues have been falling behind the Premier League for some time now - even La Liga I suspect. The two best Portuguese teams were both pumped for 5 goals at home by English opposition this season. English football might soon become as dominant as it was between '77 and '85.



Bellingham's was a fine goal though. With his weaker foot too I think.



The Premier league is like a supermassive black hole sucking up every bit of talent within its event horizon. The financial disparity between the prem and every other European league is absolutely unreal. There doesn't appear to be any sign of that changing any time soon, but I think the biggest danger is if nobody is able to properly compete with City over the next five years. City dominating the league in the way that Celtic have in Scotland or Juve did in Italy will eventually damage the 'product' and make it much less saleable worldwide.The World Rally Championship had a similar problem with Seb Loeb's dominance and then Seb Ogier taking up the mantle. Almost every other manufacturer pulled out of the competition at one point as they simply couldn't compete with them. Putting my conspiracy hat on, I wouldn't be surprised if it wasn't also a factor in the Hamilton/Verstappen stuff in F1 last season.I do think Bellingham is very talented, but I keep a keen eye on him with England to try and get a bit more of a sense of his level. One of the red flags with Sancho is how little game-time he gets with England. Southgate has been more willing to play Lingard in recent years than Sancho. If Bellingham is as good as we think he is, he surely has to work his way into England's midfield consistently?My read is that the Bundesliga is analogous to the Championship in terms of general standard; which partially explains how he settled so quickly at BVB.