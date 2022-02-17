I agree that the financial disparity is massive. Midtable PL sides have revenues that can rival some CL level clubs in other leagues. Teams like Arsenal and Spurs, who arent CL regulars, can rival the likes of Juve in revenue. Palace, Wolves, and West Ham had revenues that rivaled AC Milans when Milan werent making the CL. The PL isnt as dependent on CL revenues due to the nature of the TV deal.
That being said, calling the Bundesliga Championship standard is too far. Its an easier league for attackers but its not Championship standard. Also, the England point is mostly irrelevant. The team is managed by Gareth Southgate, who cant figure out how to get Trent into the team. National teams are all about the chemistry and the manager not wanting to take risks. Deschamps loves picking Giroud, Sissoko, and the like but it doesnt mean that theyre better at club level than other players. Konate hasnt been picked by France but Upamecano and Zouma have in the last year.