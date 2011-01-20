« previous next »
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm
Just walked in and seen the score, have Dortmund been that bad?
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:10:43 pm
yep, it is right now. With needing to get CL football and win the odd DFB Pokal - which they do as they did last year.

Infuriates their fans.

Be interesting to see if anything changes next season with their sporting director retiring. But I doubt anything drastic happens.

They, like the rest of German football, are being strangled by Bayern. Germany has the 50+1% rule preventing corporate ownership, yet Bayern have a supervisory board with 9 seats, 5 are given to representatives from Allianz, Audi, Adidas, Unicredit Bank, and Deutsche Telekom. They get massively more corporate funding than any other team.

The 50%+1 ownership has to go, so other clubs can get similar support.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:27:48 pm
Dortmund pull one back to make it 4-2. All Rangers need to do is see it out now. Avoiding defeat there would have been a great result but if they can win by two goals it'd be absolutely massive.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:28:24 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 07:19:50 pm
Forget Bellingham, on this evidence we should see if we have a buyback clause for Ryan Kent.

Ha. Hes putting together a good career. I would not be shocked to see him in the PL soonish
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:40:58 pm
Barca took Aubameyang off and all of a sudden theyre creating chances
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:48:13 pm
Commentators seriously have zero insight into their own stupidity. Saying that Ruiz is laying it a bit thick lying down to take the sting out of the game. Next picture blood pouring from his head and he seriously just says that you can now see blood pouring right after finishing the previous sentence about Ruiz without a pause. Its like they only hire certain type of people everywhere to do this job and its reason is to annoy the people watching the game.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:49:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm
Just walked in and seen the score, have Dortmund been that bad?

Bit of both but Rangers were pretty good. Great result for them.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:56:49 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 07:26:19 pm
They, like the rest of German football, are being strangled by Bayern. Germany has the 50+1% rule preventing corporate ownership, yet Bayern have a supervisory board with 9 seats, 5 are given to representatives from Allianz, Audi, Adidas, Unicredit Bank, and Deutsche Telekom. They get massively more corporate funding than any other team.

The 50%+1 ownership has to go, so other clubs can get similar support.

Dortmund fans dont want 50+1 to go, as dont a majority of actual Bundesliga teams fans (I certainly dont).

But thats for the Bundesliga thread,  cant be arsed with it here  :P
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
What the feck is a europa conference league? Is that for teams that get knocked out of europa?
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:58:54 pm
Think losing 3-0 to Celtic was the kick up the arse Rangers needed.  Dortmund were poor but Rangers played really well throughout.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 07:59:04 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
What the feck is a europa conference league? Is that for teams that get knocked out of europa?

Its similar situation to the Europa - the 3rd place team drops down - hence Leicester City are in the Conference league.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 08:05:25 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
What the feck is a europa conference league? Is that for teams that get knocked out of europa?

Its a semi-pro league one level above the Preliminary Discussion league and one level below the Board Meeting league.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
Celtic being Celtic in Europe.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 08:11:24 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
Celtic being Celtic in Europe.

They are playing two teams to be fair.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 08:12:28 pm
Safe to say Leicester City are taking this seriously now, looking at that lineup.

 
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 08:32:44 pm
Nkunku is absolute quality.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 08:41:46 pm
How and Spurs and Roma doing in Conference League?
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 08:47:29 pm
Jesus Celtic been brutal. Theyre usually worse in the second half too. Cant wait to hear the inlaws blame the free masons
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 08:49:31 pm
Good goal for Sevilla by the on loan Man Utd youngster Anthony Martial.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 08:56:47 pm
what kind of name is Bodo/Glimt anyways? It's like two owners wanted their names to be the club name.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:00:04 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:20:25 pm
Just walked in and seen the score, have Dortmund been that bad?

Hard to think of a club that regularly flatters more to deceive than Dortmund...

Rangers were surprisingly well-organized, think Van Bronckhorst has done a good job giving them a style of play, tight defensively, very compact, pressing.

But Dortmund were Dortmund, sort of showboating around aimlessly.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm
Short version:
They were originally "Ski and sports club Glimt", but added the name of the city as well due to another sports club having the same name
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm
0-2 at parkhead fuck me
Scottish fitbaw shiteness restored
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:36:27 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
Celtic being Celtic in Europe.
Perennial bedshitters
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm
Oh dear Celtic :lmao
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:40:53 pm
another Leicester fan running onto the pitch.  jeez.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:41:38 pm
Oh well... they're still doing better than Roma did  ;D
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:18:13 pm
0-2 at parkhead fuck me
Scottish fitbaw shiteness restored

Ill tell you why. I included them in a bet.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:56:41 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Yesterday at 07:17:05 pm
Scottish fitba is back.

It sure is Roy  ;D
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 08:07:32 pm
Celtic being Celtic in Europe.

Apparently the last time they won a post-Christmas European match was in 2004.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 10:09:37 pm
Bodø (small town northern Norway) - crowds of 5000, but having an excellent coach. Sold loads of players past two sessons - replacing them with players that have performed pretty mediocre in the Norwegian league but becoming brilliant in their system.  Beating Roma and Celtic on mickey mouse budget is a good illustration of where s good coach with a clear defined system, getting players that fits with the roles they should play - and a modern management style can take you. Coach Knutsen and their captain Saltnes are pretty decent
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 10:44:36 pm
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 09:59:38 pm
Apparently the last time they won a post-Christmas European match was in 2004.

Knocked out Barca didnt they?
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:44:35 pm
Ill tell you why. I included them in a bet.
So did I. Broke my rule (never back the early kickoff- dortmund and never back Celtic )
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 11:45:47 pm
Rangers have to win the league, that champions league spot is basically because of them and Stevie, Celtic have done everything they can to destroy the coefficient.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 11:51:24 pm
Quote from: mallin9 on Yesterday at 07:28:24 pm
Ha. Hes putting together a good career. I would not be shocked to see him in the PL soonish


At Villa I suspect
Re: Europa League 21/22
Yesterday at 11:55:25 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Yesterday at 07:58:00 pm
What the feck is a europa conference league? Is that for teams that get knocked out of europa?


Just when you thought that qualifying for the Europa league was a booby prize no-one wanted they created another one even worse. Back in the day the UEFA cup and CWC meant something. Playing every thursday night all across Europe in the hope you might win this and only be rewarded with a further year of thursday night football in the Europa League, who would want it eh.


That said, I can see Everton lifting this trophy in 2024, just pipping their 30th anniversary and all of a sudden it will be 'worthy'
Re: Europa League 21/22
Today at 01:29:28 am
I just think the Bundesliga is in a bad place at the moment. Everything is cyclical and I think Bayern deserve the benefit of the doubt but this might be as bad as its been in quite a long time. I say this because I dont think Dortmunds problems are 100% because of Dortmund since all the other Bundesliga teams in Europe suck as well. Every time I watch games now Im consistently struck with the low level of play the league has. Yes there are quality individual players but whether due to Covid or a bad generation of managers coming through there has been just a nose dive in good play.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Today at 01:35:00 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:29:28 am
I just think the Bundesliga is in a bad place at the moment. Everything is cyclical and I think Bayern deserve the benefit of the doubt but this might be as bad as its been in quite a long time. I say this because I dont think Dortmunds problems are 100% because of Dortmund since all the other Bundesliga teams in Europe suck as well. Every time I watch games now Im consistently struck with the low level of play the league has. Yes there are quality individual players but whether due to Covid or a bad generation of managers coming through there has been just a nose dive in good play.

We've been pinching their managers, aside from the best manager in the world, we've got or had Tuchel/Rangnick/Farke/Hassenhutl/Wagner
Re: Europa League 21/22
Today at 01:45:11 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:35:00 am
We've been pinching their managers, aside from the best manager in the world, we've got or had Tuchel/Rangnick/Farke/Hassenhutl/Wagner

Right, which is why I referenced managers. There is something to be said about talent drain being a big culprit. My main point is that applies league wide though and not specifically for Dortmund. Bayern may paper over the cracks themselves but the league isnt in a good place at the moment.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Today at 02:07:23 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 01:45:11 am
Right, which is why I referenced managers. There is something to be said about talent drain being a big culprit. My main point is that applies league wide though and not specifically for Dortmund. Bayern may paper over the cracks themselves but the league isnt in a good place at the moment.
Overall feels like only PL is strong overall. Serie A looks to be on the up. La Liga has both of two biggest clubs rebuilding
