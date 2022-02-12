« previous next »
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2560 on: Today at 07:20:25 pm
Just walked in and seen the score, have Dortmund been that bad?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2561 on: Today at 07:26:19 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:10:43 pm
yep, it is right now. With needing to get CL football and win the odd DFB Pokal - which they do as they did last year.

Infuriates their fans.

Be interesting to see if anything changes next season with their sporting director retiring. But I doubt anything drastic happens.

They, like the rest of German football, are being strangled by Bayern. Germany has the 50+1% rule preventing corporate ownership, yet Bayern have a supervisory board with 9 seats, 5 are given to representatives from Allianz, Audi, Adidas, Unicredit Bank, and Deutsche Telekom. They get massively more corporate funding than any other team.

The 50%+1 ownership has to go, so other clubs can get similar support.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2562 on: Today at 07:27:48 pm
Dortmund pull one back to make it 4-2. All Rangers need to do is see it out now. Avoiding defeat there would have been a great result but if they can win by two goals it'd be absolutely massive.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2563 on: Today at 07:28:24 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 07:19:50 pm
Forget Bellingham, on this evidence we should see if we have a buyback clause for Ryan Kent.

Ha. Hes putting together a good career. I would not be shocked to see him in the PL soonish
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2564 on: Today at 07:40:58 pm
Barca took Aubameyang off and all of a sudden theyre creating chances
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2565 on: Today at 07:48:13 pm
Commentators seriously have zero insight into their own stupidity. Saying that Ruiz is laying it a bit thick lying down to take the sting out of the game. Next picture blood pouring from his head and he seriously just says that you can now see blood pouring right after finishing the previous sentence about Ruiz without a pause. Its like they only hire certain type of people everywhere to do this job and its reason is to annoy the people watching the game.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2566 on: Today at 07:49:31 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:20:25 pm
Just walked in and seen the score, have Dortmund been that bad?

Bit of both but Rangers were pretty good. Great result for them.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2567 on: Today at 07:56:49 pm
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 07:26:19 pm
They, like the rest of German football, are being strangled by Bayern. Germany has the 50+1% rule preventing corporate ownership, yet Bayern have a supervisory board with 9 seats, 5 are given to representatives from Allianz, Audi, Adidas, Unicredit Bank, and Deutsche Telekom. They get massively more corporate funding than any other team.

The 50%+1 ownership has to go, so other clubs can get similar support.

Dortmund fans dont want 50+1 to go, as dont a majority of actual Bundesliga teams fans (I certainly dont).

But thats for the Bundesliga thread,  cant be arsed with it here  :P
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2568 on: Today at 07:58:00 pm
What the feck is a europa conference league? Is that for teams that get knocked out of europa?
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2569 on: Today at 07:58:54 pm
Think losing 3-0 to Celtic was the kick up the arse Rangers needed.  Dortmund were poor but Rangers played really well throughout.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2570 on: Today at 07:59:04 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 07:58:00 pm
What the feck is a europa conference league? Is that for teams that get knocked out of europa?

Its similar situation to the Europa - the 3rd place team drops down - hence Leicester City are in the Conference league.

Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2571 on: Today at 08:05:25 pm
Quote from: Port_vale_lad on Today at 07:58:00 pm
What the feck is a europa conference league? Is that for teams that get knocked out of europa?

Its a semi-pro league one level above the Preliminary Discussion league and one level below the Board Meeting league.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2572 on: Today at 08:07:32 pm
Celtic being Celtic in Europe.
Re: Europa League 21/22
Reply #2573 on: Today at 08:11:24 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:07:32 pm
Celtic being Celtic in Europe.

They are playing two teams to be fair.
