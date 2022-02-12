yep, it is right now. With needing to get CL football and win the odd DFB Pokal - which they do as they did last year.
Infuriates their fans.
Be interesting to see if anything changes next season with their sporting director retiring. But I doubt anything drastic happens.
They, like the rest of German football, are being strangled by Bayern. Germany has the 50+1% rule preventing corporate ownership, yet Bayern have a supervisory board with 9 seats, 5 are given to representatives from Allianz, Audi, Adidas, Unicredit Bank, and Deutsche Telekom. They get massively more corporate funding than any other team.
The 50%+1 ownership has to go, so other clubs can get similar support.