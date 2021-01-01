« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 20/21  (Read 67665 times)

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2480 on: Yesterday at 08:27:30 pm »
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2481 on: Yesterday at 08:28:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:52:05 pm
I don't want to point out the obvious but I'm going to anyway, you do realise you're not in Europa at all, right :P
:lmao
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2482 on: Yesterday at 08:29:15 pm »
Diaby and Wirtz are a lot of fun to watch, they link up well too.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2483 on: Yesterday at 08:30:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:50:56 pm
Where is the thread for the Europa auto windscreen shield league, want to laugh at Spurs.

Here you go mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347753 (The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread, you may enjoy the last 3/4 posts in there ;))
Some 'Useful Info' for following the football + TV, Streams, Highlights & Replays etc - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769

A mini-index of RAWK's 'Liverpool Audio / Video thread' content over the years; & more - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.msg17787576#msg17787576

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2484 on: Yesterday at 08:31:44 pm »
does Leicester not give a shit about this league or they are really that bad?
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2485 on: Yesterday at 08:34:01 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:31:44 pm
does Leicester not give a shit about this league or they are really that bad?

They played a strong enough team with the likes of Schmeichel, Tielemans, Castagne, Daka, Soyuncu, Soumare starting, and brought on Vardy, Barnes and Madisson , so I am guessing they give a shit - as they should.  They where just not very good.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2486 on: Yesterday at 08:34:39 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 08:30:53 pm
Here you go mate - www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=347753 (The 'UEFA Europa Conference League' thread, you may enjoy the last 3/4 posts in there ;))
good God, that thread is lonelier than Chernobyl
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2487 on: Yesterday at 08:36:29 pm »
What a player  8) Wirtz doubles Leverkusens lead.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2488 on: Yesterday at 08:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:36:29 pm
What a player  8) Wirtz doubles Leverkusens lead.
does he have more upside and potential than Havertz?
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2489 on: Yesterday at 08:40:29 pm »
Marseille Galatasaray match stopped, GS fans are a bit wild atm
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2490 on: Yesterday at 08:40:53 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:39:16 pm
does he have more upside and potential than Havertz?

yes, to both!

I think that is why there was so little fuss of Havertz leaving Bayer, no great drama or tears, they knew what they had ready to step in.

Hes just scored his 10th Bundesliga goal last weekend - youngest ever to reach that mark.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2491 on: Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm »
All going off in marseille
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2492 on: Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 08:40:53 pm
yes, to both!

I think that is why there was so little fuss of Havertz leaving Bayer, no great drama or tears, they knew what they had ready to step in.

Hes just scored his 10th Bundesliga goal last weekend - youngest ever to reach that mark.
thanks man, so he is Anfield bound? ;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2493 on: Yesterday at 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:42:29 pm
All going off in marseille
kinda like a bit crazy matches like this one
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2494 on: Yesterday at 08:48:17 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:43:55 pm
thanks man, so he is Anfield bound? ;D

not sure hed be in our price-range  ;D

I would also hope he sticks around Leverkusen a while, he is still a kid!

This half is over, Celtic 2 down, they can not have many complaints really.  Leverkusen are fun going forward, Paulinho played well this half too. Always give up some chances too.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2495 on: Yesterday at 08:49:13 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:45:26 pm
kinda like a bit crazy matches like this one

Yes , entertaining. Saliba looks totally dominant in defense too. Strange how he never got a look in yet at Arsenal.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2496 on: Yesterday at 08:52:20 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:49:13 pm
Yes , entertaining. Saliba looks totally dominant in defense too. Strange how he never got a look in yet at Arsenal.
and i'd prefer to have Guendouzi than Elneny
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2497 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 08:52:20 pm
and i'd prefer to have Guendouzi than Elneny

Troublesome character it seems. Falling out with marseille players this week. Fell out with someone called Gerson by asking him when are you going to start running  during the game. Didnt go down well with his teammates.
Should be Spurs manager , asks the right questions.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2498 on: Yesterday at 09:11:32 pm »
Lukas Hradecky is a really good goalie, Leverkusen upgraded significantly when they sold Leno.

(and Ill stand by that even if he makes a mistake later  ;D)
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2499 on: Yesterday at 09:17:44 pm »
3-0 Leverkusen. Cool peno from Alario after a very blatant handball by Carter Vickers.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2500 on: Yesterday at 09:21:58 pm »
Cengiz Under doing great for Marseille this year
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2501 on: Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm »
Guendouzi winning a very soft peno there for Marseille.

Decision reversed, after a very long VAR, no peno.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2502 on: Yesterday at 09:52:13 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:42:42 pm
Guendouzi winning a very soft peno there for Marseille.

Decision reversed, after a very long VAR, no peno.
right decision, should've seen a yellow too
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2503 on: Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm »
Kane has scored a hat trick in the Europa Conference. Did he start the game? Even if he didnt theres a manager clearly desperate for a win!
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2504 on: Yesterday at 09:59:30 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:56:31 pm
Kane has scored a hat trick in the Europa Conference. Did he start the game? Even if he didnt theres a manager clearly desperate for a win!

Apparently he came on as a sub when they where only leading 2-1 in the 2nd half, and scored the goals to make it look more respectable.  So yeah, not exactly getting the job done vs a team from Slovenia who where only formed 9 years ago and who play in a ground that holds less than 4,000  ;D
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2505 on: Yesterday at 09:59:31 pm »
Kane probably made the decision himself to come on so he could pad out his stats.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2506 on: Yesterday at 10:00:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:59:31 pm
Kane probably made the decision himself to come on so he could pad out his stats.

Show some respect to Englands all time top scorer in the Europa Conference.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2507 on: Yesterday at 10:05:52 pm »
Hard not to enjoy Celtic getting trounced at home like that.

Enjoyed the game as well I have to say. I'm at a hotel tonight for work and it was the only game on the telly here.

Laughing at Kane getting the hattrick in that game. Hazell is spot on, straight on the pad his stats, he's a dickhead.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2508 on: Yesterday at 11:02:36 pm »
I barely watch French football but why is it that every time I see them there is fighting?  Are the French just always angry these days or what is going on?
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 02:41:28 am »
Looking forward to the neville's and the carra's wankfest on how kane is back on form and is best penalty box striker since dinosaurs breathed the earth after scoring a hattrick over the mighty club from slovenia(yes i have to google)

not a good day for our former players/coaches. Rangers and Leicester both falter. Rodgers record in europe is not really doing him any favours.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 06:18:26 am »
Great result for Spurs, what a statement, will be felt from Volgograd to vladikavkas.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 06:37:38 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 02:41:28 am
Looking forward to the neville's and the carra's wankfest on how kane is back on form and is best penalty box striker since dinosaurs breathed the earth after scoring a hattrick over the mighty club from slovenia(yes i have to google)

not a good day for our former players/coaches. Rangers and Leicester both falter. Rodgers record in europe is not really doing him any favours.

Yep, against a team i've never heard of until last night, & who's stadium has a capacity of 3,782[i had to wiki it ;)], & not only Neville & Carra's wankfest either, it's the top headline on BBC sport front page too :no.

Looking up on that team [NS Mura], this is only there 3rd ever European campaign, first campaign they got knocked out of the first qualifying round of the EL in 19-20
