Looking forward to the neville's and the carra's wankfest on how kane is back on form and is best penalty box striker since dinosaurs breathed the earth after scoring a hattrick over the mighty club from slovenia(yes i have to google)



not a good day for our former players/coaches. Rangers and Leicester both falter. Rodgers record in europe is not really doing him any favours.



Yep, against a team i've never heard of until last night, & who's stadium has a capacity of 3,782[i had to wiki it], & not only Neville & Carra's wankfest either, it's the top headline on BBC sport front page tooLooking up on that team [NS Mura], this is only there 3rd ever European campaign, first campaign they got knocked out of the first qualifying round of the EL in 19-20