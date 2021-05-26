« previous next »
Author Topic: Europa League 20/21  (Read 60284 times)

Re: Europa League 20/21
Did last night show how a decent goalkeeper can effect a penalty taker, or were they all just really good at penalties?

To be fair, from my recollection they were all bloody good penalties from both sides with the exception of Luke Shaw's - Utd got lucky to stay in it with that one.  Actually, not sure that Fernandes' pen was that great either but the keeper didn't get enough on it.
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Re: Europa League 20/21
When Fred stepped up for his pen I genuinely feared for the lad if he missed.  The knives are out for him already and the levels of grief he would of received is anyone's guess.  Let's all agree that it wouldn't have been good.

I see some of their fans are peddling the narrative that DeGea "Missed it on purpose" in retribution for being dropped in the league games. :lmao

If I wanted to miss one on purpose Id definitely put it on target and hoped the keeper saved it rather than just blast it wide or over!
Re: Europa League 20/21
Bizarre if they continue with him as Manager.

Hes so clueless and more like Brent than Rodgers will ever be.

Shut the fuck up and show him some respect  :no


#4moreyears
Re: Europa League 20/21
It's really terrible that Rashford received racist abuse. People should be able to critiicse what was without doubt an abject performance without making reference to his race.

Just heard his interview. If he showed half that passion on the pitch Man Utd might have won


He's a lovely lad and iv'e the height of respect for what he is achieving off the pitch but on the pitch he's on a par with Danny Welbeck the last year or more. It would never happen but i think a proper manager like Jurgen, Pep or Tuchel would turn him into the finished article.

Re: Europa League 20/21
rashfiord is over-rated by many utd fans but i dont think his ceiling is over-rated, if you took his top level and he got near that consistently he'd be hell of a player, but as with all young players, that's the question hanging over their head until they prove it. to be fair to him, i think he's been playing with an ongoing injury pretty much all season, he just hasn't looked right apart from a very few games. the trouble is his manager is running him into the ground cos even when he's totally shit he can conjur up a goal from nowhere (home game at wolves for example).

ole has no depth to his tactics and relies on moments of brilliance or luck to get them out of the shit - hence why he dismissed any idea of using his subs meaningfully for the whole game even when their legs were gone (and emre was subbing the fuck out of his team to get legs on), apart from pen takers at the end, cos he had all his main hitters on the pitch and wouldn't change it when it clearly wasn't working (ironic when you look back at his career - he wasn't ever their main frontman but made a difference most often from the bench). he had mata on the bench, equivalent of sheriingham in that game, the seasoned pro who's legs are gone but reads the game well and can come up with something etc but ole just stuck with the main hitters apart for greenwood (who was having a better game than rashford and is a better finisher, just utter shite management).

that game was a microcosm of ole's tenure at utd, everything that shows he's not up to managing a top flight club who aim to win things - risk adverse, no ingame management subtlety,tactically poor, heavily reliant on individuals to dig him out of a hole among other things

thankfully those who run utd know fuckall about football so ole will be there next season

sweet
Re: Europa League 20/21
To any Liverpool fans who think and been saying that Europa League is a shit trophy and we should not even trying (IF we are in it)...
I believe it is still a great European night and trophy. Seriously.

Re: Europa League 20/21
that's the first major trophy they've ever won and were huge underdogs - they should be ecstatic about it and well done to them

but let's be frank, it's not the comp you want to be in, sure if you are and get to the latter stages you want to go on and win it, but it's not what we aspire to win, we aim higher as we should
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:50:28 am
To any Liverpool fans who think and been saying that Europa League is a shit trophy and we should not even trying (IF we are in it)...
I believe it is still a great European night and trophy. Seriously.


if you're in the final you're desperate to win it. No question.

If you win the Big One and then a year or so later you're in the EL then obviously perspectives are altered.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:50:28 am
To any Liverpool fans who think and been saying that Europa League is a shit trophy and we should not even trying (IF we are in it)...
I believe it is still a great European night and trophy. Seriously.

I dont think anyone says its a shit trophy. Far from it. Especially if were in it. It put us on our track to European Cup dominance in the mid 70s. I also remember Basel 2016 with abject sadness, and seeing Moreno lift it last night is both a painful reminder but also genuinely happy for him (as he was shite against his old club Sevilla).
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:55:00 am
but let's be frank, it's not the comp you want to be in, sure if you are and get to the latter stages you want to go on and win it, but it's not what we aspire to win, we aim higher as we should
The Danni Minogue of tournaments, as they used to say ;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:50:28 am
To any Liverpool fans who think and been saying that Europa League is a shit trophy and we should not even trying (IF we are in it)...
I believe it is still a great European night and trophy. Seriously.


Its a fantastic trophy, 3rd biggest trophy/title in club football.

Of course teams and fans want to be in CL first and foremost, but after that and the domestic league, next is the Europa league. So if you are in it, and get deep into the competition, then it becomes a bigger deal.

Thats why I can never get the arrogance of one or two coaches (thinkng Pochetinno here for example when he was at Spurs) who pushed the chance to win it aside. Its a great trophy.

Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 10:57:07 pm
& www.fullmatchesandshows.com/2021/05/26/villarreal-vs-manchester-united-highlights-full-match

Thanks, jason! Someone mentioned last night Rafa was in the studio on some overseas channel. Are there any videos of Rafa's post-match analysis anywhere?
Re: Europa League 20/21
It's a shame what they done to the competition. I still love it a lot personally and always hate people who talk about it as if it's shite, even if they've tried their best to make it shite. I think the obvious example to look at is Sevilla. Until they won their first they were something of a yo-yo club in Spain for a few years before. Winning one completely changed their fortunes as a club, and in the 15 years since, they've won another 5 and never had a bad finish in La Liga + won the Copa Del Rey twice. They've played in the Champions League plenty of times, but they don't think they're above the UEFA Cup/Europa League. In fact, when the average person thinks of the competition, I guarantee the first thing that comes to mind is probably Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid won it in 2010 and 2012, which became their stepping stone to go on to challenge (and win) the league and Spanish cup, and they were seconds away from winning big ears and penalties only stopped them on the next occasion. They don't have any of that later success if not for taking this competition seriously and winning it. A couple of years after the Champions League finals they win the Europa again, and while of course they'd rather win the CL, it's not seen as a failure, it's a great success to win a European trophy.

When Leicester went out to Slavia Prague, it really surprised me that they didn't take it more seriously. They were more arsed about securing a league place that meant a lot of money but no trophy. Admittedly, Leicester don't have the same priorities as a more established and successful club like a Liverpool or Man Utd, but you could see how much winning the FA Cup meant to them. Personally, I don't understand why they'd be so gutted about not being in the Champions League (really, I know the answer  ;D) - but the Europa League in my opinion is where they should be happy to be. They aren't going to win the Champions League, but if they applied themselves in the Europa they would be contenders. If you win it once, why not try and do it again? Make it your own competition the way Sevilla have. If everyone took it more seriously they could make the competition so much better, maybe not as good as it once was, but it can be a lot better than it is now. The worst thing about it over the last 5 years or so is that teams like Chelsea and United have walked it basically playing squad players throughout.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:55:00 am
but let's be frank, it's not the comp you want to be in, sure if you are and get to the latter stages you want to go on and win it, but it's not what we aspire to win, we aim higher as we should
Not just if you get to the latter stages. If you're in it then by definition it's the only European trophy you have a chance of winning that season. Of course you try and win it. And of course you're delighted if you do.

In addition it's a fascinating competition in its own right. These days I don't get the time to watch it like I used to, but I used to love watching every round of it, seeing teams and players you normally didn't get to see; fascinating match ups and some really exciting and interesting games.

Those who are only interested in big names and celebrity teams and players will pooh-pooh it, but for the connoisseur it can be a treat, away from all the overinflated pomp and bombast of the CL.

This narrowing of perspectives is a problem in society in general; this idea that only one thing matters or only the biggest name things matter etc. When really the world is made of levels with things of immense interest at every level.

Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 11:55:38 am
If you win the Big One and then a year or so later you're in the EL then obviously perspectives are altered.
And so they should be; if you're in it, then that's your level, whether you like to admit it or not. Take your medicine but also enjoy it and get the most from it. Why wouldn't you?
Re: Europa League 20/21
UEFA Cup/Europa League Winners

Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 10:08:26 am
Did last night show how a decent goalkeeper can effect a penalty taker, or were they all just really good at penalties?
I think pens are easier to score now with VAR and keepers ordered to stay on their lines. It's harder to really cover the whole frame of the goal without bouncing forward like they used to. I think the key to saving one is being risky and really diving early though. I just think of Dudek.

I don't know if this is actually true like so I could be chatting shit  ;D

There was that pen shootout we had in the League Cup under Rodgers that went on even longer than that one last night
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:00:50 pm
The Danni Minogue of tournaments, as they used to say ;D

That little bit dirtier than the more prestigious one?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Not important but just sharing as I am not as old as some of you here.
I just started to BELIEVE the Europa League / cup is a beauty, on Liverpool - Dortmund's night.

Well, to be honest I was quite enjoying it during watching Stewart Downing playing for us in this tournament.
Downing 's winner in Liverpool's first match of 2012-13 against FC Gomel... And Downing's winning and only goal against Anzhi Makhachkala in Europa League, memorable European night under the Anfield lights.

I'm just... Loving it. ** Yes for sure we always aspire for UEFA Champions League. Always. There's no need to remind a Liverpool fan on that.  :)  :)





Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:20:46 pm
It's a shame what they done to the competition. I still love it a lot personally and always hate people who talk about it as if it's shite, even if they've tried their best to make it shite. I think the obvious example to look at is Sevilla. Until they won their first they were something of a yo-yo club in Spain for a few years before. Winning one completely changed their fortunes as a club, and in the 15 years since, they've won another 5 and never had a bad finish in La Liga + won the Copa Del Rey twice. They've played in the Champions League plenty of times, but they don't think they're above the UEFA Cup/Europa League. In fact, when the average person thinks of the competition, I guarantee the first thing that comes to mind is probably Sevilla.

Atletico Madrid won it in 2010 and 2012, which became their stepping stone to go on to challenge (and win) the league and Spanish cup, and they were seconds away from winning big ears and penalties only stopped them on the next occasion. They don't have any of that later success if not for taking this competition seriously and winning it. A couple of years after the Champions League finals they win the Europa again, and while of course they'd rather win the CL, it's not seen as a failure, it's a great success to win a European trophy.

When Leicester went out to Slavia Prague, it really surprised me that they didn't take it more seriously. They were more arsed about securing a league place that meant a lot of money but no trophy. Admittedly, Leicester don't have the same priorities as a more established and successful club like a Liverpool or Man Utd, but you could see how much winning the FA Cup meant to them. Personally, I don't understand why they'd be so gutted about not being in the Champions League (really, I know the answer  ;D) - but the Europa League in my opinion is where they should be happy to be. They aren't going to win the Champions League, but if they applied themselves in the Europa they would be contenders. If you win it once, why not try and do it again? Make it your own competition the way Sevilla have. If everyone took it more seriously they could make the competition so much better, maybe not as good as it once was, but it can be a lot better than it is now. The worst thing about it over the last 5 years or so is that teams like Chelsea and United have walked it basically playing squad players throughout.

Best post here mate. I always love European nights!!! Afterwork, making a cup of coffee and sitting on my couch in the dark watching Liverpool playing. What a heaven!!

Gives me TOTALLY a different feeling than Premier League game, mate. There's a nice and strange feeling if it's an European game.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:11:40 pm
Its a fantastic trophy, 3rd biggest trophy/title in club football.

Of course teams and fans want to be in CL first and foremost, but after that and the domestic league, next is the Europa league. So if you are in it, and get deep into the competition, then it becomes a bigger deal.

Thats why I can never get the arrogance of one or two coaches (thinkng Pochetinno here for example when he was at Spurs) who pushed the chance to win it aside. Its a great trophy.
Agreed, mate... We exist to win trophies afterall.  :D  :D Love your mentality.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 12:57:31 pm
Best post here mate. I always love European nights!!! Afterwork, making a cup of coffee and sitting on my couch in the dark watching Liverpool playing. What a heaven!!

Gives me TOTALLY a different feeling than Premier League game, mate. There's a nice and strange feeling if it's an European game.

European nights will always be special at Anfield. As you mention, the Dortmund game especially was one of our best ties ever IMO and set us on our way to eventually win major Champions League ties. That whole season was great in the Europa bar the final. Beating Man Utd in a European tie was special as it was the first time we'd ever played them in the EL or CL. For me it felt even bigger than playing them in the league as Europe is so special to us, and our record in European football is much better than theirs. They beat us home and away in the league that season but we just totally shut them down in those games. Villarreal in the semi final was also very special.

I'm happy we got into the Champions League this season, but I'd have been dying to see us go all the way in the Europa had we been in it.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 01:12:39 pm
European nights will always be special at Anfield. As you mention, the Dortmund game especially was one of our best ties ever IMO and set us on our way to eventually win major Champions League ties. That whole season was great in the Europa bar the final. Beating Man Utd in a European tie was special as it was the first time we'd ever played them in the EL or CL. For me it felt even bigger than playing them in the league as Europe is so special to us, and our record in European football is much better than theirs. They beat us home and away in the league that season but we just totally shut them down in those games. Villarreal in the semi final was also very special.

I'm happy we got into the Champions League this season, but I'd have been dying to see us go all the way in the Europa had we been in it.

I loved that campaign. It was a taster for what was to come under Klopp first and foremost, but the nights just felt so magical. Work would drag all day, waiting for the game, or to get to Anfield to roar the bus into the ground. Given we had been starved of Europe and success for quite a few years, it's was just the tonic the fans needed. In return, the players and Klopp saw the best of us as supporters when we are given a sniff at something special.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Raid on Today at 01:35:59 pm
I loved that campaign. It was a taster for what was to come under Klopp first and foremost, but the nights just felt so magical. Work would drag all day, waiting for the game, or to get to Anfield to roar the bus into the ground. Given we had been starved of Europe and success for quite a few years, it's was just the tonic the fans needed. In return, the players and Klopp saw the best of us as supporters when we are given a sniff at something special.

Over the years; I must say that the semi-final v villareal is one of the most memorable.. Got a ticket in the main stand and when I had a look around it just struck me that the crowd was a bit different the your normal saturday v palace..

And then when the game started; every tackle/referee decision was met with applause, abuse what ever..

Moreno always gave me a heart attack though; god knows how he escaped a penalty when we're 2-0 up..
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:36 pm
UEFA Cup/Europa League Winners




Back in the 70s Shankly used to say the teams in the UEFA Cup would be really strong because they would be the teams who finished 2nd in their domestic leagues who would be about to take that next step of becoming Champions.

He was right.  This trophy was hard to win and usually proved to be a stepping stone to winning the even bigger one in the European Cup (which we did of course in 76 leading to 77)

But when you see Sevilla as record holders, a team that's been nowhere near a CL final, you have to ask - has it become a 'nearly men' trophy?

It's no coincidence that you haven't seen Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern anywhere near it for decades.

Personally, I'd prefer to win the FA Cup in a packed Wembley.
Re: Europa League 20/21
My first ever European game was as a 9yr old in 1976, UEFA Cup semi final, Liverpool v Barcelona at Anfield - Cryuff and Neeskens played for them that night.

Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 12:00:50 pm
The Danni Minogue of tournaments, as they used to say ;D

I deffo would have.

Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:20:46 pm
When Leicester went out to Slavia Prague, it really surprised me that they didn't take it more seriously. They were more arsed about securing a league place that meant a lot of money but no trophy. Admittedly, Leicester don't have the same priorities as a more established and successful club like a Liverpool or Man Utd, but you could see how much winning the FA Cup meant to them. Personally, I don't understand why they'd be so gutted about not being in the Champions League (really, I know the answer  ;D) - but the Europa League in my opinion is where they should be happy to be.

Stupid thing is, winning the Europa puts you in Pot 1 of the CL draw. You'd also think they would fancy themselves against Rangers, Arsenal and Villareal and want to play in a European final.

Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:17:08 pm

Back in the 70s Shankly used to say the teams in the UEFA Cup would be really strong because they would be the teams who finished 2nd in their domestic leagues who would be about to take that next step of becoming Champions.

He was right.  This trophy was hard to win and usually proved to be a stepping stone to winning the even bigger one in the European Cup (which we did of course in 76 leading to 77)

But when you see Sevilla as record holders, a team that's been nowhere near a CL final, you have to ask - has it become a 'nearly men' trophy?

It's no coincidence that you haven't seen Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern anywhere near it for decades.

Personally, I'd prefer to win the FA Cup in a packed Wembley.

We did knock them out in 2001  ;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:39:36 pm
UEFA Cup/Europa League Winners



Never much said about what a truly shit European history Arsenal have, not a single CL or Europa league to their name.

1 Cup Winners Cup I think?
Re: Europa League 20/21
its part of the haul of trophies that late houllier won

we dont do boring finals and the one vs alaves was a hell of a see saw and roller coaster of a match. doubt i be alive if watching that game with pre existing heart condition

was freaking devastated when lost to unai sevilla as well.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:54:06 pm
Never much said about what a truly shit European history Arsenal have, not a single CL or Europa league to their name.

1 Cup Winners Cup I think?

Yeah in 94.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:54:06 pm
Never much said about what a truly shit European history Arsenal have, not a single CL or Europa league to their name.

1 Cup Winners Cup I think?

Wenger with that team early 00s massively underachieved in Europe. Runners up in the 2000 UEFA cup and Runners up in the 2006 Champions league, apart from that just 1 semi final for them.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 07:35:32 am
No comment needed.

https://youtu.be/HI30dosCDLw
Why did it end like that though? Should've gone on for a little bit longer.

When Alberto Moreno comes up for his spot kick somebody says "Fucking get him, he's Scouse!" :lmao (Very proud moment for us).
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 01:43:56 pm
Over the years; I must say that the semi-final v villareal is one of the most memorable.. Got a ticket in the main stand and when I had a look around it just struck me that the crowd was a bit different the your normal saturday v palace..

And then when the game started; every tackle/referee decision was met with applause, abuse what ever..

Moreno always gave me a heart attack though; god knows how he escaped a penalty when we're 2-0 up..
I was in the main stand for that one as well, low down near the tunnel. Was a bit annoyed before the game not being on the Kop like the previous rounds, but the MS was buzzing that night so I wasnt disappointed for long. Probably lots who wouldnt normally be in there like you say. I could see the appeal, great view of the game and buzzing off the manager and his interaction with the crowd. Loved that run in the Europa.
Re: Europa League 20/21
From the bbc: It gave Villarreal a first major trophy in their history and saw former Arsenal boss Unai Emery lift the Europa League for an unprecedented fourth time.

How do you lift a league? ;D  They lifted the UEFA Cup ya daft gets.
Re: Europa League 20/21
This clip has been cropping up a bit on Twitter since it was the Europa final yesterday, of Kloppo talking in the press conference after the final vs Sevilla. It was tough listening to this at the time, but looking back now after everything, wow, its just another moment of appreciation for this man and manager.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsRetro/status/1397560656589697026?s=20
Re: Europa League 20/21
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 07:35:32 am
No comment needed.

https://youtu.be/HI30dosCDLw

That was great.

"Feels like one of them fifa games when the ball keeps glitching"
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:50:28 am
To any Liverpool fans who think and been saying that Europa League is a shit trophy and we should not even trying (IF we are in it)...
I believe it is still a great European night and trophy. Seriously.


I agree with you.

Of course, we all want to be in the CL, but if circumstances see us in the UEFA Cup instead, I always want to win it. I don't like what they've done to the actual competition, but I do love the trophy. I've also loved seeing us winning it in the past. My first European game was the UEFA Cup Final first leg in 1973.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 08:06:39 pm
I agree with you.

Of course, we all want to be in the CL, but if circumstances see us in the UEFA Cup instead, I always want to win it. I don't like what they've done to the actual competition, but I do love the trophy. I've also loved seeing us winning it in the past. My first European game was the UEFA Cup Final first leg in 1973.

I love the trophy too, and got a tear in the eye after watching Villareal's road to the glory. How it must've been to win the club's first major trophy.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 01:43:56 pm
Over the years; I must say that the semi-final v villareal is one of the most memorable.. Got a ticket in the main stand and when I had a look around it just struck me that the crowd was a bit different the your normal saturday v palace..

And then when the game started; every tackle/referee decision was met with applause, abuse what ever..

Moreno always gave me a heart attack though; god knows how he escaped a penalty when we're 2-0 up..

We completely overpowered them that night. Won every single 50/50.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Red_Rich on Today at 02:17:08 pm

Back in the 70s Shankly used to say the teams in the UEFA Cup would be really strong because they would be the teams who finished 2nd in their domestic leagues who would be about to take that next step of becoming Champions.

He was right.  This trophy was hard to win and usually proved to be a stepping stone to winning the even bigger one in the European Cup (which we did of course in 76 leading to 77)

But when you see Sevilla as record holders, a team that's been nowhere near a CL final, you have to ask - has it become a 'nearly men' trophy?

It's no coincidence that you haven't seen Real Madrid, Barcelona or Bayern anywhere near it for decades.

Personally, I'd prefer to win the FA Cup in a packed Wembley.

It's rare you even get a good side in it these days.  The good teams nearly always get out the CL group. The ever expanding CL has diluted it and the Conference League will dilute it further

The finals are basically the 5th or 6th PL side, usually against a La Liga side.
