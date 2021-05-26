It's a shame what they done to the competition. I still love it a lot personally and always hate people who talk about it as if it's shite, even if they've tried their best to make it shite. I think the obvious example to look at is Sevilla. Until they won their first they were something of a yo-yo club in Spain for a few years before. Winning one completely changed their fortunes as a club, and in the 15 years since, they've won another 5 and never had a bad finish in La Liga + won the Copa Del Rey twice. They've played in the Champions League plenty of times, but they don't think they're above the UEFA Cup/Europa League. In fact, when the average person thinks of the competition, I guarantee the first thing that comes to mind is probably Sevilla.Atletico Madrid won it in 2010 and 2012, which became their stepping stone to go on to challenge (and win) the league and Spanish cup, and they were seconds away from winning big ears and penalties only stopped them on the next occasion. They don't have any of that later success if not for taking this competition seriously and winning it. A couple of years after the Champions League finals they win the Europa again, and while of course they'd rather win the CL, it's not seen as a failure, it's a great success to win a European trophy.When Leicester went out to Slavia Prague, it really surprised me that they didn't take it more seriously. They were more arsed about securing a league place that meant a lot of money but no trophy. Admittedly, Leicester don't have the same priorities as a more established and successful club like a Liverpool or Man Utd, but you could see how much winning the FA Cup meant to them. Personally, I don't understand why they'd be so gutted about not being in the Champions League (really, I know the answer) - but the Europa League in my opinion is where they should be happy to be. They aren't going to win the Champions League, but if they applied themselves in the Europa they would be contenders. If you win it once, why not try and do it again? Make it your own competition the way Sevilla have. If everyone took it more seriously they could make the competition so much better, maybe not as good as it once was, but it can be a lot better than it is now. The worst thing about it over the last 5 years or so is that teams like Chelsea and United have walked it basically playing squad players throughout.