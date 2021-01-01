United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate
No Im afraid I cant allow that The Nazis winning 2 ?No
Albie Moreno https://twitter.com/LFCVine/status/1397684584419049476
Solskjaers not got a clue. Just keeps saying its football. He looks baffled, he seems to think being Manchester United should be enough.
Or west. He would have buried the pen
I'm still laughing What a lovely end to the season.Only one more thing I want - City to lose so that I can see Pep cry
yes would be a good end to a shit season.
Scholes continuing with his belittling of Villarreal.
Rashford talking the talk but when it came to him with his bog chance on the pitch he couldn't walk the walk.
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
Except that would mean Chelsea winning. Are you sure?
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Redcafe's meltdown will make Chernobyl look like a small little accident.
I have a mate who won Olympic Silver Medals (swimming) - said one of his biggest sporting regrets was not enjoying those Silvers 'cos he never got to win a Gold and only realised years later what a magnificent achievement is was to win Silver.Most people, even those who are dinkum professionals, will never play in a major final.It is something to be proud of.
That lad with the headbandage on was quality when he was on
people like big dick nick.
That was Juan Foyth who looked out of his depth at Spurs I think.
He looked Juan Foyth the player when he was at Spurs(I hate myself)
Disgraceful to remove the medal as soon as it is put on your neck. Poor sportsmanship. And to think you might never win another medal again.
'Alberto Morenos leg tattoo what a fucking hero' - https://twitter.com/sisenor_9/status/1397687601998467076He'll be needing another one soon
