Author Topic: Europa League 20/21

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2320 on: Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm »
Rashford talking the talk but when it came to him with his bog chance on the pitch he couldn't walk the walk.
Quote from: markmywords on December 17, 2020, 10:29:41 am
United used to win titles on easy street, time for us to take over that real estate

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2321 on: Yesterday at 11:46:07 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:43:25 pm
No Im afraid I cant allow that

The Nazis winning 2 ?

No

If Chelsea lost out on top 4 i wouldve wanted them to lose the final, now i would love to see Pep fail again, therefor, go chelsea
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2322 on: Yesterday at 11:46:12 pm »
Moreno putting a clip up of him shouting YNWA down the camera has rounded off this last few weeks for me!
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2323 on: Yesterday at 11:46:33 pm »
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2324 on: Yesterday at 11:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Yesterday at 11:40:11 pm
Solskjaers not got a clue. Just keeps saying its football.  He looks baffled, he seems to think being Manchester United should be enough.

The Honey Monster is the manager of Manchester United.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2325 on: Yesterday at 11:46:49 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:45:54 pm
Or west. He would have buried the pen

 :lmao
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2326 on: Yesterday at 11:47:32 pm »
Is Rashford campaigning to be prime minister or something!
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2327 on: Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm »
Scholes continuing with his belittling of Villarreal.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2328 on: Yesterday at 11:47:47 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 11:42:08 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

I'm still laughing

What a lovely end to the season.

Only one more thing I want - City to lose so that I can see Pep cry


As much as it really fucking grinds me i cannot bring myself to want to see those fucking plastic London NF c*nts win anything so i do not hope or want but rather see City win, best of a bad duo to be honest.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2329 on: Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Gaz75 on Yesterday at 11:44:26 pm
yes would be a good end to a shit season.

Except that would mean Chelsea winning. Are you sure?
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2330 on: Yesterday at 11:48:30 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:47:41 pm
Scholes continuing with his belittling of Villarreal.
Classless, poisonous little dwarf.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2331 on: Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm »
Chelsea winning is the lesser of two evils for me.  It'd be waaaay funnier for City to miss out on the CL again.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2332 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm
Rashford talking the talk but when it came to him with his bog chance on the pitch he couldn't walk the walk.

Jam Sponge and some green custard please Marcus.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2333 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm »
Keith Gillespie is the voice of reason.  Strange times.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2334 on: Yesterday at 11:50:20 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm
Except that would mean Chelsea winning. Are you sure?

Meh, theyve won it already. Theyll probably win it again. So will City, inevitably, but to prolong that moment  and see Guardiola lose a final  is a better result I think.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2335 on: Yesterday at 11:51:06 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on Yesterday at 11:45:54 pm
Or west. He would have buried the pen

😂 Brilliant!
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2336 on: Yesterday at 11:55:13 pm »
BT really rubbing it in, now showing a documentary of George Best!
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2337 on: Yesterday at 11:56:07 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:45:43 pm
Redcafe's meltdown will make Chernobyl look like a small little accident.  :lickin

*Glances down the M62*



Correct.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2338 on: Yesterday at 11:56:39 pm »
Ok, just for the hell of it one more time.



 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2339 on: Yesterday at 11:56:53 pm »
Quote from: stjohns on Yesterday at 11:47:58 pm
Except that would mean Chelsea winning. Are you sure?
There is a saying in Germany if you have a choice between two really bad things: it is a choice between plague and cholera. The English equivalent would be 'between the devil and the deep blue sea'. But in this case I find plague and cholera an apt description. The choice is so bad I really cannot bring myself to decide which one I would rather see getting the silver medals. Somehow I wish aliens would come and kidnap them all in the middle of it and no winner could be declared.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2340 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »

'Alberto Morenos leg tattoo what a fucking hero' - https://twitter.com/sisenor_9/status/1397687601998467076





He'll be needing another one soon ;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2341 on: Today at 12:00:10 am »
Been a good ebening i see
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2342 on: Today at 12:01:28 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 11:28:29 pm
I have a mate who won Olympic Silver Medals (swimming) - said one of his biggest sporting regrets was not enjoying those Silvers 'cos he never got to win a Gold and only realised years later what a magnificent achievement is was to win Silver.
Most people, even those who are dinkum professionals, will never play in a major final.
It is something to be proud of.


I've always said that I reckon it's better to win bronze than silver.

Win silver and you'll likely always think about not winning gold.
Win bronze and you're happy to have made the medals.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2343 on: Today at 12:01:41 am »
Great tattoo that. Imagine being able to list off having won several European trophies

Might have had another had he not lost his head in Basel  ;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2344 on: Today at 12:01:51 am »
Quote from: Red_Rich on Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm
Rashford talking the talk but when it came to him with his bog chance on the pitch he couldn't walk the walk.

Great publicist. Average footballer.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2345 on: Today at 12:02:09 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:20 pm
That lad with the headbandage on was quality when he was on

That was Juan Foyth who looked out of his depth at Spurs I think.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2346 on: Today at 12:02:52 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:02:09 am
That was Juan Foyth who looked out of his depth at Spurs I think.

Foyth yeah

He had a blinder went off cos he was booked

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2347 on: Today at 12:04:12 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 12:02:09 am
That was Juan Foyth who looked out of his depth at Spurs I think.
He looked Juan Foyth the player when he was at Spurs





(I hate myself)
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2348 on: Today at 12:04:22 am »

'6/7 - Manchester United have lost six of their last seven penalty shootouts in all competitions, beating only Rochdale in a third round League Cup tie in September 2019 during this period. Heartbreak. #UELfinal'

^ https://twitter.com/OptaJoe/status/1397673267562008587



'Tonight extends De Geas streak to now conceding 40 PKs in a row (including shootouts). There is only a 0.04% chance of this happening to an average PK saver'

^ https://twitter.com/jhdharrison1/status/1397678445694443524?s=21



'Paul Scholes (before the game): You're playing Villarreal here. You're playing a team that finished seventh in a really poor La Liga. Think of Real Madrid and Barcelona, how bad have they been? Manchester United should win this game comfortably.'

^ https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/villarreal-vs-man-united-highlights-24193551



An emotional Fernandes at the end of the match - https://streamable.com/x30y7k

Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2349 on: Today at 12:05:19 am »
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2350 on: Today at 12:06:29 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 12:04:12 am
He looked Juan Foyth the player when he was at Spurs





(I hate myself)

:D And so you should.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2351 on: Today at 12:12:18 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:09:24 pm
Disgraceful to remove the medal as soon as it is put on your neck. Poor sportsmanship. And to think you might never win another medal again.

Yep. Never understood why loads do that
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2352 on: Today at 12:21:04 am »
Rashford rocking up mask on and taking over his interview  ::)

That lads now pure PR

Shame hes shite
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2353 on: Today at 12:33:52 am »
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2354 on: Today at 12:37:50 am »
Nice to see Villarreal brought Soriano, Senna and Cazorla to the final. Three players who were unfortunate not to win a major trophy at Villarreal
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2355 on: Today at 12:38:53 am »
We're all dreaming of a
 Yellow submarine a yellow submarine)
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2356 on: Today at 12:42:51 am »
All in all, a wonderful evening. Reading through the last 10 pages of this thread was almost as entertaining as the penalty shootout and 1000 times more fun than the 120 minutes of regulation time. Delicious Manc tears on and off the pitch. Moving scenes amongst Villareal fans in the crowd. Ex-Liverpool player abused by Manc fans shouts "YNWA" post-match. Couldn't ask for a better ending. Good night all.  ;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2357 on: Today at 12:43:42 am »
Quote from: oojason on Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm
'Alberto Morenos leg tattoo what a fucking hero' - https://twitter.com/sisenor_9/status/1397687601998467076





He'll be needing another one soon ;D

Well Done. Alberto!

YNWA!   
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2358 on: Today at 12:44:45 am »
