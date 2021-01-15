anyway, the difference? one manager is tactically astute, one is tactically poor, especially his in-game management - something i noted the other day, very rarely can/does ole react as the game unfolds (PSG away being the one anomally this season)



you know a large part of the utd fan base is gonna slaughter ole



oh and congrats the yellow submarine, 'giant' killers today, way out-gunned yet had a gameplan to win it and they executed it very well



Emery has good experience of finals, particularly this competition.Villareal aren't very good but they were well set up and made it hard for United. He also managed the game well, utilising the 5 subs in the second half, at the end of a tough season. They dominated extra time after that as Ole didn't react and didn't have much on the bench to bring on. All well and good holding subs back to the end of extra time for the pens, yet not bringing on Henderson for De Gea.