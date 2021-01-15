« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Down

Author Topic: Europa League 20/21  (Read 53203 times)

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,818
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2160 on: Today at 11:10:23 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:09:24 pm
Disgraceful to remove the medal as soon as it is put on your neck. Poor sportsmanship. And to think you might never win another SILVER medal again.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,859
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2161 on: Today at 11:10:31 pm »
The likes of Maguire and Wan Bissaka taking their medals off whilst Cavani and Mata dont.

Levels. They represent their manager, and a mindset that doesnt work twenty years on
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2162 on: Today at 11:10:38 pm »
Protest incoming?
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2163 on: Today at 11:10:55 pm »
Well deserved for Emery and the boys. He set them up well to counter United. He is a master of the Europa League. 5 finals in the last 8 seasons and 4 wins.

Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,287
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2164 on: Today at 11:11:07 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:59:41 pm
How did BT allow such a bias person in the commentary box? Disgraceful really,

I imagine Neville would have been worse 😁
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Number 7

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,023
  • "the greatest hazard in life is to risk nothing"
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2165 on: Today at 11:11:09 pm »
Logged
YWNA

Online didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2166 on: Today at 11:11:24 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:10:31 pm
The likes of Maguire and Wan Bissaka taking their medals off whilst Cavani and Mata dont.

Levels. They represent their manager, and a mindset that doesnt work twenty years on

Looked so small time
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,227
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2167 on: Today at 11:11:28 pm »
4 years since United won anything ...
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,217
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2168 on: Today at 11:11:43 pm »
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,355
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2169 on: Today at 11:11:46 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:10:08 pm
Bruno Fernandes won the toss... and chose to let Villarreal take the first pen. Schoolboy error.

If you have the choice you always gotta go first for me
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,074
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2170 on: Today at 11:11:55 pm »
Quote from: Bread on Today at 10:57:55 pm
Hope Robbie Savage is crying, his commentary during that shootout was unbearable.
I hope he has a fucking shit evening
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,608
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2171 on: Today at 11:12:26 pm »
Pot one for the CL looking tasty for us now :lmao
Logged
AHA!

Online wz4jc3

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,972
  • 'You'll Never Walk Alone.'
    • Teach Maths
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2172 on: Today at 11:12:45 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:05:27 pm
Theres still time for the spirit of 99 ??
...about 78 years. 😊
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,287
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2173 on: Today at 11:12:47 pm »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:09:24 pm
Disgraceful to remove the medal as soon as it is put on your neck. Poor sportsmanship. And to think you might never win another medal again.

Tbf, AC Milan players did pretty much the same back in 2005. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,818
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2174 on: Today at 11:12:52 pm »
Nobody more relived than Emery that the shoot out finally ended before the sun came up
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,456
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2175 on: Today at 11:13:16 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 11:11:55 pm
I hope he has a fucking shit evening

Just needs to meet up with Ferguson I guess.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,176
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2176 on: Today at 11:13:28 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 11:00:40 pm
anyway, the difference? one manager is tactically astute, one is tactically poor, especially his in-game management - something i noted the other day, very rarely can/does ole react as the game unfolds (PSG away being the one anomally this season)

you know a large part of the utd fan base is gonna slaughter ole

oh and congrats the yellow submarine, 'giant' killers today, way out-gunned yet had a gameplan to win it and they executed it very well

Emery has good experience of finals, particularly this competition.

Villareal aren't very good but they were well set up and made it hard for United. He also managed the game well, utilising the 5 subs in the second half, at the end of a tough season. They dominated extra time after that as Ole didn't react and didn't have much on the bench to bring on. All well and good holding subs back to the end of extra time for the pens, yet not bringing on Henderson for De Gea.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,904
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2177 on: Today at 11:13:30 pm »
Oh the absolute irony of Man U losing on pelanties.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,075
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2178 on: Today at 11:13:32 pm »
Logged

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,862
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2179 on: Today at 11:13:37 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:03:48 pm
My kids are messaging their Ma taking the piss out of them. I'm a very proud dad tonight.
You of course are keeping dead quiet

:lmao :lmao :lmao

Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,217
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2180 on: Today at 11:13:39 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:12:26 pm
Pot one for the CL looking tasty for us now :lmao

Avoid Bayern and Atletico and we'll be massive favourites to win our group. Lovely stuff.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,941
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2181 on: Today at 11:13:41 pm »
That was tremendous  ;D
Logged

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,476
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2182 on: Today at 11:13:45 pm »
Watching that shootout really made me appreciate Dudek in Istanbul. Maybe he bent the rules in a way he couldn't now by coming off his line on 1 or 2, but he was so hyped up he was willing to take that risk of diving early.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,406
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2183 on: Today at 11:13:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:12:47 pm
Tbf, AC Milan players did pretty much the same back in 2005. ;D

They did batter us that night, they deserved to be pissed off, not like these wankers.
Logged

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,077
  • Sound
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2184 on: Today at 11:13:56 pm »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/TYpHkkmSICU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/TYpHkkmSICU</a>
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,152
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2185 on: Today at 11:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:10:08 pm
Bruno Fernandes won the toss... and chose to let Villarreal take the first pen. Schoolboy error.

are you serious? surely not, everyone knows it's a huge advantage to go first
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,406
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2186 on: Today at 11:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:13:51 pm
Bruno Fernandes in tears?



Crying like a baby
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,456
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2187 on: Today at 11:14:18 pm »
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Macphisto80

  • The Picasso of RAWK. But wants to shag Charlie Brooker. Go figure! Wants to hear about bi-curious Shauno's fantasies.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,950
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2188 on: Today at 11:14:26 pm »
It's a nice looking trophy, too. Doesn't matter if it's not a great competition, but it looks nice in a cabinet.
Logged

Online Hymer Red

  • With the money from the accident she bought herself a mobile home...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,241
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2189 on: Today at 11:14:35 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 11:12:52 pm
Nobody more relived than Emery that the shoot out finally ended before the sun came up

Best comment of the night !!
Logged
This Klopp fella, hes not bad is he?

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,168
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2190 on: Today at 11:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:13:16 pm
Just needs to meet up with Ferguson I guess.

 :lmao
Savage's son plays for Utd now, haven't heard him say a bad word about them since that happened too.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,781
  • Seis Veces
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2191 on: Today at 11:14:39 pm »
Congratulations to the yellow submarine
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Rush 82

  • Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,862
  • From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2192 on: Today at 11:14:45 pm »
Quote from: MacAloolah on Today at 11:05:12 pm
Sky put the wrong graphic up! :lmao
:lmao :lmao
tell me that's real, please
Logged

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,870
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2193 on: Today at 11:14:48 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Today at 11:13:37 pm
You of course are keeping dead quiet

:lmao :lmao :lmao



He's pulling the strings, plausible deniability and all that.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,524
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2194 on: Today at 11:14:49 pm »
Not the result most people in the UK wanted apparently. Er, what?! ;D
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online swoopy

  • not a mod. At all. Like ever. And certainly not on the ticket board that's for sure. Not for want of trying. Can't spell Irmingham either.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,926
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2195 on: Today at 11:14:55 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:13:51 pm
Bruno Fernandes in tears?



I missed this. I want gifs.
Logged

Online MacAloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,568
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2196 on: Today at 11:14:58 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:08:41 pm
Maguire, whos never won a bean, taking his medal off immediately.  Fuck off you prick.

Theyre all doing it. Spoilt fuckers.
spoilt? What the fuck have any of them won? The vast majority of the c*nts weren't at the club when Mourinho won them a couple of trophies
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

  • Keita's shit, Bundesliga's shit, Bundesliga 2's shit
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,814
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2020 Champion Tipster*
Re: Europa League 20/21
« Reply #2197 on: Today at 11:14:58 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:10:31 pm
The likes of Maguire and Wan Bissaka taking their medals off whilst Cavani and Mata dont.

Levels. They represent their manager, and a mindset that doesnt work twenty years on

Brandon Williams ripping it off was fucking hilarious.

That's as good as it'll get for you, you little Manc scrote.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 50 51 52 53 54 [55]   Go Up
« previous next »
 