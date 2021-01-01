« previous next »
Europa League 20/21

Online didi shamone

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1600 on: Today at 09:38:00 pm
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 09:35:03 pm
Exactly. Without him, they'd have won nothing, whereas with him ... oh, wait :)

They can't win, with or without him.....
Dr. Beaker

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1601 on: Today at 09:38:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:36:31 pm
Only way the yellow lot win this is by penalties.
Now that would be deeply ironic.
Macphisto80

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1602 on: Today at 09:39:01 pm
It's a good job United are shite otherwise this game would be over.
MJD-L4

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1603 on: Today at 09:39:11 pm
Why do commentators and pundits always talk about Cavani as though he's the 2nd coming of Pele? :no

"Razor sharp finishing skills". He tapped it into an empty net from 6 yards ffs.
Mister men

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1604 on: Today at 09:39:20 pm
Quote from: andy07 on Today at 09:33:23 pm
Unfortunately Villarreal are shite.

They are but in fairness they are a tiny club from a tiny town with fuck all resources so are doing pretty well.

That McTominay is complete dogshit
Morgana

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1605 on: Today at 09:40:22 pm
This second half is being played entirely in Villareal's half. Sad to see. Btw who the hell is out there chanting USA USA?  :o
QC

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1606 on: Today at 09:40:27 pm
I always remember Cavani having a terrible conversion rate at PSG - everything he touches at United seems to go in
Mister men

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1607 on: Today at 09:40:33 pm
They still won't show a replay of the offside goal from the proper angle.
Bob Harris

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1608 on: Today at 09:41:03 pm
Was more pissing myself with the long ball that went way out of play,..   Excellent defending by Fernandes...who was marking the guy the ball flew over the head off.
Kekule

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1609 on: Today at 09:41:11 pm
Dirty bastard. Send him off ref.
Macphisto80

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1610 on: Today at 09:41:17 pm
jonkrux

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1611 on: Today at 09:41:59 pm
Alcacer so underrated. He will get the winner
Layer 2

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1612 on: Today at 09:42:20 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:40:22 pm
This second half is being played entirely in Villareal's half. Sad to see. Btw who the hell is out there chanting USA USA?  :o


Thought I heard chanting PEN AL TY earlier when the mancs had the penalty claim
Camping in a pub in Allerton

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1613 on: Today at 09:42:58 pm
Good tackle that

Shut up Robbie Savage :D
gerrardisgod

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1614 on: Today at 09:43:00 pm
Foyth is having a shocking half.
Kekule

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1615 on: Today at 09:43:10 pm
Nowt wrong with that.
OkieRedman

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1616 on: Today at 09:43:13 pm
"Is this their moment..." Good grief.  :wanker

Didn't most of the media down play the Europa league when we were in the final?
You would think they are about to win the treble they way they are talking about it.
Longwood NY

Re: Europa League 20/21
Reply #1617 on: Today at 09:43:51 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 09:39:11 pm
Why do commentators and pundits always talk about Cavani as though he's the 2nd coming of Pele? :no

"Razor sharp finishing skills". He tapped it into an empty net from 6 yards ffs.
Eh, he gets in the right position and scores a decent amount of goals. Any team in the prem (bar City maybe) would take him
