Exactly. Without him, they'd have won nothing, whereas with him ... oh, wait
Only way the yellow lot win this is by penalties.
Unfortunately Villarreal are shite.
This second half is being played entirely in Villareal's half. Sad to see. Btw who the hell is out there chanting USA USA?
Why do commentators and pundits always talk about Cavani as though he's the 2nd coming of Pele? "Razor sharp finishing skills". He tapped it into an empty net from 6 yards ffs.
