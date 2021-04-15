Yes, the contingent that get Nazi tattoos. He made it seem as if it was pretty common in that area but as I said I have no first hand knowledge. My friend was based in Riga and Zagreb over a decade, why would I not base my views on someone that lives and works there even if they are originally an American?



Slavia is not doing this just based on the game with Rangers, they've supposedly done this the whole season as racism doesn't exist according to people that are racist. I just wondered aloud if that's just not common for the region but I guess I can't take peoples word that lived there as yes, that is common. Probably shouldn't have mentioned the Nazi thing but whatever.



I am from Eastern Europe. I spent the majority of my life living and traveling there before moving to the US. I don't want to engage in broad, unfounded generalizations (because that's what drew me to respond to your comment in the first place) but I wouldn't say Nazi tattoos are "pretty common" in that part of the world. I've mostly seen them among certain far-right football ultras groups. But the area also has a very long and proud tradition of antifascist struggle. So although, unfortunately, there are vile racists and Nazis like everywhere else, there's a far greater contingent of people who are dedicated to whooping their asses wherever and whenever they meet themAt least that's true for my neck of the woods.And it's not about your friend being an American, it's about the ideological framework and viewpoint within which one operates when working for an institution such as the US Foreign Service.