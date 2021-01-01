« previous next »
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 08:28:06 pm
Arsenal have been brilliant. Probably the team most likely to stop the Manc twats from winning it.

Problem is, we could plausibily come in to a scenario where we would need the Mancs to win Europa..
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:30:25 pm
Problem is, we could plausibily come in to a scenario where we would need the Mancs to win Europa..

Why is that?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: buttersstotch on Today at 08:30:25 pm
Problem is, we could plausibily come in to a scenario where we would need the Mancs to win Europa..
We should do anyway. We don't need Arsenal in the CL with extra pulling power and cash to strengthen, it also dilutes the TV money, so if we make top 4 we'll earn less.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:31:55 pm
Why is that?

If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:34:13 pm
If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.

Makes sense but never going to happen, so we dont need to worry ;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
One of the biggest fears we should have is city winning the FA cup, League cup and us finishing 7th.

That would put us in that fucking stupid Uefa conference league next season
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:34:13 pm
If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.

Lets finish third then!

Or presumably if we came 4th, Chelsea 3rd and then they and Arsenal won things it wouldnt matter?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:36:42 pm
Makes sense but never going to happen, so we dont need to worry ;D

Yeah, I agree. Hopefully Chelsea lose the semi so we can safely support Arsenal v Man Utd if that turns out to be the final.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:41:24 pm
Lets finish third then!

Or presumably if we came 4th, Chelsea 3rd and then they and Arsenal won things it wouldnt matter?

It wouldn't.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: BoRed on Today at 08:34:13 pm
If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.

What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:46:05 pm
What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?

I would bite more than your hand off for that to come to fruition
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:46:05 pm
What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?
;D
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:46:05 pm
What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?

Depends if Ibe scored the winner.
Re: Europa League 20/21
Excellent first half,  best weve played all season.

Saka is something else. 
Re: Europa League 20/21
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:46:05 pm
What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?

A collective shrug of the shoulders. :)
