Arsenal have been brilliant. Probably the team most likely to stop the Manc twats from winning it.
Problem is, we could plausibily come in to a scenario where we would need the Mancs to win Europa..
Why is that?
If we finish fourth, Chelsea finish fifth and win the CL, Arsenal winning the EL would keep us out of the CL next season.
people like big dick nick.
Makes sense but never going to happen, so we dont need to worry
Lets finish third then!Or presumably if we came 4th, Chelsea 3rd and then they and Arsenal won things it wouldnt matter?
What happens if it's a PSG-Real Madrid & Villareal-Roma final and we finish third?
